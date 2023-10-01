Spoken English | తగినంత కసరత్తు చేస్తేనే సక్సెస్‌

Spoken English Lesson 47 |నువ్వు అంటే.. నీ అలవాట్లే అంటారు వ్యక్తిత్వ వికాస నిపుణులు. మంచి అలవాట్లు ఉన్నత స్థానానికి తీసుకెళ్తాయి. చెడు అలవాట్లు పాతాళానికి తొక్కేస్తాయి. ఓ మంచి అలవాటును జీవనశైలిలో భాగం చేసుకోవడం అంత సులభం కాదు. తగినంత కసరత్తు చేయాలి. చిత్తశుద్ధి అవసరం. ఈ సంభాషణ సారాంశమూ ఇదే.

October 1, 2023 / 06:25 AM IST

Suri: Man, I haven’t seen you in the gym for long. Aren’t you going there now-a-days?

Manu: Su, I’ve said goodbye to the gym.

Suri: Has your stint at the gym come to a halt? Has your enthusiasm fizzled out?

Manu: I’ve felt devastated since the Nubesh incident. The way he collapsed suddenly. He was in &.

Suri: In the prime of his youth. I felt sorry, too.

Manu: A healthy young man breathing his last while working out in a gym &

Suri: That was rather freak. Such incidents are not frequent.

Manu: I’m scared of the gym. I don’t want any more body building or cardio training.

Suri: Nubesh was not disciplined. It was all his own doing.

Manu: Not disciplined? He was regular and punctual. He was well behaved.

Suri: Don’t be childish. He wasn’t disciplined otherwise.

Manu: I don’t understand you.

Suri: He had no idea of health and fitness. He wanted thick muscles quickly.

Manu: I never knew it.

Suri: He wanted two years’ shape to happen in one month.

Manu: Absurd!

Suri: He resorted to steroids. I told him that shortcuts would turn out to be pitfalls.

Manu: I can’t believe it!

Suri: I told him about the side effects of steroids -how they affect the heart adversely.

Manu: Do they affect the heart?

Suri: I told him about the folly of using fat burners.

Manu: Fat burners? Any more don’ts?

Suri: Over exercise, insufficient sleep, little or no liquid diet.

Manu: Sound advice!

Suri: A six-pack in two weeks is an impossible, incredible and impractical ambition.

Manu: Shortcuts may push us into pitfalls, in your words.

It’s curtail!

Kamlesh: What are the different types of dogtails?

Mahesh: Bobbed, docked,curly, corkscrew, snap tail.

Kamlesh: You miss the important type.

Mahesh: Sickle, otter, swimmer tail?

Kamlesh: Still you miss it.

Mahesh: Whip, carrot, tufted, gay, saber tail?

Kamlesh: It’s curtail!

Mahesh: Dear scholar, there’s no tail in curtail!

సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

