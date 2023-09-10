Spoken English Lesson 45 | ఆకాశమంత ఎత్తుకు తీసుకెళ్లినా.. పాతాళంలో తొక్కేసినా..స్నేహితుల వల్లే సాధ్యం

Spoken English Course Part 45 By Ramakrishna Math Professor Mv Suryarao 2 2

Spoken English Lesson 45 | నీ స్నేహితుల గురించి చెప్పు, నేను నీ గురించి చెబుతాను.. అని నానుడి. నిజమే, దోస్తు మనకు అద్దం లాంటివాడు. మన భావాలకు రాయబారి. కాబట్టి, నేస్తాల ఎంపికలో జాగ్రత్తగా ఉండాలి.మనల్ని ఆకాశమంత ఎత్తుకు తీసుకెళ్లినా.. పాతాళంలో తొక్కేసినా..ఆ సావాసగాడి వల్లే సాధ్యం. ఉత్తములకే మీ మిత్ర బృందంలో చోటు ఇవ్వండి.

September 10, 2023 / 06:25 AM IST

Sandeep: Where are you off to?

Ratnakar: To Bijli.

Sandeep: What or who on earth is it or he or she?

Ratnakar: He is my best friend.

Sandeep: Best friend?

Ratnakar: My philosopher and guide.

Sandeep: What is his philosophy?

Ratnakar: Getting rich overnight.

Sandeep: Pardon?

Ratnakar: Get rich fast.

Sandeep: Collect money from people and abscond?

Ratnakar: Earn money, by means fair or foul.

Sandeep: Trap innocent, gullible people, and steer clear of them?

Ratnakar: Don’t mind their credulousness; wield your cunningness.

Sandeep: No study, no struggle &?

Ratnakar: Eat and sleep. No need to study or slog.

Sandeep: Is this the philosophy of your Bijli?

Ratnakar: His guidance as well.

Sandeep: So, you call him your bosom companion!

Ratnakar: He is my friend, philosopher and guide.

Sandeep: A bad choice.

Ratnakar: No, the best choice.

Sandeep: A wrong decision.

Ratnakar: A wise decision indeed.

Sandeep: A ruinous example.

Ratnakar: The perfect example.

Sandeep: Come outof his influence as quickly as you can.

Ratnakar: Will I not lose a pal?

Sandeep: Make friends with good people.

Ratnakar: Can you ever find one better than Bijli?

Sandeep: You can if you’re ready to. Look at good people. Look up to them. Learn from them.

Ratnakar: Are you convinced?

Sandeep: Ditching others, getting rich overnight are the worst temptations. Don’t search for shortcuts to success.

Ratnakar: Tenets of the worst philosophy?

Sandeep: ‘If the blind lead the blind, both shall fall into the ditch.’

Audible

Speaker: Your attention please! Am I edible?

Listener 1: No, sir.

Speaker:Let me get closer & Now?

Listener 2: No, sir. You’re not pizza. You’re not burger.

Speaker: What do you mean?

Listener 3: You’re neither sweet nor crunchy.

Speaker:Can you hear me?

Listener 4: Yes, sir. You are audible.

సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

