Apps:
Follow us on:
Home Telangana Harish Rao Strongly Condemns Loksabha Breach Security

Harish Rao | లోక్‌స‌భ‌లో ఆగంత‌కుల హంగామా.. తీవ్రంగా ఖండించిన హ‌రీశ్‌రావు

Harish Rao | లోక్‌స‌భ‌లో భ‌ద్ర‌తా వైఫ‌ల్యంపై మాజీ మంత్రి హ‌రీశ్‌రావు స్పందించారు. ఇద్ద‌రు యువ‌కులు విజిట‌ర్స్ గ్యాల‌రీ నుంచి స‌భ‌లోకి దూకి హంగామా సృష్టించి, క‌ల‌ర్ స్మోక్‌ను వ‌ద‌ల‌డాన్ని తీవ్రంగా ఖండిస్తున్నాన‌ని హ‌రీశ్‌రావు ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

Harish Rao | లోక్‌స‌భ‌లో ఆగంత‌కుల హంగామా.. తీవ్రంగా ఖండించిన హ‌రీశ్‌రావు

Harish Rao | హైద‌రాబాద్ : లోక్‌స‌భ‌లో భ‌ద్ర‌తా వైఫ‌ల్యంపై మాజీ మంత్రి హ‌రీశ్‌రావు స్పందించారు. ఇద్ద‌రు యువ‌కులు విజిట‌ర్స్ గ్యాల‌రీ నుంచి స‌భ‌లోకి దూకి హంగామా సృష్టించి, క‌ల‌ర్ స్మోక్‌ను వ‌ద‌ల‌డాన్ని తీవ్రంగా ఖండిస్తున్న‌ట్లు హ‌రీశ్‌రావు ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ఈ ఘ‌ట‌న‌తో 2001లో పార్ల‌మెంట్‌పై జ‌రిగిన దాడి గుర్తుకు వ‌స్తుంద‌న్నారు. పార్ల‌మెంట్ స‌భ్యులంద‌రి భ‌ద్ర‌త కోసం ప్రార్థిస్తున్నామ‌ని, దోషుల‌ను క‌ఠినంగా శిక్షించాల‌ని కోరుతున్న‌ట్లు హ‌రీశ్‌రావు త‌న ట్వీట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు.

Also Read:

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు