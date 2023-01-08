Spoken English Lesson 15 | ‘నీ గురించి చెప్పు’ అంటే తడబడిపోతాం. అదే, అమ్మ గురించి మాట్లాడమనగానే ఎక్కడలేని ఉత్సాహం వచ్చేస్తుంది. పదాలు ప్రవహిస్తాయి. ఉపమానాలు వెల్లువెత్తుతాయి. అలాంటి ఓ సంభాషణే ఇది. మీకూ అన్వయించుకోండి. మీ కన్నతల్లి గురించి ఇంగ్లిష్లో చర్చించండి.
Suma: Good afternoon, Saira.
Saira: Good afternoon, Suma.
Suma: My daughter has a question.
Saira: May I know it?
Suma: Their teacher said, What is special about mom?
Saira: What did your daughter say?
Suma: She said, My mom loves me. She never gets angry with me.’
Saira: The teacher must have praised your daughter.
Suma: No. The teacher said, That’s not the answer.
Saira: What about the other students?
Suma: One girl said, My mom cooks nice dishes for me. Special dishes on Sundays.
Saira: What did the teacher say?
Suma: She said, No. That’s not the answer.
Saira: What did the other pupils say?
Suma: One boy said, My mom loves me. She cooks nice dishes for me. She helps me with my homework.
Saira: Oh!
Suma: The teacher said, I’m not asking you about your mom. I’m asking you about the word ‘mom’. The bell has gone. Answer the question tomorrow.
Saira: It’s a palindrome!
Suma: Sorry?
Saira: A palindrome. It reads the same from left to right and vice versa. MOM is MOM forward and backward.
Suma: How interesting! Is it the only palindrome?
Saira: No, there are scores of them. Isn’t AMMA a palindrome?
Suma: Yes. Give me some more palindromes. My daughter can surprise the teacher.
Saira: The teacher will say WOW!
Suma: How sharp you are, Saira!
Saira: She will put your daughter on TOP SPOT.
Suma: Oh, fantastic!
Saira: Let your daughter say to the teacher, Ma’am, give me a lemon and I will give you a melon NO LEMON, NO MELON.
Suma: How excited my daughter will be to know this! She will step-dance.
Saira: But there are pets in your home. Tell your daughter, STEP ON NO PETS.
Suma:So engrossing! Give me a few more examples.
Saira: Mr. Agarwal has a sports car, a luxury car and a racecar. He is at a different level. Can you pick out the palindromes?
Suma: Yes. RACECAR, LEVEL. Thank you, bye.
Saira: You are intelligent, Suma. Bye.
At an interview:
Interviewer:Listen carefully. Ten horses have twenty-four legs. Is it right?
First candidate: No, sir. Absolutely wrong. Ten horses have forty legs.
Interviewer: You can leave.
The second candidates enters&
Interviewer: Listen carefully. Ten horses have twenty-four legs. Am I right?
Second candidate: Yes, sir. Absolutely right. Ten horses have twenty forelegs.
Interviewer:You are selected!
– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ లాంగ్వేజెస్, రామకృష్ణమఠం.
“Spoken English | వంటకు ఉప్పూకారాలు ఎలాగో.. ఇంగ్లీష్ నేర్చుకోవడానికి పదకోశం అలా”
“Spoken English | ప్రతి పేరు వెనుక ఓ ఫార్ములా ఉంటుంది”
Spoken English | మీ అనుభవాలను ఇంగ్లీష్లో ఆత్మీయులతో పంచుకోండి
“Spoken English | భాష మీద ప్రేమ ఉంటే ఈజీగా నేర్చుకోవచ్చు”
“Spoken English | భాష తెలియకపోవడం వల్లే మౌనంగా ఉండొద్దు”
“Spoken English | మీరు చదివిన కథను మీ శైలిలో చెప్పేందుకు ట్రై చేయండి”