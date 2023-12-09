PM Modi | సోనియాకు జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపిన ప్రధాని మోదీ

PM Modi | యూపీఏ చైర్పర్సన్ సోనియా గాంధీ (Sonia Gandhi) పుట్టిన రోజు నేడు. ఈ సందర్భంగా సోషల్ మీడియాలో సోనియాకు శుభాకాంక్షలు వెల్లువెత్తుతున్నాయి. రాజకీయ పార్టీలకు అతీతంగా పలువురు నేతలు కాంగ్రెస్ నాయకురాలికి పుట్టినరోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలుపుతున్నారు. ప్రధాన మంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ (PM Modi ) సైతం సోనియాకు గ్రీటింగ్స్ తెలియజేశారు.
‘సోనియా గాంధీకి పుట్టినరోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు. ఆమెకు సంపూర్ణమైన, ఆరోగ్యవంతమైన జీవితాన్ని ప్రసాదించాలని ఆ దేవుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నా’ అంటూ మోదీ ఎక్స్లో పోస్టు పెట్టారు. మోదీతో పాటుగా కాంగ్రెస్ చీఫ్ మల్లికార్జున్ ఖర్గే, కేసీ వేణుగోపాల్, శశి థరూర్, తమిళనాడు ముఖ్యమంత్రి ఎంకే స్టాలిన్ తదితరులు సోనియా గాంధీకి జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు.
Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2023
Greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji on her birthday.
A relentless advocate of the rights of the marginalised, she has been a symbol of utmost grace while battling adversity with courage, grit and selfless sacrifice.
I wish her a long and…
— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 9, 2023
Birthday greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Madam Sonia Gandhi, an exemplar of devoted public life. Wishing her a long life filled with good health.
May her profound vision and wealth of experience continue to be a guiding light in our united endeavour to… pic.twitter.com/kTCpniDBoG
— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 9, 2023
Wishing Smt Sonia Gandhi ji a wonderful birthday and a splendid year ahead. She has led @incIndia with great distinction and continues to be an inspiration for all its leaders and workers. Long may she enjoy health & happiness and continue to guide our party & serve our nation. pic.twitter.com/SXitamWJ9I
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 9, 2023
Also Read..
KCR| బీఆర్ఎస్ఎల్పీ లీడర్గా కేసీఆర్ ఏకగ్రీవ ఎన్నిక
NIA Raids | మహారాష్ట్ర, కర్ణాటకలో ఏకకాలంలో 41 చోట్ల ఎన్ఐఏ దాడులు.. 13 మంది అరెస్ట్
Free Bus Journey | బాబోయ్ ఉచిత బస్సులు.. పథకం అమలుతో కర్ణాటకలో కొత్త సమస్యలు