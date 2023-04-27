Apps:
Badrinath Dham: తెరుచుకున్న బ‌ద్రీనాథ్ ఆల‌యం.. 15 క్వింటాళ్ల‌ పువ్వుల‌తో డెక‌రేష‌న్‌

Badrinath Dham: బ‌ద్రీనాథ్ ఆల‌యాన్ని ఇవాళ తెరిచారు. ఛార్‌ధామ్ లో భాగ‌మైన ఈ క్షేత్రాన్ని వేల సంఖ్య‌లో భ‌క్తులు ద‌ర్శించుకుంటారు. ఓపెనింగ్ సంద‌ర్భంగా ఆల‌యాన్ని సుమారు 15 క్వింటాళ్ల పువ్వుల‌తో అలంక‌రించారు.

Badrinath Dham: తెరుచుకున్న బ‌ద్రీనాథ్ ఆల‌యం.. 15 క్వింటాళ్ల‌ పువ్వుల‌తో డెక‌రేష‌న్‌

డెహ్రాడూన్‌: ఉత్త‌రాఖండ్‌లోని బద్రీనాథ్ ఆల‌యాన్ని ఇవాళ ఉద‌యం తెరిచారు. ఛార్‌ధామ్ యాత్ర‌లో భాగ‌మైన ఆ ఆల‌యంలో నేటి నుంచి ద‌ర్శ‌నాలు ప్రారంభం అయ్యాయి. ఉద‌యం 7.10 నిమిషాల‌కు ఆల‌యాన్ని ఓపెన్ చేశారు.

సుమారు 15 క్వింటాళ్ల బంతి పువ్వుల‌తో ఆల‌యాన్ని డెక‌రేట్ చేశారు. ఆర్మీ బ్యాండ్, జై బ‌ద్రీ జ‌య‌జ‌య‌ధ్వానాల మ‌ధ్య ఆల‌యాన్ని తెరిచారు. భారీ సంఖ్య‌లో భ‌క్తులు ద‌ర్శ‌నం కోసం క్యూ క‌ట్టారు.

ఈనెల 25వ తేదీన కేదార్‌నాథ్ ఆల‌యాన్ని తెరిచిన విష‌యం తెలిసిందే.

