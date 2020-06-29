సోమవారం 29 జూన్ 2020
Cinema - Jun 29, 2020 , 15:41:00

కొవిడ్‌ గురించి తెలుసుకోండి.. బాధ్యతగా మెలగండి : మహేశ్‌బాబు

కొవిడ్‌ గురించి తెలుసుకోండి.. బాధ్యతగా మెలగండి : మహేశ్‌బాబు

సినీనటుడు మహేశ్‌బాబు తన సినిమా లేటెస్ట్‌ అప్‌డేట్స్‌తో పాటు పలు సామాజిక, ఆరోగ్య విషయాలను తన ఫ్యాన్స్‌, ప్రజలకు సోషల్‌మీడియా వేదికగా సూచిస్తుంటారు. తాజాగా ఆయన కొవిడ్‌19ను ఎదుర్కోవడానికి పలు సలహాలు, సూచనలు ట్విట్టర్‌ వేదికగా చేశారు.  

‘‘లాక్‌డౌన్‌ సడలించినందున కేసులు పెరుగుతున్నట్లు కనిపిస్తోంది. మనల్ని, చుట్టు పక్కల ప్రజలను మనం రక్షించుకునే సమయం ఇది. బయటికి వచ్చేటప్పుడు ఎల్లప్పుడూ ముసుగు ధరించాలి. మీ పరిసరాల గురించి తెలుసుకొని భౌతిక దూరాన్ని పాటించండి. భద్రతా చర్యలను అనుసరించండి. అలాగే ఆరోగ్య సేతు యాప్‌ను డౌన్‌లోడ్‌ చేసుకోండి.  ఇది సానుకూల కేసులను ట్రాక్‌ చేయడంలో మీకు సాయపడుతుంది. అదే విధంగా ఎవరైనా కొవిడ్‌ పేషంట్లు మీకు దగ్గరగా ఉన్నా హెచ్చరిస్తుంది. ఇది ఆరోగ్య సంరక్షణ, అత్యవసర సేవలను కల్పించడంలో సాయపడుతుంది. అందరూ సురక్షితంగా ఉండండి. కొవిడ్‌ గురించి తెలుసుకోండి. మరింత బాధ్యతగా మెలగండి.’’ అని సినీనటుడు మహేశ్‌బాబు సోమవారం తన ట్విట్టర్‌, ఇన్‌స్టా ఖాతాలో పోస్టు చేశారు. 




RELATED NEWS
ముద్దంటే భయమేస్తుంది : రెజీనా
ముద్దంటే భయమేస్తుంది : రెజీనా
‘నాంది’లో లాయ‌ర్ గా వ‌ర‌ల‌క్ష్మి శ‌ర‌త్ కుమార్..పోస్ట‌ర్
‘నాంది’లో లాయ‌ర్ గా వ‌ర‌ల‌క్ష్మి..పోస్ట‌ర్
ఆది 'శ‌శి' చిత్రం డ‌బ్బింగ్‌ ప‌నులు షురూ
ఆది 'శ‌శి' చిత్రం డ‌బ్బింగ్‌ ప‌నులు షురూ

More

Previous Article కరోనా వైరస్‌తో క్రికెటర్‌ కన్నుమూత
Next Article ఆన్‌లైన్‌ తరగతుల కోసం మార్గదర్శకాలు
Namasthe Telangana Telegram Channel

తాజావార్తలు


MOST READ
చైనాతో ఘర్షణ.. భారత్‌, జపాన్‌ నౌకా విన్యాసాలు చైనాతో ఘర్షణ.. భారత్‌, జపాన్‌ నౌకా విన్యాసాలు
బజాజ్ పల్సర్ 125 స్ప్లిట్ సీట్ ఫీచర్స్... బజాజ్ పల్సర్ 125 స్ప్లిట్ సీట్ ఫీచర్స్...
తెలుగు రాజనీతి వెలుగు తెలుగు రాజనీతి వెలుగు
నటుడు సునీల్‌కు మరో ఛాన్స్‌ నటుడు సునీల్‌కు మరో ఛాన్స్‌
ట్రైనీ వైద్యురాలిపై వార్డు బాయ్‌ అసభ్య ప్రవర్తన ట్రైనీ వైద్యురాలిపై వార్డు బాయ్‌ అసభ్య ప్రవర్తన
స్కూల్ వాష్ రూమ్ లో చిరుత క‌ళేబ‌రం స్కూల్ వాష్ రూమ్ లో చిరుత క‌ళేబ‌రం
మాల్టాలో పీవీకి ఘన నివాళులు మాల్టాలో పీవీకి ఘన నివాళులు
ఆర్జీవీపై హర్ట్‌ అయిన సీనియర్‌ రచయిత ఆర్జీవీపై హర్ట్‌ అయిన సీనియర్‌ రచయిత
ప్రతి ఒక్కరి కన్నీరు తుడుస్తాం ప్రతి ఒక్కరి కన్నీరు తుడుస్తాం
మూసీ వెంబడి కంచె వేయండి మూసీ వెంబడి కంచె వేయండి
TRENDING
చేతులు, కాళ్లు లేకుండానే బిడ్డ జ‌న‌నం
సుశాంత్ మృతి కేసులో కొత్త ట్విస్ట్
సుశాంత్ కుటుంబ‌స‌భ్యుల‌కు నానాప‌టేక‌ర్ ప‌రామ‌ర్శ..వీడియో
ధోనీ పాత్రలో చూసుకుని మురిసిపోయిన సుశాంత్‌..వీడియో
సుబ్బలక్ష్మితో సుశాంత్‌ డ్యాన్స్‌ వీడియో వైరల్‌
క‌రోనాను జ‌యించిన శ‌తాధిక వృద్ధుడు
షెహ్‌నాజ్‌ గిల్‌, కృతిసనన్ స్టన్నింగ్ లుక్స్..ఫొటోలు వైరల్
ఆడిషన్స్‌లో ఫెయిల్‌ కాని వ్యక్తి సుశాంత్‌..వీడియో
ఓటీటీ రిలీజ్‌కు రెడీ అంటోన్న చిత్రాలు, వెబ్‌ సిరీస్‌లు
‘వాటర్‌ బేబి’గా మారిన శృతిహాసన్‌..ఫొటో వైరల్‌

To advertise on ntnews website contact [email protected]

THE CONTENTS OF THIS SITE ARE © 2020 TELANGANA PUBLICATIONS PVT. LTD

Resources

logo