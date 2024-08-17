KTR | సీనియర్‌ ఎమ్మెల్యేకే ఇలాంటి పరిస్థితి ఎదురైతే ఎలా?: కేటీఆర్‌

August 17, 2024 / 10:26 AM IST

హైదరాబాద్‌: హరీశ్‌రావు క్యాంప్‌ ఆఫీస్‌పై కాంగ్రెస్‌ గూండాల దాడిని బీఆర్‌ఎస్‌ వర్కింగ్‌ ప్రెసిడెంట్‌ కేటీఆర్‌ (KTR) తీవ్రంగా ఖండించారు. సీనియర్‌ ఎమ్మెల్యేకు ఇలాంటి పరిస్థితి ఎదురైతే ఎలా అని ప్రశ్నించారు. గత పదేండ్లలో ఇలాంటి కక్ష సాధింపులు లేవని, ఇప్పుడు పోలీసుల సహకారంతో కాంగ్రెస్‌ పార్టీ నీచంగా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నదని ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తంచేశారు. ప్రజలు ఇదంతా గమనిస్తున్నారని.. సరైన సమాధానం చెబుతారని ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తంచేశారు.

Strongly condemn the cowardly act of Congress Goons in vandalising the MLA residence of Harish Rao Garu who is one of the senior most legislators

Last 10 years of Telangana was free from political violence and vendetta politics. Now the Congress party is instigating violence… https://t.co/PGZiWZk0oe

— KTR (@KTRBRS) August 17, 2024