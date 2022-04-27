జాతీయాదాయాన్ని నిర్ణయించే కారకాలు ఏవి?

April 27, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST

SECTION-A (3X10=30)

1. describe the law of diminishing morginal utility, its limitations and importence.

క్షీణోపాంత ప్రయోజన సూత్రాన్ని వివరించి, దాని పరిమితులను, ప్రాధాన్యతను వివరించండి.

2. explain the law of demond and examine its exceptions.

డిమాండ్‌ సూత్రాన్ని వివరించి, దాని మినహాయింపులను పరిశీలించండి.

3. what is a demond function , what are the factors that determine the demond.

డిమాండ్‌ ఫలం అంటే ఏమిటి? ఒక వస్తువు డిమాండ్‌ను నిర్ణయించే కారకాలు ఏమిటి?

4. critically examine the law of variable proportions.

చరానుపాతాల సూత్రాన్ని విమర్శనాత్మకంగా పరిశీలించండి.

5. explain the meaning of perfect compitition. illustrate the mechonism of price determina tion under perfect competition.

సంపూర్ణ పోటీ అర్థాన్ని వివరించండి. సంపూర్ణ పోటీలో ధర నిర్ణయ విధానాన్ని చిత్రీకరించండి.

6. what are the various methods of caluculating national income. explain them.

జాతీయాదాయాన్ని లెక్కించడానికి గల వివిధ పద్ధతులు ఏమిటి? వాటిని వివరించండి.

7. explain the keynesion theory of emplayment.

కీన్స్‌ ఉద్యోగితా సిద్ధాంతాన్ని వివరించండి.

SECTION-B (8X540)

8. what is utility? what are its types?

ప్రయోజనం అంటే ఏమిటి? అవి ఎన్ని రకాలు?

9. distinguish between micro and macro economics.

సూక్ష్మ, స్థూల అర్థ శాస్ర్తాలను విభేదించండి.

10. analyse the characteristics of wants.

కోరికల లక్షణాలను విశ్లేషించండి.

11. what are the properties of inde fference curves.

ఉదాసీనత వక్రరేఖ ధర్మాలు/లక్షణాలు తెలపండి.

12. what is an indifference curve? what are its assumptions

ఉదాసీనత వక్రరేఖ అంటే ఏమిటి? దాని ప్రమేయాలు ఏమిటి?

13. Illustrate the reasons for negative slaping demond curve

డిమాండ్‌ రేఖ రుణాత్మక వాలుకు గల కారణాలు విపులీకరించండి.

14. discuss the concept of income demond.

ఆదాయ డిమాండ్‌ భావనను చర్చించండి.

15. explain the law of returns to scale.

తరహాననుసరించిన ప్రతిఫలాల సూత్రాన్ని వివరించండి.

16. describe the classification of market.

మార్కెట్‌ వర్గీకరణను విశదీకరించండి.

17. what are the determining factors of real wages.

వాస్తవిక/నిజవేతనాన్ని నిర్ణయించే కారకాలు ఏమిటి?

18. what are the facters that determ ine national income.

జాతీయాదాయాన్ని నిర్ణయించే కారకాలు ఏవి?

19. what is monopoly? what are its characteristics?

ఏకస్వామ్యం అంటే ఏమిటి?దాని లక్షణాలు ఏమిటి?

20. out the redemption methods of public dept.

ప్రభుత్వ రుణ విమోచన పద్ధతులను పేర్కొనండి.

21. what are the sources of public revenue.

ప్రభుత్వ రాబడి మార్గాలు/మూలాలు ఏవి?

22. explain the functions of money ( any five)

ద్రవ్యం విధులను వివరించండి.( ఏవైనా ఐదు)

23. what is barter system? what are its difficulties?

వస్తు మార్పిడి విధానం అంటే ఏమిటి? అందులోని ఇబ్బందులు ఏమిటి?

24. what is statistics? explain its relationship with economics.

గణాంక శాస్త్రం అంటే ఏమిటి? అర్థశాస్త్రంతో దానికి గల సంబంధాన్ని వివరించండి.

25. what are the characteristics of a good average.

ఆదర్శ లేదా మంచి సగటుకు ఉండవలసిన లక్షణాలను తెలపండి.

SECTION-C (15X2=30)

26. economics goods- ఆర్థిక వస్తువులు

27. price- ధర

28. intermediary goods- మాధ్యమిక వస్తువులు

29. wealth – సంపద

30. cardinal utility- కార్డినల్‌ ప్రయోజనం

31. price line/ budjet line- ధర రేఖ/ బడ్జెట్‌ రేఖ

32. price demond- ధర డిమాండ్‌

33. cross demond- జాత్యంతర డిమాండ్‌

34. superior goods- మేలు రకం వస్తువులు

35. production function – ఉత్పత్తి ఫలం

36. average cost- సగటు వ్యయం

37. equilibrium price- సమతౌల్య ధర

38.contract rent – ఒప్పందపు బాటకం

39. net intrest- నికర వడ్డీ

40. percapita income- తలసరి ఆదాయం

41. CSO- CSO

42. finance commission- ఆర్థిక సంఘం

43. fiscal deficit – విత్తలోటు/ ఆర్థిక లోటు/ కోశలోటు

44. what are the uses of over drafts- ఓవర్‌ డ్రాఫ్ట్‌ల ఉపయోగాలు ఏమిటి?

45. merits of net banking- అంతర్జాల బ్యాంకింగ్‌ ప్రయోజనాలు

46. RBI- RBI

47. currency- కరెన్సీ

48. median for the follo wing data 5, 7, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 15 and 21

5, 7, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 15, 21 విలువలకు మధ్యగతాన్ని కనుగొనండి.

49. concept of mode- బాహుళకం భావన

50. use of arithmetic mean- అంక మధ్యమం ఉపయోగాలు.

