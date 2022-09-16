September 16, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

లఢక్‌: కేంద్రపాలిత ప్రాంతమైన లఢక్‌లో స్వల్ప భూకంపం వచ్చింది. శుక్రవారం ఉదయం 4.19 గంటలకు లేహ్‌లో భూమి కంపించింది. దీని తీవ్రత రిక్టర్‌స్కేలుపై 4.8గా నమోదయిందని నేషనల్‌ సెంటర్‌ ఫర్‌ సీస్మోలజీ తెలిపింది. లేహ్‌ సమీపంలోని ఆల్చీకి 189 కిలోమీటర్ల దూరంలో భూకంప కేంద్రం ఉన్నదని వెల్లడించింది. భూమి అంతర్భాగంలో 10 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులో భూమి కంపించిందని పేర్కొన్నది. ఇదే ప్రాంతంలో గత వారం కూడా భూమి స్వల్పంగా కంపించింది.

