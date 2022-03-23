Apps:
బోయిగూడ అగ్నిప్రమాదంపై రాష్ట్రపతి, ప్రధాని దిగ్భ్రాంతి

న్యూఢిల్లీ: సికింద్రాబాద్‌ బోయిగూడలో జరిగిన అగ్నిప్రమాదంపై రాష్ట్రపతి రామ్‌నాథ్‌ కోవింద్‌, ప్రధాని మోదీ దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తంచేశారు. అగ్నిప్రమాద కుటుంబాలకు రాష్ట్రపతి కోవింద్‌ సంతాపం తెలిపారు. వారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి వ్యక్తంచేశారు. గాయపడినవారు త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని ఆకాంక్షించారు.

అగ్నిప్రమాదంలో ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయిన వారికి ప్రధాని మోదీ సంతాపం తెలిపారు. ఈ ధుఃఖ సమయంలో తన ఆలోచనలు మృతుల కుటుంబాలతో ఉన్నాయని వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. అగ్నిప్రమాదంలో మరణించినవారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు ప్రధానమంత్రి సహాయ నిధి నుంచి రూ.2 లక్షల ఆర్థికసాయం అందజేస్తామని ప్రకటించారు. ఈ మేరకు ప్రధాని కార్యాలయం ప్రకటన విడుదల చేసింది.

