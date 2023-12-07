Pragathi Bhavan | ప్రగతిభవన్‌ ముందు ఉన్న బారికేడ్లు, గ్రిల్స్‌ తొలగింపు

Apps:
Pragathi Bhavan | రాష్ట్రంలో కొత్త ప్రభుత్వం ఏర్పడుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో హైదరాబాద్‌ నగరంలోని ప్రగతిభవన్‌ (Pragathi Bhavan) ముందు ఆంక్షలను అధికారులు ఎత్తివేసిన (Traffic Restriction Lifted) విషయం తెలిసిందే. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ప్రగతి భవన్‌ ముందు ఉన్న బారికేడ్ల తొలగింపు పనులను అధికారులు తాజాగా చేపట్టారు. గ్యాస్‌ కట్టర్లు, జేసీబీల సాయంతో వాటిని తొలగిస్తున్నారు. వాటితోపాటు రోడ్డు పక్కన ఉన్న షెడ్‌, గ్రిల్స్‌ను కూడా తీసేస్తున్నారు. బారికేడ్ల లోపల నుంచి వాహనాలు వెళ్లేందుకు ట్రాఫిక్‌ పోలీసులు అనుమతి ఇస్తున్నారు.

కాగా, తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్ర రెండో ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా మరికాసేపట్లో రేవంత్‌ రెడ్డి (Revanth Reddy) ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేయనున్న విషయం తెలిసిందే. నగరంలోని ఎల్బీ స్టేడియంలో రేవంత్‌ సీఎంగా ప్రమాణం చేయనున్నారు. సీఎంతో పాటు మరో 11 మంది మంత్రులుగా (Cabinet Ministers) ప్రమాణం చేస్తారు. ఈ ప్రమాణ స్వీకారోత్సవానికి కాంగ్రెస్‌ అధ్యక్షుడు మల్లికార్జున ఖర్గే, యూపీఏ చైర్‌ప‌ర్సన్ సోనియా గాంధీ(Sonia Gandhi), కాంగ్రెస్ అగ్రనేత, ఎంపీ రాహుల్ గాంధీ, ప్రియాంకా గాంధీ వాద్రాలు హాజరవుతున్నారు.

