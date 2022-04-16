The function of fiction is..

Shakesperean Tragedy

-He also makes use of supernatural beings in his tragedies.

-The deeds of the hero are influenced by his abnormal condition of mind, the supernatural ghost and witches or a chance.

-For example, if we take his tragedy ‘julius caesar’ it has all the features of shakespearean tragedy.

-The hero in ‘julius caesar’ is an exceptional character and he suffers resulting in the death.

-Both Caesar and Brutus have tragic flows.

-Caesar is ambitions, proud and arrogant.

-Brutus is an incredible idealist with little knowledge of world and people.

-Super natural elements are being employed in the form of omens, portents and the ghost of caesar.

-There is an external conflict in the tragedy.

The three Unities

-Aristotle speaks of the ‘three unities’ to be followed in a tragedy.

i) Unity of Time – the events presented should not require more than one day to occur.

ii) Unity of place – the actions occurred in more or less a single place.

iii) Unity of Action – the presentation of a single, complete action which becomes easy for the human mind to grasp.

Types of Tragedy

1) Classical or Greek Tragedy

-The stories in these tragedies are based on myths which are well known to audience. The Greek Tragedy avoided scenes of brutal violence on the stage. The protagonist belonged to a high social order a man with exceptional character but with a flaw which led to his downfall. Women and slaves were not the subjects of these tragedies. Aristotle’s ‘poetics’ is based on the analysis of the Greek tragedies of Aeschylus, Sophocles and Euripides.

2) Medieval Tragedies

-These are the stories of a person of high status who is brought from prosperity to wretchedness by an unpredictable turn. The tragedies of this period owned much to the native religious drama, the miracle and morality plays.

3) Senecan Tragedy

-It was written to recited rather than acted.

-English playwrights thought that these tragedies had been intended for the stage and made it a five act play. There are two kinds in senecan drama: i) Revenge tragedy or the tragedy of blood

-Academic tragedies

4) Renaissance/Elizabethan Tragedy

-Thomas kyd and Christopher marlowe paved the way for shakespeare, wester and others in the field of tragedy

-Shakespeare is the most prominent dramatist of the period.

-Tragedies of this period were written in blank verse.

-Ghosts, witches and murders were frequently used.

5) Domestic Tragedy

-It deals with the domestic day to day life of average middle class citizens and shows that family life and happiness are destroyed.

-This form of tragedy developed due to the rise of sentimentalism.

-It was written in prose and the middle class or lower class hero faces a domestic disaster.

6) Tragicomedy

-A tragicomedy is a play that is neither a comedy nor a tragedy, although it has the features of both.

-The important characters includes in these dramas both the people of high degree and people of low degree.

-It represents a serious action which threatened a tragic disaster to the protagonist but it turns out happily at the end of the drama.

-Shakespeare’s ‘merchant of vinice’ is the best example for tragicomedy. ‘Winter’s Tale’ and ‘Cymbeline are also tragicomedies.

FICTION

-The word fiction has been derived from the Latin word ‘fictus’, which means ‘to form’.

-It can be described as ‘Literature in the form of prose, especially novels, that described imaginary events people’.

-Fiction denotes the narratives that are written in prose (The novel and short story), and sometimes it is used as a synonym for the novel.

-The function of fiction is to entertain, educate and inspire the readers and the audience.

-It provides them an insight into the life of the characters their manners, and events related to them.

-It is also used to point out the flaws and drawbacks of a society, race or a nation, and suggests solutions.

-Now, let’s study the different elements of the fiction mentioned in the syllabus. They are..

1. Point of View

2. Setting

3. Atmosphere

4. Style

5. Technique of Narration

1. Point of View

-Point of view is an angle from which the story is told.

-It is the perspective from which the action of a novel/story is presented.

-It is the mode established by an author by means of which the reader is presented with the characters, dialogues, actions, setting and events which constitute the narrative in a fiction.

-The following are the different points of view of a fiction.

a. Third Person Points of View

-Its the story is told by a narrator who sees all of the actions. The narrator is someone who is not in the story.

-The narrator in this point of view uses the pronouns ‘He, She, It, They, His, Hers, Theirs and Its’ or he uses the names of the character in the story.

-There are two types of third person points of view.

i. The Omniscient point of View

ii. The Limited point of View

i. The Omniscient Point of View

-This kind of narrator knows and sees everything and can move from one character’s mind to another. Authors can be omniscient narrators by moving from character to character, event to event, and introducing information at their discretion.

-The characters has privileged access to the character’s thoughts, feelings and motives.

