గ్రీన్ ఇండియా చాలెంజ్.. మొక్కలు నాటిన నిఖత్ జరీన్

హైద‌రాబాద్ : రాజ్యసభ సభ్యులు జోగినిపల్లి సంతోష్ కుమార్ ప్రారంభించిన గ్రీన్ ఇండియా చాలెంజ్‌లో భాగంగా జూబ్లీహిల్స్ జీహెచ్ఎంసీ పార్కులో వ‌రల్డ్ బాక్సింగ్ ఛాంపియన్ నిఖత్ జరీన్ మొక్క‌లు నాటారు.

ఈ సంద‌ర్భంగా నిఖ‌త్ జ‌రీన్ మాట్లాడుతూ.. ప‌ర్యావ‌ర‌ణ ప‌రిర‌క్ష‌ణ‌కు ఎంపీ సంతోష్ కుమార్ గ్రీన్ ఇండియా చాలెంజ్, భ‌విష్య‌త్ త‌రాల‌కు ఎంతో ఉప‌యోగ‌క‌రంగా ఉంటుంద‌న్నారు. మ‌న‌కు మంచి ఆక్సిజ‌న్ వాతావ‌ర‌ణం ల‌భించాలంటే ప్ర‌తి ఒక్క‌రూ గ్రీన్ ఇండియా చాలెంజ్ స్వీక‌రించి మొక్క‌లు నాటాల‌ని పిలుపునిచ్చారు.

