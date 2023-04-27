April 27, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST

డెహ్రాడూన్‌: ఉత్త‌రాఖండ్‌లోని బద్రీనాథ్ ఆల‌యాన్ని ఇవాళ ఉద‌యం తెరిచారు. ఛార్‌ధామ్ యాత్ర‌లో భాగ‌మైన ఆ ఆల‌యంలో నేటి నుంచి ద‌ర్శ‌నాలు ప్రారంభం అయ్యాయి. ఉద‌యం 7.10 నిమిషాల‌కు ఆల‌యాన్ని ఓపెన్ చేశారు.

#WATCH | The portals of Badrinath Dham opened amid melodious tunes of the Army band and chants of Jai Badri Vishal by the devotees. pic.twitter.com/hoqrP2Tpyq

— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023