Kedarnath | ఉత్తరాఖండ్‌లోని ప్రసిద్ధ పుణ్యక్షేత్రాల్లో ఒకటైన కేదార్‌ నాథ్‌ ఆలయం తలుపులు ఇవాళ తెరుచుకున్నాయి. వేద పండితుల మంత్రోచ్ఛరణ మధ్య ఉదయం 7 గంటలకు ఆలయ ప్రధాన తలుపులు అధికారులు తెరిచారు. ఉత్తరాఖండ్‌ ముఖ్యమంత్రి పుష్కర్‌ సింగ్‌ ధామి కుటుంబంతో కలిసి తొలి పూజలో పాల్గొన్నారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా కేదారేశ్వరుడికి ప్రత్యేక పూజలు నిర్వహించారు.

పరమేశ్వరుడి పవిత్ర ఆలయాలైన 12 జ్యోతిర్లింగాల్లో కేదార్‌నాథ్‌ ఆలయం ఒకటి. చార్‌ధామ్‌ యాత్రలో కేదార్ నాథ్‌ దేవాలయం సందర్శన భాగంగా ఉంటుంది. ఏటా దేశంలోని వివిధ ప్రాంతాల నుంచి లక్షల మంది భక్తులు కేదార్‌నాథ్‌కు చేరుకుని పరమేశ్వరుడ్ని దర్శించుకుని ప్రత్యేక పూజలు చేస్తుంటారు. అయితే, శీతాకాలం సందర్భంగా ఈ ఆలయాన్ని మూసివేస్తారు. ఇక దాదాపు ఆరు నెలల పాటు మూసి ఉన్న ఈ ఆలయ తలుపులు భక్తుల దర్శనార్థం నేడు తెరిచారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా ఆలయాన్ని అధికారులు సర్వాంగ సుందరంగా అలంకరించారు. సుమారు 40 క్వింటాళ్ల పూలతో అందంగా ముస్తాబు చేశారు. భక్తులు ఉదయం నుంచే ఆలయానికి క్యూ కట్టి కేదారేశ్వరుడిని దర్శించుకుంటున్నారు.

మరోవైపు యమునోత్రి ఆలయం కుండా ఉదయం 7 గంటలకే తెరుచుకుంది. గంగోత్రిఆలయం మాత్రం మధ్యాహ్నం 12:20 గంటలకు తెరుచుకోనుంది. ఇక చార్‌ధామ్‌ యాత్రలో భాగమైన బద్రీనాథ్‌ ఆలయాన్ని ఈ నెల 12న తెరవనున్నట్లు బద్రీనాథ్‌-కేదార్‌నాథ్ ఆల‌య క‌మిటీ చైర్మెన్ అజేంద్ర అజ‌య్ (Ajendra Ajay) తెలిపారు.

