KTR | సీనియర్‌ ఎమ్మెల్యేకే ఇలాంటి పరిస్థితి ఎదురైతే ఎలా?: కేటీఆర్‌

హైదరాబాద్: హరీశ్రావు క్యాంప్ ఆఫీస్పై కాంగ్రెస్ గూండాల దాడిని బీఆర్ఎస్ వర్కింగ్ ప్రెసిడెంట్ కేటీఆర్ (KTR) తీవ్రంగా ఖండించారు. సీనియర్ ఎమ్మెల్యేకు ఇలాంటి పరిస్థితి ఎదురైతే ఎలా అని ప్రశ్నించారు. గత పదేండ్లలో ఇలాంటి కక్ష సాధింపులు లేవని, ఇప్పుడు పోలీసుల సహకారంతో కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ నీచంగా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నదని ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తంచేశారు. ప్రజలు ఇదంతా గమనిస్తున్నారని.. సరైన సమాధానం చెబుతారని ఎక్స్ వేదికగా ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తంచేశారు.
Strongly condemn the cowardly act of Congress Goons in vandalising the MLA residence of Harish Rao Garu who is one of the senior most legislators
Last 10 years of Telangana was free from political violence and vendetta politics. Now the Congress party is instigating violence… https://t.co/PGZiWZk0oe
— KTR (@KTRBRS) August 17, 2024
ఇదేనా మీ కాంగ్రెస్ పాలనలో వచ్చిన మార్పు అంటూ రాహుల్ గాంధీని ట్యాగ్ చేస్తూ ఫైర్ అయ్యారు. ప్రేమ బజార్లో ద్వేషపు దుకాణం నడిపిస్తున్నారంటూ చురకలంటించారు. రాజ్యాంగాన్ని రక్షిస్తున్నానని చెప్పుకునే వ్యక్తికి ఇవి కనిపించడం లేదా అని నిలదీశారు.
Hooligans associated with ruling Congress Vandalised Siddipet MLA @BRSHarish Garu’s official residence
Telangana Congress has opened
“Mohabbat ke Baazaar me Nafrat Ka Dookan”
Is this what your Mohabbat ka Dookan all about Mr @RahulGandhi ?
“The self proclaimed saviour of the… pic.twitter.com/sht2Ubi7hg
— KTR (@KTRBRS) August 17, 2024