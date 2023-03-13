న్యూఢిల్లీ: పార్లమెంట్(Parliament) ఉభయ సభల్లో ఇవాళ విపక్షాలు నిరసన చేపట్టాయి. బీఆర్ఎస్ ఎంపీల(BRS MPs) ఆందోళనలతో పార్లమెంట్ దద్దరలిల్లింది. ఈడీ, సీబీఐలను కేంద్రం దుర్వినియోగం చేస్తున్నట్లు బీఆర్ఎస్ ఎంపీలో లోక్సభలో ఆందోళనకు దిగారు. ఈ అంశంపై చర్చ చేపట్టాలని వాయిదా తీర్మానం ఇచ్చారు. కేంద్రం తీరును నిరసిస్తూ విపక్షాలు నినాదాలు చేశాయి. కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వానికి వ్యతిరేకంగా నినాదాలు చేయడంతో లోక్సభను స్పీకర్ బిర్లా మధ్యాహ్నం రెండు గంటల వరకు వాయిదా వేశారు. పార్లమెంట్ విగ్రహం ముందు కూడా విపక్షాలు ధర్నా చేపట్టాయి.
Delhi | BRS & AAP MPs protesting in Parliament against alleged misuse of Central investigation agencies and demanding joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on Hindenburg report pic.twitter.com/opzdWbrHvl
— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023
రాజ్యసభ కూడా విపక్ష సభ్యుల ఆందోళనతో అట్టుడుకింది. దీంతో చైర్మెన్ ధన్కర్ సభను మధ్యాహ్నం రెండు గంటలకు వాయిదా వేశారు.
Delhi | Opposition leaders protest against the Central government in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament as the second part of the Budget session begins today pic.twitter.com/VnsPFZvhBf
— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023
అదానీ సంక్షోభంపై జేపీపీతో చర్చించాలని విపక్షాలు డిమాండ్ చేశాయి. పార్లమెంట్ ఆవరణలోని గాంధీ విగ్రహం ముందు ధర్నా చేపట్టారు. కేంద్ర దర్యాప్తు సంస్థలను దుర్వినియోగం చేస్తున్నట్లు పార్లమెంట్ ఆవరణలో బీఆర్ఎస్, ఆప్ ఎంపీలు ధర్నా చేపట్టాయి.
#WATCH | Opposition MPs protest against Central government, demand JPC in Adani stocks issue, in Parliament pic.twitter.com/FWPagDp3SZ
— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023