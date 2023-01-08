Spoken English | మీ కన్నతల్లి గురించి ఇంగ్లిష్‌లో చర్చించండి

January 8, 2023 / 06:25 AM IST

Spoken English Lesson 15 | ‘నీ గురించి చెప్పు’ అంటే తడబడిపోతాం. అదే, అమ్మ గురించి మాట్లాడమనగానే ఎక్కడలేని ఉత్సాహం వచ్చేస్తుంది. పదాలు ప్రవహిస్తాయి. ఉపమానాలు వెల్లువెత్తుతాయి. అలాంటి ఓ సంభాషణే ఇది. మీకూ అన్వయించుకోండి. మీ కన్నతల్లి గురించి ఇంగ్లిష్‌లో చర్చించండి.

Suma: Good afternoon, Saira.

Saira: Good afternoon, Suma.

Suma: My daughter has a question.

Saira: May I know it?

Suma: Their teacher said, What is special about mom?

Saira: What did your daughter say?

Suma: She said, My mom loves me. She never gets angry with me.’

Saira: The teacher must have praised your daughter.

Suma: No. The teacher said, That’s not the answer.

Saira: What about the other students?

Suma: One girl said, My mom cooks nice dishes for me. Special dishes on Sundays.

Saira: What did the teacher say?

Suma: She said, No. That’s not the answer.

Saira: What did the other pupils say?

Suma: One boy said, My mom loves me. She cooks nice dishes for me. She helps me with my homework.

Saira: Oh!

Suma: The teacher said, I’m not asking you about your mom. I’m asking you about the word ‘mom’. The bell has gone. Answer the question tomorrow.

Saira: It’s a palindrome!

Suma: Sorry?

Saira: A palindrome. It reads the same from left to right and vice versa. MOM is MOM forward and backward.

Suma: How interesting! Is it the only palindrome?

Saira: No, there are scores of them. Isn’t AMMA a palindrome?

Suma: Yes. Give me some more palindromes. My daughter can surprise the teacher.

Saira: The teacher will say WOW!

Suma: How sharp you are, Saira!

Saira: She will put your daughter on TOP SPOT.

Suma: Oh, fantastic!

Saira: Let your daughter say to the teacher, Ma’am, give me a lemon and I will give you a melon NO LEMON, NO MELON.

Suma: How excited my daughter will be to know this! She will step-dance.

Saira: But there are pets in your home. Tell your daughter, STEP ON NO PETS.

Suma:So engrossing! Give me a few more examples.

Saira: Mr. Agarwal has a sports car, a luxury car and a racecar. He is at a different level. Can you pick out the palindromes?

Suma: Yes. RACECAR, LEVEL. Thank you, bye.

Saira: You are intelligent, Suma. Bye.

గుర్రాల లెక్క

At an interview:

Interviewer:Listen carefully. Ten horses have twenty-four legs. Is it right?

First candidate: No, sir. Absolutely wrong. Ten horses have forty legs.

Interviewer: You can leave.

The second candidates enters&

Interviewer: Listen carefully. Ten horses have twenty-four legs. Am I right?

Second candidate: Yes, sir. Absolutely right. Ten horses have twenty forelegs.

Interviewer:You are selected!

– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

