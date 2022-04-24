Create a right study space to focus better

April 24, 2022 / 04:03 PM IST

A right study environment helps one to be more productive. Students must find a good study atmosphere or develop a study ritual that suits them and allows them to concentrate better. Here are a few tips on how to set up your ideal study environment.

Find your comfortable place

The first step to creating your study space is to choose a comfortable area where you can focus. Some students find their living spaces too distracting because of chores and other people in the household. Others can’t concentrate if it’s too quiet as they need a little hustle and bustle to focus. It all depends on personal study preferences. Find the types of spaces that work best for you, or mix it up a bit.

Develop a study routine

You may not always be able to control where you study, but you can develop a routine that alerts your brain when it’s time to get to work, regardless of where you are. You can also experiment with

a few different times to find a

routine that works best for you. For example, some people might study best at night, while

others are more productive in the morning.

Change of environment

While studying at home may be more convenient, there are numerous distractions, such as a pile of laundry or a neighbour’s loud TV, that may disrupt your concentration and affect study time. “Students should have the suitable state of mind to study. It could just take a change of environment to get you back into a study mood,” says Dr Srikanth Goggi, Clinical Psychologist at GVA institute of Psychology. Experiment with background sounds and locations until you find what works for you. Use noise-canceling headphones or soft music, and a healthy snack to set the tone for your study session.

Study groups

Sometimes, the right environment is more about the people you’re with than where you’re studying. Peer study groups are a great environment for sharing ideas and seeking clarification. Set up a weekly study group, either in person or through video calls, so that you can work together remotely. “Being part of a study group allows you to observe different types of study methods. It enhances our problem-solving skills by improving conceptual and understanding abilities,” says Dr. Vasavi Samyukta Sunki, an Educational psychologist at Apollo Hospital.

Proper lighting

Spending hours in front of your computer or staring at your phone screen can strain your eyes, making you feel fatigued. The blue light from screens has been shown to disrupt sleep patterns. To reduce strain on your eyes, make sure your study space has adequate lighting. You’ll feel more awake and focused in proper lighting, leading to increased productivity.

555444