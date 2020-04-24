ఎంతో మందికి స్ఫూర్తి: సచిన్కు క్రికెటర్ల బర్త్డే విషెస్
న్యూఢిల్లీ: క్రికెట్ దేవుడు సచిన్ టెండూల్కర్కు భారత మాజీ, ప్రస్తుత క్రికెటర్లు పుట్టిన రోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ఎంతో మందికి సూర్ఫిదాయకమంటూ ట్విట్టర్ వేదికగా మాస్టర్కు శుక్రవారం విషెస్ చెప్పారు. “ఎంతో మందికి సూర్ఫిదాయకంగా నిలిచేలా క్రికెట్ పట్ల నిబద్ధత, అంకితభావం కనబరిచిన వ్యక్తికి పుట్టినరోజు శుబాకాంక్షలు. రానున్న సంవత్సరం అద్భుతంగా ఉండాలని కోరుకుంటున్నా పాజీ” అని టీమ్ఇండియా కెప్టెన్ విరాట్ కోహ్లీ ట్వీట్ చేశాడు. ఎంతో మందికి స్ఫూర్తిగా నిలుస్తూ ముందుకు సాగుతున్న సచిన్… మరింత సంతోషంగా, విజయవంతంగా ఉండాలని మాజీ క్రికెటర్ వీవీఎస్ లక్ష్మణ్ ట్వీట్ చేశాడు.
Happy birthday to the man whose passion for the game of cricket has inspired many. Wishing you an amazing year ahead paaji. ???????? @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/Mj7tE9evHg— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 24, 2020
Birthday Greetings to dear @sachin_rt . You were and continue to remain an inspiration. Wish you ever more joy and success in all that you do. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/jX7wfyVE7I— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 24, 2020
2007 ప్రపంచకప్లో బాధగా ఉన్న ఫొటోను, 2011 ప్రపంచకప్ గెలిచాక
టైటిల్ పట్టుకొని సంతోషంగా ఉన్న సచిన్ ఫొటోను మాజీ ఓపెనర్ వీరేంద్ర సెహ్వాగ్ పోస్ట్ చేశాడు. విజయం ఎప్పటికైనా సిద్ధస్తుందని,
ఇలాంటి క్లిష్టపరిస్థితుల్లో ఇలాంటి విషయాలను గుర్తుచేసుకోవాలని పేర్కొని.. సచిన్కు
కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలిపాడు. అలాగే సచిన్ బ్యాటింగ్తో కాలాన్ని ఆపగలడని సెహ్వాగ్ పేర్కొన్నాడు. టీమ్ఇండియా హెడ్కోచ్ రవిశాస్త్రి, మాజీ ఆల్రౌండర్ యువరాజ్
సింగ్, విండీస్ బ్యాట్స్మన్ క్రిస్గేల్, సచిన్ స్నేహితులు వినోద్ కాంబ్లీ సహా
మరికొందరు మాజీ, ప్రస్తుత క్రికెటర్లు.. 47వ పడిలోకి అడుగుపెట్టిన సచిన్ టెండూల్కర్కు
శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు.
True that the great man could stop time in India when batting. But the biggest inspiration @sachin_rt Paaji’s career is summed up is in these two pictures. Much needed to remember especially in these difficult times that after every adversity comes victory #HappyBirthdaySachin ???????? pic.twitter.com/UODlDjbCEL— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 24, 2020
To the legend with an eternal sweet spot on the bat & in our hearts, here’s wishing MasterBlaster @sachin_rt a very happy bday. May ur life continue to shine like ur records & may u continue to inspire billions thru ur noble deeds. Loads of love & best wishes #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/l52w5dahA3— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2020
Happy Birthday Master from the Kambli Family! God Bless you. ????@sachin_rt #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/YgNXlmgkgm— VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) April 23, 2020
