PM Modi | సోనియాకు జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపిన ప్రధాని మోదీ

PM Modi | యూపీఏ చైర్‌ప‌ర్సన్ సోనియా గాంధీ (Sonia Gandhi) పుట్టిన రోజు నేడు. ఈ సందర్భంగా సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో సోనియాకు శుభాకాంక్షలు వెల్లువెత్తుతున్నాయి. రాజకీయ పార్టీలకు అతీతంగా పలువురు నేతలు కాంగ్రెస్‌ నాయకురాలికి పుట్టినరోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలుపుతున్నారు. ప్రధాన మంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ (PM Modi ) సైతం సోనియాకు గ్రీటింగ్స్‌ తెలియజేశారు.

‘సోనియా గాంధీకి పుట్టినరోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు. ఆమెకు సంపూర్ణమైన, ఆరోగ్యవంతమైన జీవితాన్ని ప్రసాదించాలని ఆ దేవుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నా’ అంటూ మోదీ ఎక్స్‌లో పోస్టు పెట్టారు. మోదీతో పాటుగా కాంగ్రెస్ చీఫ్ మల్లికార్జున్ ఖర్గే, కేసీ వేణుగోపాల్, శశి థరూర్, తమిళనాడు ముఖ్యమంత్రి ఎంకే స్టాలిన్ తదితరులు సోనియా గాంధీకి జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు.

