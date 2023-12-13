December 13, 2023 / 05:04 PM IST

Harish Rao | హైద‌రాబాద్ : లోక్‌స‌భ‌లో భ‌ద్ర‌తా వైఫ‌ల్యంపై మాజీ మంత్రి హ‌రీశ్‌రావు స్పందించారు. ఇద్ద‌రు యువ‌కులు విజిట‌ర్స్ గ్యాల‌రీ నుంచి స‌భ‌లోకి దూకి హంగామా సృష్టించి, క‌ల‌ర్ స్మోక్‌ను వ‌ద‌ల‌డాన్ని తీవ్రంగా ఖండిస్తున్న‌ట్లు హ‌రీశ్‌రావు ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ఈ ఘ‌ట‌న‌తో 2001లో పార్ల‌మెంట్‌పై జ‌రిగిన దాడి గుర్తుకు వ‌స్తుంద‌న్నారు. పార్ల‌మెంట్ స‌భ్యులంద‌రి భ‌ద్ర‌త కోసం ప్రార్థిస్తున్నామ‌ని, దోషుల‌ను క‌ఠినంగా శిక్షించాల‌ని కోరుతున్న‌ట్లు హ‌రీశ్‌రావు త‌న ట్వీట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు.

I strongly condemn the security breach and commotion in the Lok Sabha, where two young men jumped from the gallery and hurled something that emitted gas.

This breach occurred even as the country observes the 2001 attack on Parliament. We pray for the safety of all the… https://t.co/1hCQ6FU29F

— Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) December 13, 2023