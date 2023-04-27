డెహ్రాడూన్: ఉత్తరాఖండ్లోని బద్రీనాథ్ ఆలయాన్ని ఇవాళ ఉదయం తెరిచారు. ఛార్ధామ్ యాత్రలో భాగమైన ఆ ఆలయంలో నేటి నుంచి దర్శనాలు ప్రారంభం అయ్యాయి. ఉదయం 7.10 నిమిషాలకు ఆలయాన్ని ఓపెన్ చేశారు.
#WATCH | The portals of Badrinath Dham opened amid melodious tunes of the Army band and chants of Jai Badri Vishal by the devotees. pic.twitter.com/hoqrP2Tpyq
April 27, 2023
సుమారు 15 క్వింటాళ్ల బంతి పువ్వులతో ఆలయాన్ని డెకరేట్ చేశారు. ఆర్మీ బ్యాండ్, జై బద్రీ జయజయధ్వానాల మధ్య ఆలయాన్ని తెరిచారు. భారీ సంఖ్యలో భక్తులు దర్శనం కోసం క్యూ కట్టారు.
#WATCH | Devotees rejoice as portals of Uttarakhand Shri Badrinath temple open pic.twitter.com/1PDl5EvwYg
April 27, 2023
ఈనెల 25వ తేదీన కేదార్నాథ్ ఆలయాన్ని తెరిచిన విషయం తెలిసిందే.