చెన్నై: ఇంగ్లండ్ టీమ్ ఈ మ్యాచ్ ఓడ‌కుండా ఉండ‌టం ఎలా అనే ఆడుతుంది త‌ప్ప‌.. ఎలా గెల‌వాలి అని మాత్రం ఆడ‌టం లేదు. మ‌రీ జాగ్ర‌త్త‌గా, పిరికిగా ఆడుతోంది.. ఈ మాట‌ల‌న్నది ఎవ‌రో కాదు ఆస్ట్రేలియా లెజెండ‌రీ క్రికెట‌ర్ షేన్ వార్న్‌. చెన్నై టెస్టులో టీమిండియా ఫాలో ఆన్ ఆడించ‌కుండా ఇంగ్లండ్ రెండో ఇన్నింగ్స్ బ్యాటింగ్‌కు దిగ‌డం, ధాటిగా ఆడి త్వ‌ర‌గా డిక్లేర్ చేయ‌క‌పోవ‌డంపై వార్న్ అసంతృప్తి వ్య‌క్తం చేశాడు. అస‌లు మీ టీమ్‌లో ఏం జ‌రుగుతోంది అంటూ ఆ టీమ్ మాజీ ప్లేయ‌ర్ మైకేల్ వాన్‌కు వార్న్ ట్వీట్ చేశాడు.



మ‌రీ ఇంత పిరికిత‌న‌మా?

ఆస్ట్రేలియాలో టీమిండియా చాలా ధైర్యంగా, సాహ‌సోపేత క్రికెట్ ఆడింద‌ని, అది చూడటానికి చాలా బాగా అనిపించింద‌ని వార్న్ ట్వీట్ చేశాడు. అదే స‌మ‌యంలో ఆస్ట్రేలియాలో చాలా పిరికిగా, జాగ్ర‌త్త‌గా ఆడి ఓడిపోయింద‌ని, ఇప్పుడు ఇంగ్లండ్ కూడా అలాగే ఆడుతోంద‌ని వార్న్ అభిప్రాయ‌ప‌డ్డాడు.

What is going on with your cricket team ? What on Earth are they doing just letting the game drift ? Why aren’t they bowling ? England wouldn’t want to not be able to bowl India out now after batting to long in both innings !! https://t.co/gfhjxyeGLr — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 8, 2021

.@MichaelVaughan In Australia India played courageous and brave cricket - was awesome to watch ! Australia played timid and cautious cricket & Australia lost the series. England are playing cautious and timid cricket........... — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 8, 2021