Spoken English | తగినంత కసరత్తు చేస్తేనే సక్సెస్‌

Spoken English Lesson 47 |నువ్వు అంటే.. నీ అలవాట్లే అంటారు వ్యక్తిత్వ వికాస నిపుణులు. మంచి అలవాట్లు ఉన్నత స్థానానికి తీసుకెళ్తాయి. చెడు అలవాట్లు పాతాళానికి తొక్కేస్తాయి. ఓ మంచి అలవాటును జీవనశైలిలో భాగం చేసుకోవడం అంత సులభం కాదు. తగినంత కసరత్తు చేయాలి. చిత్తశుద్ధి అవసరం. ఈ సంభాషణ సారాంశమూ ఇదే.
Suri: Man, I haven’t seen you in the gym for long. Aren’t you going there now-a-days?
Manu: Su, I’ve said goodbye to the gym.
Suri: Has your stint at the gym come to a halt? Has your enthusiasm fizzled out?
Manu: I’ve felt devastated since the Nubesh incident. The way he collapsed suddenly. He was in &.
Suri: In the prime of his youth. I felt sorry, too.
Manu: A healthy young man breathing his last while working out in a gym &
Suri: That was rather freak. Such incidents are not frequent.
Manu: I’m scared of the gym. I don’t want any more body building or cardio training.
Suri: Nubesh was not disciplined. It was all his own doing.
Manu: Not disciplined? He was regular and punctual. He was well behaved.
Suri: Don’t be childish. He wasn’t disciplined otherwise.
Manu: I don’t understand you.
Suri: He had no idea of health and fitness. He wanted thick muscles quickly.
Manu: I never knew it.
Suri: He wanted two years’ shape to happen in one month.
Manu: Absurd!
Suri: He resorted to steroids. I told him that shortcuts would turn out to be pitfalls.
Manu: I can’t believe it!
Suri: I told him about the side effects of steroids -how they affect the heart adversely.
Manu: Do they affect the heart?
Suri: I told him about the folly of using fat burners.
Manu: Fat burners? Any more don’ts?
Suri: Over exercise, insufficient sleep, little or no liquid diet.
Manu: Sound advice!
Suri: A six-pack in two weeks is an impossible, incredible and impractical ambition.
Manu: Shortcuts may push us into pitfalls, in your words.
Kamlesh: What are the different types of dogtails?
Mahesh: Bobbed, docked,curly, corkscrew, snap tail.
Kamlesh: You miss the important type.
Mahesh: Sickle, otter, swimmer tail?
Kamlesh: Still you miss it.
Mahesh: Whip, carrot, tufted, gay, saber tail?
Kamlesh: It’s curtail!
Mahesh: Dear scholar, there’s no tail in curtail!
సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ లాంగ్వేజెస్, రామకృష్ణమఠం.
