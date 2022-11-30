FIFA World Cup | ఇరాన్‌ ఓటమి.. స్వదేశంలో మిన్నంటిన సంబరాలు..!

November 30, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST

FIFA World Cup | ఫిఫా ప్రపంచకప్‌ ఆసాంతం ఆసక్తికరంగా సాగుతోంది. టైటిల్‌పై కన్నేసిన జట్లు ప్రత్యర్థులను మట్టికరిపిస్తూ ముందుకు సాగుతున్నాయి. తాజాగా ఫిఫా వరల్డ్ కప్‌లో ఇరాన్ ఆట ముగిసింది. యూఎస్ఏతో జరిగిన మ్యాచ్‌లో ఇరాన్ 1-0 తేడాతో ఓడింది. ఈ ఓటమితో ఫిఫా వరల్డ్ కప్ 2022 నుంచి ఇరాన్ నిష్క్రమించింది. సాధారణంగా తమ జట్టు ఓడిపోతే అభిమానులు నిరాశ చెందుతారు. అయితే, ఇరాన్‌ ప్రజలు మాత్రం ఇందకు భిన్నంగా వ్యవహరించారు. జట్టు ఓడిపోయిన అనంతరం ప్రజలు వీధుల్లోకి వచ్చి మరీ డ్యాన్స్ చేస్తూ సంబరాలు జరుపుకున్నారు. ఇరాన్ సిటీ కామ్యారన్ లో జనం సంతోషంతో డ్యాన్స్ చేస్తున్న వీడియో ట్విట్టర్‌లో వైరల్‌గా మారాయి.

ఇరాన్‌ ప్రజలు ఇలా చేయడానికి కారణం లేకపోలేదు. ఈ సీజన్ లో తమ జట్టు ప్రపంచకప్ పోటీల్లో పాల్గొనడం ఇరానీయులకు అసలు ఇష్టంలేదట. హిజాబ్‌ ధరించమంటూ అక్కడి మహిళలు సెప్టెంబర్‌ నుంచి ఇరాన్‌లో ఆందోళనలు చేపడుతున్నారు. ఈ ఆందోళనల్లో వందల మంది ప్రజలు ప్రాణాలు కోల్పాయారు. దేశంలో యాంటీ హిజాబ్ ఆందోళనలు జరుగుతుంటే ఫిఫా వరల్డ్ కప్ కోసం ఇరాన్ జట్టు ఖతార్ వెళ్లడం అవసరమా అన్నది జనం అభిప్రాయం. ప్రజల ఆందోళనలకు మద్దతుగా ఫిఫా వరల్డ్ కప్ పోటీలను బహిష్కరించాలని ఇరాన్ ప్రజలు కోరుకున్నారు. అయితే, ఫుట్ బాల్ జట్టు మాత్రం ఖతార్ వెళ్లి పోటీల్లో పాల్గొని అమెరికా చేతిలో ఓటమి చవిచూసింది. దీంతో చిర్రెత్తిపోయిన ఇరానీయులు జట్టు ఓడిపోగానే ఇలా రోడ్లపైకి వచ్చి సంబరాలు చేసుకుని తమ నిరసన తెలియజేశారు.

బహిరంగ ప్రదేశంలో హిజాబ్ ధరించకుండా తిరుగుతున్న ఓ యువతిని ఇరాన్ పోలీసులు అరెస్టు చేశారు. అనంతరం కొన్ని రోజులకే కస్టడీలో ఆ యువతి అనుమానాస్పదంగా చనిపోయింది. దీంతో ఇరాన్ లో మోరల్ పోలీసింగ్ పై దేశవ్యాప్త ఆందోళనలు మొదలయ్యాయి. ఆందోళనలను అణచివేసేందుకు ప్రభుత్వం తీసుకున్న నిర్ణయాలతో ఇప్పటి వరకు సుమారు 300 మంది నిరసనకారులు ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయారు. మృతుల్లో చిన్నారులు సైతం ఉన్నారు. అయినప్పటికీ యాంటీ హిజాబ్ ఆందోళనలు ఆగడంలేదు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలోనే అక్కడి ప్రజలు ఇలా నిరసనలు తెలిపారు.

Iran is a country where people are very passionate about football. Now they are out in the streets in the city of Sanandaj & celebrate the loss of their football team against US. They don’t want the government use sport to normalize its murderous regime. pic.twitter.com/EMh8mREsQn pic.twitter.com/MqpxQZqT20

Celebration in the Kurdish-Iranian city of #Kamyaran as the regime’s national team has lost to the US in the #WorldCup.

Tonight, all over Iran, people are celebrating. Our #IranRevolution is stronger. Iranians want this regime out.#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/vdgBn0h7cX

— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 30, 2022