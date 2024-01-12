Delhi | ఢిల్లీలో అత్యంత శీతల వాతావరణం.. 3 డిగ్రీలకు పడిపోయిన ఉష్ణోగ్రతలు

January 12, 2024 / 10:39 AM IST

Delhi | దేశరాజధాని ఢిల్లీ (Delhi)లో అత్యంత శీతల పరిస్థితులు నెలకొన్నాయి (coldest morning). ఈ శీతాకాల సీజన్‌ మొత్తంలో శుక్రవారం ఢిల్లీలో ఉష్ణోగ్రతలు అత్యంత కనిష్ట స్థాయికి పడిపోయాయి. చలికి తోడు రాజధాని నగరంపై దట్టమైన పొగ కమ్మేసింది (Dense Fog). శుక్రవారం ఉదయం ఢిల్లీలో కనిష్ట ఉష్ణోగ్రతలు 3.8 డిగ్రీల సెల్సియస్‌గా నమోదైనట్లు భారత వాతావరణ కేంద్రం (IMD) తెలిపింది.

#WATCH | Delhi: Drone visuals of the dense fog in the National Capital as the coldwave continues and the temperature dips further.

(Visuals from Moti Bagh shot at 7.30 am) pic.twitter.com/dTN1ztOAef

— ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024