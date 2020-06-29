View this post on Instagram

Since the lockdown was eased, the cases seem to be going up. It's time we protect ourselves and the people around us. Always wear a mask when stepping out. Be aware of your surroundings, maintain social distancing and follow all the safety measures. Also, download the Aarogya Setu app if you haven't as yet. This will help you track positive cases and alerts you if you are in close proximity to anyone who is covid positive! It also makes access to healthcare and emergency services easier. Let’s all be safe, be aware and be responsible!!