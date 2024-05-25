Lok Sabha Elections | ప్రశాంతంగా కొనసాగుతున్న ఆరోవిడత పోలింగ్‌.. ఓటేసిన ప్రముఖులు

Apps:
Lok Sabha Elections | లోక్‌సభ ఎన్నికల (Lok Sabha Elections 2024)కు ఆరో విడత పోలింగ్‌ శనివారం ప్రారంభమైంది. ఉదయం నుంచే ఓటర్లు పోలింగ్‌ కేంద్రాలకు పోటెత్తుతున్నారు. సామాన్య ప్రజలతో పాటు పలువురు ప్రముఖులు సైతం ఓటు హక్కు వినియోగించుకుంటున్నారు.

Lok Sabha Elections | లోక్‌సభ ఎన్నికల (Lok Sabha Elections 2024)కు ఆరో విడత పోలింగ్‌ శనివారం ప్రారంభమైంది. ఉదయం 7 గంటలకు ప్రారంభమైన పోలింగ్‌ సాయంత్రం 5 గంటల వరకూ కొనసాగనుంది. దీంతో ఉదయం నుంచే ఓటర్లు పోలింగ్‌ కేంద్రాలకు పోటెత్తుతున్నారు. సామాన్య ప్రజలతో పాటు పలువురు ప్రముఖులు సైతం ఓటు హక్కు వినియోగించుకుంటున్నారు.

ఉపరాష్ట్రపతి, రాజ్యసభ చైర్మన్‌ జగ్‌దీప్‌ ధన్‌ఖర్‌ తన భార్య సుదేశ్‌ ధన్‌ఖర్‌తో (Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar) కలిసి ఢిల్లీలోని ఓ పోలింగ్‌ కేంద్రం వద్ద ఓటు హక్కు వినియోగించుకున్నారు. అదేవిధంగా మాజీ రాష్ట్రపతి రామ్‌నాథ్‌ కోవింద్, కేరళ గవర్నర్‌ ఆరిఫ్‌ మహమ్మద్‌ ఖాన్‌ కూడా ఓటువేశారు. ఇక కాంగ్రెస్‌ పార్టీ అగ్రనేతలు సోనియా గాంధీ (Sonia Gandhi), రాహుల్‌ గాంధీతోపాటు ప్రియాంక గాంధీ, ప్రియాంక పిల్లలు రైహాన్‌ రాజీవ్‌ వాద్రా, మిరయా వాద్రా, ఢిల్లీ మంత్రులు అతిశీ, సౌరభ్‌ భరద్వాజ్‌, ఆమ్‌ ఆద్మీ పార్టీ రాజ్యసభ ఎంపీ స్వాతి మలివాల్‌ ఢిల్లీలో ఓటు వేశారు.

దేశంలోని 6 రాష్ట్రాలు, రెండు కేంద్రపాలిత ప్రాంతాల్లోని 58 లోక్‌సభ నియోజకవర్గాల్లో శనివారం పోలింగ్‌ జరుగుతున్నది. ఉదయం ఏడు గంటలకు ప్రారంభమైన పోలింగ్‌ సాయంత్ర 5 గంటల వరకు కొనసాగనుంది. కొన్ని సమస్యాత్మక ప్రాంతాల్లో మాత్రం సాయంత్రం 4 గంటలకే పోలింగ్‌ ముగియనుంది. ఉదయం పోలింగ్‌ ప్రారంభానికి ముందే ఓటర్లు పోలింగ్‌ కేంద్రాల దగ్గర బారులు తీరారు.

