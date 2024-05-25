Celebrities Cast Their Votes In Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha Elections | ప్రశాంతంగా కొనసాగుతున్న ఆరోవిడత పోలింగ్‌.. ఓటేసిన ప్రముఖులు

Lok Sabha Elections | లోక్‌సభ ఎన్నికల (Lok Sabha Elections 2024)కు ఆరో విడత పోలింగ్‌ శనివారం ప్రారంభమైంది. ఉదయం నుంచే ఓటర్లు పోలింగ్‌ కేంద్రాలకు పోటెత్తుతున్నారు. సామాన్య ప్రజలతో పాటు పలువురు ప్రముఖులు సైతం ఓటు హక్కు వినియోగించుకుంటున్నారు.

May 25, 2024 / 10:21 AM IST

Lok Sabha Elections | లోక్‌సభ ఎన్నికల (Lok Sabha Elections 2024)కు ఆరో విడత పోలింగ్‌ శనివారం ప్రారంభమైంది. ఉదయం 7 గంటలకు ప్రారంభమైన పోలింగ్‌ సాయంత్రం 5 గంటల వరకూ కొనసాగనుంది. దీంతో ఉదయం నుంచే ఓటర్లు పోలింగ్‌ కేంద్రాలకు పోటెత్తుతున్నారు. సామాన్య ప్రజలతో పాటు పలువురు ప్రముఖులు సైతం ఓటు హక్కు వినియోగించుకుంటున్నారు.

ఉపరాష్ట్రపతి, రాజ్యసభ చైర్మన్‌ జగ్‌దీప్‌ ధన్‌ఖర్‌ తన భార్య సుదేశ్‌ ధన్‌ఖర్‌తో (Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar) కలిసి ఢిల్లీలోని ఓ పోలింగ్‌ కేంద్రం వద్ద ఓటు హక్కు వినియోగించుకున్నారు. అదేవిధంగా మాజీ రాష్ట్రపతి రామ్‌నాథ్‌ కోవింద్, కేరళ గవర్నర్‌ ఆరిఫ్‌ మహమ్మద్‌ ఖాన్‌ కూడా ఓటువేశారు. ఇక కాంగ్రెస్‌ పార్టీ అగ్రనేతలు సోనియా గాంధీ (Sonia Gandhi), రాహుల్‌ గాంధీతోపాటు ప్రియాంక గాంధీ, ప్రియాంక పిల్లలు రైహాన్‌ రాజీవ్‌ వాద్రా, మిరయా వాద్రా, ఢిల్లీ మంత్రులు అతిశీ, సౌరభ్‌ భరద్వాజ్‌, ఆమ్‌ ఆద్మీ పార్టీ రాజ్యసభ ఎంపీ స్వాతి మలివాల్‌ ఢిల్లీలో ఓటు వేశారు.

దేశంలోని 6 రాష్ట్రాలు, రెండు కేంద్రపాలిత ప్రాంతాల్లోని 58 లోక్‌సభ నియోజకవర్గాల్లో శనివారం పోలింగ్‌ జరుగుతున్నది. ఉదయం ఏడు గంటలకు ప్రారంభమైన పోలింగ్‌ సాయంత్ర 5 గంటల వరకు కొనసాగనుంది. కొన్ని సమస్యాత్మక ప్రాంతాల్లో మాత్రం సాయంత్రం 4 గంటలకే పోలింగ్‌ ముగియనుంది. ఉదయం పోలింగ్‌ ప్రారంభానికి ముందే ఓటర్లు పోలింగ్‌ కేంద్రాల దగ్గర బారులు తీరారు.

#WATCH | Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, his wife Sudesh Dhankhar show their inked fingers after casting their votes for #LokSabhaElections2024 at a polling booth in Delhi pic.twitter.com/LsUrRyEusU — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

#WATCH | Former President Ram Nath Kovind casts his vote for #LokSabhaElections2024 at a polling centre in Delhi pic.twitter.com/9IE5wbI7LJ — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

#WATCH | Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi arrive at a polling booth in Delhi to cast their votes for #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/7vL9XULRq8 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

#WATCH | Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra casts her vote for the sixth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 at a polling station in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/wrg0wOISAw — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

#WATCH | Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan casts his vote for the sixth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024, at a polling booth in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/l9tLzhciaI — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

Raihan Rajiv Vadra and Miraya Vadra, children of Robert Vadra and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra show their inked fingers after casting their votes for #LokSabhaElections2024 at a polling booth in Delhi pic.twitter.com/c1pcraZCdY — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi minister & AAP leader Atishi casts her vote for #LokSabhaElections2024, at a polling booth in Delhi pic.twitter.com/AdfX0qlvkW — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj casts his vote for the sixth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 , at a polling station in Delhi pic.twitter.com/chqk73Ydxs — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

#WATCH | Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal casts her vote for the sixth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 at a polling booth in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/4jLu7RoHdz — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

