ఎంతో మందికి స్ఫూర్తి: సచిన్​కు క్రికెటర్ల బర్త్​డే విషెస్​

న్యూఢిల్లీ: క్రికెట్ దేవుడు సచిన్ టెండూల్కర్​కు భారత మాజీ, ప్రస్తుత క్రికెటర్లు పుట్టిన రోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ఎంతో మందికి సూర్ఫిదాయకమంటూ ట్విట్టర్ వేదికగా మాస్టర్​కు శుక్రవారం విషెస్ చెప్పారు. “ఎంతో మందికి సూర్ఫిదాయకంగా నిలిచేలా క్రికెట్ పట్ల నిబద్ధత, అంకితభావం కనబరిచిన వ్యక్తికి పుట్టినరోజు శుబాకాంక్షలు. రానున్న సంవత్సరం అద్భుతంగా ఉండాలని కోరుకుంటున్నా పాజీ” అని టీమ్​ఇండియా కెప్టెన్ విరాట్ కోహ్లీ ట్వీట్ చేశాడు. ఎంతో మందికి స్ఫూర్తిగా నిలుస్తూ ముందుకు సాగుతున్న సచిన్​… మరింత సంతోషంగా, విజయవంతంగా ఉండాలని మాజీ క్రికెటర్​ వీవీఎస్ లక్ష్మణ్ ట్వీట్ చేశాడు. 

2007 ప్రపంచకప్​లో బాధగా ఉన్న ఫొటోను, 2011 ప్రపంచకప్ గెలిచాక టైటిల్ పట్టుకొని సంతోషంగా ఉన్న సచిన్ ఫొటోను  మాజీ ఓపెనర్ వీరేంద్ర సెహ్వాగ్​  పోస్ట్ చేశాడు.   విజయం ఎప్పటికైనా సిద్ధస్తుందని, ఇలాంటి క్లిష్టపరిస్థితుల్లో ఇలాంటి విషయాలను గుర్తుచేసుకోవాలని పేర్కొని.. సచిన్​కు కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలిపాడు. అలాగే సచిన్​ బ్యాటింగ్​తో కాలాన్ని ఆపగలడని సెహ్వాగ్ పేర్కొన్నాడు.  టీమ్​ఇండియా హెడ్​కోచ్ రవిశాస్త్రి, మాజీ ఆల్​రౌండర్ యువరాజ్ సింగ్​, విండీస్ బ్యాట్స్​మన్ క్రిస్​గేల్​, సచిన్ స్నేహితులు వినోద్​ కాంబ్లీ సహా మరికొందరు మాజీ, ప్రస్తుత క్రికెటర్లు.. 47వ పడిలోకి అడుగుపెట్టిన సచిన్ టెండూల్కర్​కు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు.

