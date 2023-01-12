January 12, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST

సిడ్నీ: ఈ ఏడాది మార్చిలో ఆఫ్ఘ‌నిస్తాన్‌తో జ‌ర‌గాల్సిన వ‌న్డే సిరీస్ నుంచి ఆస్ట్రేలియా త‌ప్పుకున్న‌ది. ఈ విష‌యాన్ని క్రికెట్ ఆస్ట్రేలియా ఇవాళ వెల్ల‌డించింది. మ‌హిళ‌లు, అమ్మాయిల విద్య‌, ఉద్యోగాల‌పై తాలిబ‌న్ ఆంక్ష‌లు విధించిన నేప‌థ్యంలో.. ఆ వ‌న్డే సిరీస్‌ను బ‌హిష్క‌రిస్తున్న‌ట్లు క్రికెట్ ఆస్ట్రేలియా పేర్కొన్న‌ది. యూఏఈ వేదిగా ఆ సిరీస్ జ‌ర‌గాల్సి ఉంది. ఐసీసీ వ‌న్డే సూప‌ర్ లీగ్ పాయింట్ల‌ను కోల్పోతున్న‌ట్లు ఆస్ట్రేలియా చెప్పింది. అయితే ఆ సిరీస్ నుంచి త‌ప్పుకోవ‌డం వ‌ల్ల ఇప్పుడు 30 పాయింట్లు ఆఫ్ఘ‌నిస్తాన్ ఖాతాలోకి వెళ్ల‌నున్నాయి. ఆఫ్ఘ‌నిస్తాన్‌లో మ‌హిళ‌లు, బాలిక‌ల విద్య గురించి ఆ దేశ క్రికెట్ బోర్డుతో సంప్ర‌దింపులు జ‌ర‌పనున్న‌ట్లు క్రికెట్ ఆస్ట్రేలియా తెలిపింది.

Cricket Australia is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country. pic.twitter.com/cgQ2p21X2Q

