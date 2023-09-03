Spoken English | కాలం కరిగిపోయేలోపే సాధించాల్సిన లక్ష్యాలన్నీ సాధించేయండి

Spoken English Lesson 44 | ఈసురోమని మనుషులుంటే.. దేశమేగతి బాగుపడునోయ్‌! నిస్సత్తువ, నిరాశావాదం కొన్నిసార్లు అంటువ్యాధుల్లా వ్యాపిస్తాయి. కాబట్టి, ఆశాజీవులతోనే స్నేహం చేయండి. ఉరిమే ఉత్సాహాన్నే జీవితంలోకి ఆహ్వానించండి. కాలం కరిగిపోయేలోపే, వయసు అరిగిపోయేలోపే.. సాధించాల్సిన లక్ష్యాలన్నీ సాధించేయండి.

September 3, 2023 / 06:25 AM IST

Suma: Dullness is contagious, isn’t it?

Saira: Yes. But what’s the matter?

Suma: I met our neighbour Rani this morning.

Saira: Hope you had a nice time.

Suma: She is so dull, dispirited and down in the dumps. No smile on her face.

Saira: Is anything wrong with her?

Suma: She remembers the insult meted out to her ten years ago. And she sinks into moroseness. She shares it with me and expects me to sympathise with her.

Saira:What was the insult?

Suma: One Rukmini had criticised her over her dress and appearance.

Saira:She’s not forgotten it!

Suma: She was insulted at 11 am on a Sunday ten years ago. It’s still fresh in her mind.

Saira:Memory! By the by, have you heard about Eswar?

Suma: No. What about him?

Saira:Every day he goes to the riverside.

Suma: For a bath in the river?

Saira:No. To sit under his favourite coconut tree.

Suma: To enjoy cool breeze and quiet atmosphere?

Saira:No. To worry about future.

Suma: I don’t understand you.

Saira: ‘What will happen to me after five years?’ He starts worrying about future.

Suma: I’m sorry for him.

Saira: He will not leave until a coconut falls on his head. He will return there the next day.

Suma: A hobby with him, perhaps.

Saira: Almost a disease with him.

Suma: I see some similarities between Rani and Eswar.

Saira: Yes. Both are unhappy. One broods over the past and the other worries about the future.

Suma: And they miss the present!

Saira: God has endowed us with two great faculties memory and imagination. We should not misuse them.

Suma: How to use them properly, then?

Saira: We should not brood over the past. We should learn from the past. We should not worry about the future. We should plan for the future. And we should live in the present.

Great dancer!

Bhaskar: Just a minute, sir!

Gora: Calling me? But I don’t know you!

Bhaskar: But everybody knows you, sir.

Gora: How?

Bhaskar: You’re a great artist. It’s an honour to meet you.

Gora: You’re mistaken. I can’t paint or draw pictures.

Bhaskar: We have seen you perform on the stage. You’re a great dancer!

Gora: You’re right. I’m an artiste.

సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

