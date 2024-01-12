Apps:
అఫ్గానిస్థాన్‌లో (Afghanistan) మరోసారి భూమి కంపించింది. శుక్రవారం ఉదయం 4.51 గంటలకు హిందూకుశ్‌ పర్వత శ్రేణుల్లో భూకంపం (Earthquake) వచ్చింది.

Earthquake | అఫ్గానిస్థాన్‌లో భూకంపం.. 24 గంటల్లో మూడోసారి

కాబూల్‌: అఫ్గానిస్థాన్‌లో (Afghanistan) మరోసారి భూమి కంపించింది. శుక్రవారం ఉదయం 4.51 గంటలకు హిందూకుశ్‌ పర్వత శ్రేణుల్లో భూకంపం (Earthquake) వచ్చింది. దీని తీవ్రత 4.3గా నమోదయిందని నేషనల్‌ సెంటర్‌ ఫర్‌ సీస్మోలజీ (NCS) తెలిపింది. 17 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులో కదలికలు చోటుచేసుకున్నాయని వెల్లడించింది. 24 గంటల వ్యవధిలో అఫ్గాన్‌లో భూకంపం రావడం ఇది మూడోసారి.

శుక్రవారం ఉదయం 9.40 గంటలకు, గురువారం మధ్యాహ్నం 2.50 గంటలకు 6.1 తీవ్రతతో భూమి కంపించింది. దీంతో న్యూఢిల్లీ, జమ్ముకశ్మీర్‌, పూంచ్‌, పాకిస్థాన్‌లోని లాహోర్‌తోపాటు ఉత్తర భారతదేశంలోని చాలా ప్రాంతాల్లో ప్రకంపణలు వచ్చాయి.

మయన్మార్‌లో కూడా..

Mayanmar

శుక్రవారం ఉదయం 7.23 గంటలకు మయన్మార్‌లో (Myanmar) భూకంపం వచ్చింది. దీని తీవ్రత 4.4గా నమోదయిందని ఎన్‌సీఎస్‌ తెలిపింది. కాగా, భూకంపం వల్ల జరిగిన నష్టానికి సంబంధించిన సమాచారం ఇంకా అందలేదని అధికారులు వెల్లడించారు.

