Where is the headquarters of the IGBC located?

March 26, 2022 / 04:45 PM IST

1. As per the National Statistical Office data, the retail inflation rate based on CPI has increased at% in January 2021, which is the highest in ——– months.?

1) 4.89%; Seven

2) 6.01%; Five

3) 5.78%; Four

4) 6.01%; Seven

5) 5.78%; Five

2. The RBI recently (in Feb’22) extended the deadline for NBFC’s to comply with new Non Performing Assets (NPAs) classification norms to __.

1) July 2022 2) June 2022

3) April 2022 4) May 2022

5) September 2022

3. Which company recently (in Feb’22) invested in Zand, an upcoming digital bank in the UAE?

1) L & T Group

2) Aditya Birla Group

3) Bajaj Group 4) Tata Group

5) Adani Group

4. Recently Bank of Baroda will acquire what percentage stake of Union Bank of India in India First Life Insurance Company.?

1) 21 percent 2) 22 percent

3) 24 percent 4) 26 percent

5) 30 percent

5. In February 2022, Space X engineer Anna Menon & three other members were announced as the crew members for which space mission?

1) Starship 2) Polaris Dawn

3) Artemis 4) Skylab

5) Space Shuttle

6. Jal Jeevan Mission envisages the supply of how many litres of water per person per day to every rural household through Functional Household Tap Connections by 2024?

1) 33 2) 44 3) 55

4) 66 5) 75

7. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) recently (in Feb’22) sanctioned Rs 2.26 crore for organizing the Koya Tribal festival of “Medaram Jatara 2022”. In which state Medaram Jatara 2022 is celebrated?

1) Maharashtra 2) Telangana

3) Odisha 4) Andhra Pradesh

5) Karnataka

8. The Indian Government recently (in Feb’22) banned the import of foreign manufactured __, which includes exceptions for research and development (R&D), defence and security purposes.

1) Passenger Aircraft

2) Light Combat Helicopters

3) Sonar Systems

4) Drones 5) Mobile chips

9. Name the company that recently (in Feb’22) partnered with CSC e-Governance Services to support the “Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyaan” (PMGDISHA).

1) Renault India

2) Hyundai India

3) Tata Motors

4) Maruti Suzuki

5) Honda Moto

10. In February 2022, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) banned 53 apps from China that are considered a threat to India’s security. MeitY banned the apps under __ section of the Information Technology Act of ___. ?

1) 52C; 2017 2) 69A; 2000

3) 49A; 2019 4) 52C; 2000

5) 69A; 2019

11. Who authored the book, “Humane: How the United States Abandoned Peace and Reinvented War”?

1) Paul Auster

2) Michael Chabon

3) Judy Blume

4) Samuel Moyn 5) Anne Tyler

12. Who authored the book, “Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us”?

1) Ro Khanna 2) Sanjay Gupta

3) Ashok Lavasa

4) Samuel Moyn

5) Dr Shankar Acharya

13. What is the theme of Financial Literacy Week 2022 that was conducted by RBI from 14th to 18th February?

1) Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises

2) Credit Discipline & Credit from Formal Institution

3) Financially Aware & Empowered India

4) Go Digital, Go Secure

5) Grievance Redressal & Going Digital

14. In the 2022 IPL Mega Auctions, ___ became the Costliest Uncapped player, while Liam Livingstone from ___ became the Costliest Foreign player to be auctioned.

1) Avesh Khan; England

2) Shahrukh Khan; England

3) Shahrukh Khan; New Zealand

4) Ishan Kishan; New Zealand

15. In February 2022, the 4th India–Australia energy dialogue 2022 was held virtually and Letter of Intent (LoI) was signed between two countries on New & Renewable Energy Technology. Who co-chaired the Dialogue along with Angus Taylor?

1) Raj Kumar Singh

2) Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

3) Narendra Modi

4) Amit Shah

5) Bhagwanth Khuba

16. In February 2022, the Central Government of India approved the proposals for the construction of 60,000 houses in __ states under__ scheme.?

1) 6; Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban

2) 5; Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana

3) 4; Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana

4) 5; Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban

5) 4; Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana

17. Identify the mission through which ISRO detected the presence of water molecules on the Moon?

1) Chandrayaan 3

2) Mars Orbiter Mission

3) AstroSat

4) Amazonia-1

5) Chandrayaan 2

18. Where is the headquarters of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) located?

1) Chennai, Tamil Nadu

2) Mumbai, Maharashtra

3) Kolkata, West Bengal

4) Hyderabad, Telangana

5) Noida, Uttar Pradesh

19. As per the Second Advance Estimates, India’s estimated foodgrains production stands at __ for the FY 2021-22.

1) 125.98 Million Tonnes

2) 456.78 Million Tonnes 3) 256.08 Million Tonnes

4) 316.06 Million Tonnes 5) 167.02 Million Tonnes

20. Which bank recently (in Feb’22) was empanelled by the Small Farmers Agri-Business Consortium (SFAC) to facilitate digital collection on the e-NAM portal for transactions between farmers and traders?

1) YES Bank 2) ICICI Bank

3) HDFC Bank 4) Axis Bank

5) IndusInd Bank

21. According to Goldhub, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has emerged as the ___ largest buyer of Gold among the world’s Central Banks in 2021, while __ topped the List.

1) 3rd; Central Bank of Brazil

2) 4th; Hungarian National Bank

3) 2nd; Central Bank of Thailand

4) 4th; Central Bank of Brazil

5) 3rd; Hungarian National Bank

22. Which organization recently (in Feb’22) collaborated with 4 regional associations from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to launch the Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) segment?

1) Calcutta Stock Exchange

2) National Stock Exchange

3) India International Exchange

4) Bombay Stock Exchange

23. What is the upper tolerance level of inflation target for the 5 years (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2026) set by the Central Government of India?

1) 8%

2) 7%

3) 5%

4) 6%

5) 4%

24. In February 2022, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) filed its DRHP with the SEBI for India’s largest IPO. What D stands for __ Red Herring Prospectus.

1) Deferred

2) Debt

3) Draft

4) Decentralized

5) Demand

25. The Government of India has reduced the agricultural cess on crude palm oil from 7.5 percent to how much?

1) 5 percent

2) 5.5 perecent

3) 6 percent

4) 6.5 percent

5) 7 percent

26. In February 2022, the Union Cabinet approved the continuation of the Capacity Development (CD) scheme of the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) till ____ with an outlay of Rs. 3,179 crore.

1) 31st January 2024

2) 31st March 2026

3) 30th June 2026

4) 31st July 2025

5) 1st April 2026

27. Which of the following points are correct with respect to the Global Trade Update (as of Feb’22) published by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)?

1) Global trade in goods and services has reached a record high of USD 28.5 trillion in 2021, which has increased by around 25% compared to 2020.

2) In Q4 2021, India’s exports on Goods has increased by 25% and imports increased by 32% relative to the 2019 average.

3) In Q3 2021, India’s exports on Services increased by 7% and imports increased by 3% relative to the 2019 average.

4) Both 1 & 2

5) All 1, 2 & 3

28. In February 2022, _____ became the 1st foreign country to adopt India’s UPI (Unified Payments Interface) system to boost its digital payment platform.?

1) Nepal

2) Vietnam

3) Bangladesh

4) Myanmar

5) Bhutan

ANSWERS

1-4 2-5 3-2 4-1 5-2

6-3 7-2 8-4 9-1 10-2

11-4 12-1 13-4 14-1 15-1

16-4 17-5 18-4 19-4 20-5

21-3 22-3 23-4 24-3 25-1

26-2 27-5 28-1

