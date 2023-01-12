Apps:
Follow us on:
Home Sports Australia Withdraw From Three Match Odi Series Against Afghanistan

ఆఫ్ఘ‌నిస్తాన్‌తో వ‌న్డే సిరీస్‌ను బ‌హిష్క‌రించిన ఆస్ట్రేలియా

ఆఫ్ఘ‌నిస్తాన్‌తో వ‌న్డే సిరీస్‌ను బ‌హిష్క‌రించిన ఆస్ట్రేలియా

సిడ్నీ: ఈ ఏడాది మార్చిలో ఆఫ్ఘ‌నిస్తాన్‌తో జ‌ర‌గాల్సిన వ‌న్డే సిరీస్ నుంచి ఆస్ట్రేలియా త‌ప్పుకున్న‌ది. ఈ విష‌యాన్ని క్రికెట్ ఆస్ట్రేలియా ఇవాళ వెల్ల‌డించింది. మ‌హిళ‌లు, అమ్మాయిల విద్య‌, ఉద్యోగాల‌పై తాలిబ‌న్ ఆంక్ష‌లు విధించిన నేప‌థ్యంలో.. ఆ వ‌న్డే సిరీస్‌ను బ‌హిష్క‌రిస్తున్న‌ట్లు క్రికెట్ ఆస్ట్రేలియా పేర్కొన్న‌ది. యూఏఈ వేదిగా ఆ సిరీస్ జ‌ర‌గాల్సి ఉంది. ఐసీసీ వ‌న్డే సూప‌ర్ లీగ్ పాయింట్ల‌ను కోల్పోతున్న‌ట్లు ఆస్ట్రేలియా చెప్పింది. అయితే ఆ సిరీస్ నుంచి త‌ప్పుకోవ‌డం వ‌ల్ల ఇప్పుడు 30 పాయింట్లు ఆఫ్ఘ‌నిస్తాన్ ఖాతాలోకి వెళ్ల‌నున్నాయి. ఆఫ్ఘ‌నిస్తాన్‌లో మ‌హిళ‌లు, బాలిక‌ల విద్య గురించి ఆ దేశ క్రికెట్ బోర్డుతో సంప్ర‌దింపులు జ‌ర‌పనున్న‌ట్లు క్రికెట్ ఆస్ట్రేలియా తెలిపింది.

Also Read:

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు