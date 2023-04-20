Apps:
Punjab Vs RCB: ఆర్సీబీతో మ్యాచ్‌లో పంజాబ్ టాస్ గెలిచి ఫీల్డింగ్ ఎంచుకున్న‌ది. బెంగుళూరుకు ఇవాళ కోహ్లీ కెప్టెన్సీ చేస్తున్నాడు. డూప్లెసిస్ ఇంపాక్ట్ ప్లేయ‌ర్‌గా బ్యాటింగ్‌కు రానున్నాడు.

మొహాలీ: ఐపీఎల్‌(IPL 2023)లో ఇవాళ రెండు మ్యాచ్‌లు జ‌ర‌గ‌నున్నాయి. మొహాలీలో జ‌రుగుతున్న తొలి మ్యాచ్‌లో పంజాబ్ తో ఆర్స‌బీ(Punjab Vs RCB) ఢీకొన‌నున్న‌ది. టాస్ గెలిచిన పంజాబ్ జ‌ట్టు ఫీల్డింగ్ ఎంచుకున్న‌ది. ఇక ఆర్సీబీ జ‌ట్టుకు కెప్టెన్‌గా కోహ్లీ వ్య‌వ‌హ‌రించ‌నున్నాడు. పంజాబ్ జ‌ట్టు త‌ర‌పున సామ్ క‌ర్ర‌న్ టాస్‌కు వెళ్లాడు.

గ‌త మ్యాచ్‌లోనూ త‌మ జ‌ట్టు బౌలింగ్ బాగా వేసింద‌ని, ఇప్పుడు కూడా మెరుగైన బౌలింగ్ చేస్తామ‌ని క‌ర్ర‌న్ తెలిపాడు. లివింగ్‌స్టోన్‌, నాథ‌న్ ఎల్లిలు పంజాబ్ జ‌ట్టులోకి వ‌చ్చేశారు. ఫా డూప్లెసిస్ ఇవాళ్టి మ్యాచ్‌లో ఫీల్డింగ్ చేయ‌డం లేద‌ని, కానీ ఇంపాక్ట్ ప్లేయ‌ర్ రూపంలో బ్యాటింగ్‌కు రానున్న‌ట్లు కోహ్లీ తెలిపాడు.

