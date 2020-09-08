View this post on Instagram

*UPDATE* Due to health and safety limitations of being up in the sky I have been advised that a half marathon is the maximum distance I'm allowed to complete due to being up in the air and the safety of everyone on board. Something a bit crazy and positive to take our mind off these difficult times! This year has been hugely difficult for everyone, especially those in the aviation industry, the impact of COVID has been devastating in many ways. It has had a huge knock on effect on the support of many incredible charities with a lack of fundraising events so I thought I would try and raise some money for a few charities close to me. My incredible inspirational Mum passed away 2 years ago from cancer which changed my life forever. She was cabin crew years before bringing me into the world and by undertaking this challenge I will be flying high with her every step of the way. A few of my amazing colleagues have inspired me to partake in this insane challenge. My passion for health, wellbeing and fitness has been a huge part of my life and now it is more important than ever. I have run many different races in the past including marathons but nothing quite as crazy as this. Out of pure gratitude for what our mind and body can achieve with strength and determination I am challenging myself to complete an ultra marathon in a cabin pressurised to around 6000 feet on an aircraft for an 11 hour flight. From take off out of Beijing to landing back into London Heathrow. Moving non stop on a mountain for 11 hours how hard can it be right? Il be doing this on the 13th July dedicating it to my amazing Mum, my fabulous colleagues and everyone who has been affected by this COVID crisis! All donations will be much appreciated (LINK IN BIO), so much love to everyone, I can't thank you enough for your support! Hope to see you on a flight very soon x @virginatlantic @virginholidays @macmillancancer #WEcharity #macmillancancersupport #ultramarathon #challenge #flying #wings #beijing #london #virginatlantic #virginholidays