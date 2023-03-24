MLC Kavitha | హైదరాబాద్ : కాంగ్రెస్ ఎంపీ రాహుల్ గాంధీ( Rahul Gandhi )పై అనర్హత వేటు ప్రజాస్వామ్యానికి మచ్చ అని బీఆర్ఎస్ ఎమ్మెల్సీ కవిత( MLC Kavitha ) పేర్కొన్నారు. పైకోర్టులో అప్పీల్కు వెళ్లే అవకాశం ఉందని తెలిసి వేటు వేశారు. ప్రజల దృష్టి మరల్చే మోదీ మిషన్( Modi Mission ) లో భాగంగానే రాహుల్ గాంధీపై అనర్హత వేటు వేశారని పేర్కొన్నారు. వైఫల్యాలు, అవినీతి మిత్రుల నుంచి దృష్టి మళ్లించేందుకు మోదీ( PM Modi ) యత్నిస్తున్నారని కవిత మండిపడ్డారు.
Revoking the membership of @RahulGandhi Ji, despite knowing that he has a chance to appeal in the upper courts, is a blot on democrary. This is a larger part of Modi Ji’s mission of diverting people’s attention from his failures, corrupt friends & suppressing the opposition. pic.twitter.com/kUOjnyF84P
