Spoken English | ఓ చిన్న పదం వాక్యాన్నే మార్చేయగలదు.

Spoken English Lesson 52 | ప్రతి భాషకూ ఓ నియమావళి ఉంటుంది. వ్యాకరణ సూత్రాలు ఉంటాయి. ఓ చిన్న పదం వాక్యాన్నే మార్చేయగలదు. కొత్త అర్థాన్ని ఇవ్వగలదు. మనం గుడికి దేవుడి కోసం వెళ్లామా, పూజారితో పెళ్లి సంబంధం గురించి మాట్లాడటానికి వెళ్లామా అన్నదీ నిర్ణయించగలదు. ఆ తేడాను గుర్తించకపోతే నవ్వులపాలు అవుతాం.
Narayan: Out on an errand?
Sairam: It’s my free time now.
Narayan: Going to the cinema?
Sairam: Today is Sunday. It’s beggars’ day today for me.
Narayan: When was it declared? I’ve not been aware of it.
Sairam: What I mean to say is I’m going to give alms to a few beggars today.
Narayan: My God! So ambiguous. Why don’t you improve your communication skills?
Sairam: Will you please help me find some good beggars?
Narayan: Are there bad beggars? What do you mean by good beggars?
Sairam: I mean those who genuinely deserve alms.
Narayan: OK, then. Let’s go to the temple first.
Sairam: I go to temple only on Mondays.
Narayan: Notice the article ‘the’ in my words. I said ‘to the temple’ and not ‘to temple.’
Sairam: Dear linguist, what difference does it make?
Narayan: ‘To temple’ means to go there to pray; ‘To the temple’ means to find beggars.
Sairam: Is there a similar difference between ‘to church’ and ‘to the church?’
Narayan: Yes. You go to church with the Bible in hand; you go to the church with a bucket of paint and a paint brush.
Sairam: You’re a grammarian! & We’ve reached the temple.
Narayan: You can see beggars on either side of the pathway leading up to the temple stairs.
Sairam: Look at the old lady, third from the right on your left. So pitiable! Let me help her first.
Narayan: I never knew that you had such a kind heart. See the man next to her with his crutches lying next to him on the floor.
Sairam: I will give him money and food. Next & next & next & Let’s go back for now. We’ll come here again next week.
Narayan: OK. Let’s go back. &
Sairam: What an unpleasant, intriguing sight! What do we see there?
Narayan: Where?
Sairam: See that man leaning against the parapet wall of the park and smoking. Quite young and strong. Why is he begging? A bad beggar! Let’s go and tell him to work and earn.
Narayan: Which man? Where do you see him?
Sairam: See the young man with unkempt hair, in dirty t-shirt and torn trousers. Let’s go nearer.
Narayan: Stop! He’s not a destitute, mind you.
Sairam: But look at his torn trousers. Torn at the knees. Looks so distressed.
Narayan: He’s wearing ripped jeans. A sequel to distressed jeans. That’s a fashion.
Sairam: To me he looks like a pauper.
Narayan: He thinks himself a prince. If you try to give him alms, he’ll burn your palms.
Ajay: I had promised to help you. I did not&. I feel giddy.
Ramu: Checked your BP?
Ajay: My BP is normal.
Ramu: Go for brain scan.
Ajay: I am in good health. Only I feel giddy that I could not help you.
Ramu: You are not feeling giddy. You are feeling guilty!
