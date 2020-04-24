న్యూఢిల్లీ: క్రికెట్ దేవుడు సచిన్ టెండూల్కర్​కు భారత మాజీ, ప్రస్తుత క్రికెటర్లు పుట్టిన రోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ఎంతో మందికి సూర్ఫిదాయకమంటూ ట్విట్టర్ వేదికగా మాస్టర్​కు శుక్రవారం విషెస్ చెప్పారు. “ఎంతో మందికి సూర్ఫిదాయకంగా నిలిచేలా క్రికెట్ పట్ల నిబద్ధత, అంకితభావం కనబరిచిన వ్యక్తికి పుట్టినరోజు శుబాకాంక్షలు. రానున్న సంవత్సరం అద్భుతంగా ఉండాలని కోరుకుంటున్నా పాజీ” అని టీమ్​ఇండియా కెప్టెన్ విరాట్ కోహ్లీ ట్వీట్ చేశాడు. ఎంతో మందికి స్ఫూర్తిగా నిలుస్తూ ముందుకు సాగుతున్న సచిన్​… మరింత సంతోషంగా, విజయవంతంగా ఉండాలని మాజీ క్రికెటర్​ వీవీఎస్ లక్ష్మణ్ ట్వీట్ చేశాడు.

Happy birthday to the man whose passion for the game of cricket has inspired many. Wishing you an amazing year ahead paaji. ???????? @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/Mj7tE9evHg — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 24, 2020

Birthday Greetings to dear @sachin_rt . You were and continue to remain an inspiration. Wish you ever more joy and success in all that you do. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/jX7wfyVE7I — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 24, 2020

2007 ప్రపంచకప్​లో బాధగా ఉన్న ఫొటోను, 2011 ప్రపంచకప్ గెలిచాక టైటిల్ పట్టుకొని సంతోషంగా ఉన్న సచిన్ ఫొటోను మాజీ ఓపెనర్ వీరేంద్ర సెహ్వాగ్​ పోస్ట్ చేశాడు. విజయం ఎప్పటికైనా సిద్ధస్తుందని, ఇలాంటి క్లిష్టపరిస్థితుల్లో ఇలాంటి విషయాలను గుర్తుచేసుకోవాలని పేర్కొని.. సచిన్​కు కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలిపాడు. అలాగే సచిన్​ బ్యాటింగ్​తో కాలాన్ని ఆపగలడని సెహ్వాగ్ పేర్కొన్నాడు. టీమ్​ఇండియా హెడ్​కోచ్ రవిశాస్త్రి, మాజీ ఆల్​రౌండర్ యువరాజ్ సింగ్​, విండీస్ బ్యాట్స్​మన్ క్రిస్​గేల్​, సచిన్ స్నేహితులు వినోద్​ కాంబ్లీ సహా మరికొందరు మాజీ, ప్రస్తుత క్రికెటర్లు.. 47వ పడిలోకి అడుగుపెట్టిన సచిన్ టెండూల్కర్​కు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు.

True that the great man could stop time in India when batting. But the biggest inspiration @sachin_rt Paaji’s career is summed up is in these two pictures. Much needed to remember especially in these difficult times that after every adversity comes victory #HappyBirthdaySachin ???????? pic.twitter.com/UODlDjbCEL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 24, 2020