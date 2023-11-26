Spoken English | ఓ చిన్న పదం వాక్యాన్నే మార్చేయగలదు.

Spoken English Lesson 52 | ప్రతి భాషకూ ఓ నియమావళి ఉంటుంది. వ్యాకరణ సూత్రాలు ఉంటాయి. ఓ చిన్న పదం వాక్యాన్నే మార్చేయగలదు. కొత్త అర్థాన్ని ఇవ్వగలదు. మనం గుడికి దేవుడి కోసం వెళ్లామా, పూజారితో పెళ్లి సంబంధం గురించి మాట్లాడటానికి వెళ్లామా అన్నదీ నిర్ణయించగలదు. ఆ తేడాను గుర్తించకపోతే నవ్వులపాలు అవుతాం.

November 26, 2023 / 03:45 AM IST

Spoken English Lesson 52 | ప్రతి భాషకూ ఓ నియమావళి ఉంటుంది. వ్యాకరణ సూత్రాలు ఉంటాయి. ఓ చిన్న పదం వాక్యాన్నే మార్చేయగలదు. కొత్త అర్థాన్ని ఇవ్వగలదు. మనం గుడికి దేవుడి కోసం వెళ్లామా, పూజారితో పెళ్లి సంబంధం గురించి మాట్లాడటానికి వెళ్లామా అన్నదీ నిర్ణయించగలదు. ఆ తేడాను గుర్తించకపోతే నవ్వులపాలు అవుతాం.

Narayan: Out on an errand?

Sairam: It’s my free time now.

Narayan: Going to the cinema?

Sairam: Today is Sunday. It’s beggars’ day today for me.

Narayan: When was it declared? I’ve not been aware of it.

Sairam: What I mean to say is I’m going to give alms to a few beggars today.

Narayan: My God! So ambiguous. Why don’t you improve your communication skills?

Sairam: Will you please help me find some good beggars?

Narayan: Are there bad beggars? What do you mean by good beggars?

Sairam: I mean those who genuinely deserve alms.

Narayan: OK, then. Let’s go to the temple first.

Sairam: I go to temple only on Mondays.

Narayan: Notice the article ‘the’ in my words. I said ‘to the temple’ and not ‘to temple.’

Sairam: Dear linguist, what difference does it make?

Narayan: ‘To temple’ means to go there to pray; ‘To the temple’ means to find beggars.

Sairam: Is there a similar difference between ‘to church’ and ‘to the church?’

Narayan: Yes. You go to church with the Bible in hand; you go to the church with a bucket of paint and a paint brush.

Sairam: You’re a grammarian! & We’ve reached the temple.

Narayan: You can see beggars on either side of the pathway leading up to the temple stairs.

Sairam: Look at the old lady, third from the right on your left. So pitiable! Let me help her first.

Narayan: I never knew that you had such a kind heart. See the man next to her with his crutches lying next to him on the floor.

Sairam: I will give him money and food. Next & next & next & Let’s go back for now. We’ll come here again next week.

Narayan: OK. Let’s go back. &

Sairam: What an unpleasant, intriguing sight! What do we see there?

Narayan: Where?

Sairam: See that man leaning against the parapet wall of the park and smoking. Quite young and strong. Why is he begging? A bad beggar! Let’s go and tell him to work and earn.

Narayan: Which man? Where do you see him?

Sairam: See the young man with unkempt hair, in dirty t-shirt and torn trousers. Let’s go nearer.

Narayan: Stop! He’s not a destitute, mind you.

Sairam: But look at his torn trousers. Torn at the knees. Looks so distressed.

Narayan: He’s wearing ripped jeans. A sequel to distressed jeans. That’s a fashion.

Sairam: To me he looks like a pauper.

Narayan: He thinks himself a prince. If you try to give him alms, he’ll burn your palms.

Feeling guilty!

Ajay: I had promised to help you. I did not&. I feel giddy.

Ramu: Checked your BP?

Ajay: My BP is normal.

Ramu: Go for brain scan.

Ajay: I am in good health. Only I feel giddy that I could not help you.

Ramu: You are not feeling giddy. You are feeling guilty!

సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

Read More :

Spoken English Lesson 51 | వ్యాకరణంలో ఒక చిన్న దోషం సత్యాన్ని అసత్యంగా మార్చేస్తుంది

Spoken English | మనిషికి గుర్తింపు రంగు, ఎత్తు బట్టి కాదు.. వ్యక్తిత్వం, సంస్కారం బట్టి వస్తుంది

Spoken English | మన విజయాలకు మనమే విధాతలం

Spoken English | ఇరుగుపొరుగును కూడా పట్టించుకోని ఇరుకిరుకు జీవితం అసలే ఉండకూడదు

Spoken English | సంభాషణలు అన్నీ సామాజిక మాధ్యమాల చుట్టూనే తిరుగుతుంటయ్‌!

Spoken English | మంచి మందిలో.. చెడు చెవిలో చెప్పడమే మిత్ర ధర్మం..