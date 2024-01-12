Delhi | ఢిల్లీలో అత్యంత శీతల వాతావరణం.. 3 డిగ్రీలకు పడిపోయిన ఉష్ణోగ్రతలు

Delhi | దేశరాజధాని ఢిల్లీ (Delhi)లో అత్యంత శీతల పరిస్థితులు నెలకొన్నాయి (coldest morning). ఈ శీతాకాల సీజన్ మొత్తంలో శుక్రవారం ఢిల్లీలో ఉష్ణోగ్రతలు అత్యంత కనిష్ట స్థాయికి పడిపోయాయి. చలికి తోడు రాజధాని నగరంపై దట్టమైన పొగ కమ్మేసింది (Dense Fog). శుక్రవారం ఉదయం ఢిల్లీలో కనిష్ట ఉష్ణోగ్రతలు 3.8 డిగ్రీల సెల్సియస్గా నమోదైనట్లు భారత వాతావరణ కేంద్రం (IMD) తెలిపింది.
ఇక దట్టమైన పొగ మంచు కారణంగా రోడ్డు, రైలు, విమాన రాకపోకలపై తీవ్ర ప్రభావం చూపుతోంది. పొగమంచు కారణంగా విజిబిలిటీ చాలా తక్కువగా ఉంది. కొన్ని ఏరియాల్లో దృశ్యమానత జీరోకు పడిపోయింది (zero visibility). దీంతో ప్రయాణికులు తీవ్ర ఇబ్బందులు పడుతున్నారు. ఇక పొగమంచు కారణంగా ఢిల్లీకి రాకపోకలు సాగించే సుమారు 23 రైళ్లు గంట నుంచి ఆరుగంటలు ఆలస్యంగా నడుస్తున్నట్లు రైల్వే అధికారులు తెలిపారు.
ఇందిరా గాంధీ అంతర్జాతీయ విమానాశ్రయం వద్ద శుక్రవారం ఉదయం దట్టమైన పొగమంచు ఏర్పడింది. దీంతో అక్కడ విజిబిలిటీ దాదాపు జీరోకు పడిపోయింది. ప్రతికూల వాతావరణ పరిస్థితుల కారణంగా పలు విమానాలు కొంత ఆలస్యంగా నడుస్తున్నాయి. దీంతో ప్రయాణికులకు ఢిల్లీ విమానాశ్రయం అధికారులు అడ్వైజరీ జారీ చేశారు. విమాన సమాచారం కోసం సంబంధిత విమానయాన సంస్థలను సంప్రదించాల్సిందిగా సూచించారు.
