KTR | సీనియర్‌ ఎమ్మెల్యేకే ఇలాంటి పరిస్థితి ఎదురైతే ఎలా?: కేటీఆర్‌

హరీశ్‌రావు క్యాంప్‌ ఆఫీస్‌పై కాంగ్రెస్‌ గూండాల దాడిని బీఆర్‌ఎస్‌ వర్కింగ్‌ ప్రెసిడెంట్‌ కేటీఆర్‌ (KTR) తీవ్రంగా ఖండించారు. సీనియర్‌ ఎమ్మెల్యేకు ఇలాంటి పరిస్థితి ఎదురైతే ఎలా అని ప్రశ్నించారు.

KTR | సీనియర్‌ ఎమ్మెల్యేకే ఇలాంటి పరిస్థితి ఎదురైతే ఎలా?: కేటీఆర్‌

హైదరాబాద్‌: హరీశ్‌రావు క్యాంప్‌ ఆఫీస్‌పై కాంగ్రెస్‌ గూండాల దాడిని బీఆర్‌ఎస్‌ వర్కింగ్‌ ప్రెసిడెంట్‌ కేటీఆర్‌ (KTR) తీవ్రంగా ఖండించారు. సీనియర్‌ ఎమ్మెల్యేకు ఇలాంటి పరిస్థితి ఎదురైతే ఎలా అని ప్రశ్నించారు. గత పదేండ్లలో ఇలాంటి కక్ష సాధింపులు లేవని, ఇప్పుడు పోలీసుల సహకారంతో కాంగ్రెస్‌ పార్టీ నీచంగా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నదని ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తంచేశారు. ప్రజలు ఇదంతా గమనిస్తున్నారని.. సరైన సమాధానం చెబుతారని ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తంచేశారు.

ఇదేనా మీ కాంగ్రెస్‌ పాలనలో వచ్చిన మార్పు అంటూ రాహుల్‌ గాంధీని ట్యాగ్‌ చేస్తూ ఫైర్‌ అయ్యారు. ప్రేమ బజార్‌లో ద్వేషపు దుకాణం నడిపిస్తున్నారంటూ చురకలంటించారు. రాజ్యాంగాన్ని రక్షిస్తున్నానని చెప్పుకునే వ్యక్తికి ఇవి కనిపించడం లేదా అని నిలదీశారు.

