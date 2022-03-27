English | PARTS OF SPEECH

1. Find the sentence in which the is used as an Adverb.

1. The wound was skin-deep.

2. The sooner the better.

3. He is not the man.

4. There is no exception to the rule.

2. Kalidas is often called the Shakespeare of India.Which type of Nouns are the underlined words?

1. Kalidas is a Common Noun, Shakespeare is a Proper Noun.

2. Both are Proper Nouns

3. Kalidas is a Proper Noun, Shakespeare is a Common Noun

4. Both are Common Nouns.

3. The Noun obedience is formed from the verb&

1. Obedient 2. Obey

3. Obediently 4. Obese

4. Choose the correct statement about the two Nouns scenery and wisdom.

1. Scenery is a Countable Noun, Wisdom is an uncountable Noun.

2. Both are Uncountable Nouns.

3. Scenery is an Uncountable Noun, Wisdom is a Countable Noun.

4. Both are Countable Nouns.

5. The soldiers were awarded for their bravery. The underlined words are&.

1. Noun, Adjective

2. Adjective, Adjective

3. Noun, Noun

4. Adverb, Adjective

6. The Gender of the nouns Parent, child, friend, pupil, servant, thief, infant is&

1. Masculine Gender

2. Feminine Gender

3. Common Gender

4. Neuter Gender

7. Identify the incorrect pair from the following

1. gentleman lady

2. Nephew niece

3. Manager manageress

4. Monk priest

8. Choose the Noun which is always plura in form.

1. scenery 2. Ethics

3. News 4. Clothes

9. Choose the Noun which is always singular.

1. news 2. scissors 3. Alms 4. Assets

10. Choose the appropriate Collective Noun.

Jyoti lost her balance and fell down a ______ of steps.Fill in the blank with appropriate word.

1. gang 2. flight

3. clump 4. Set

11. Jawaharlal Nehru himself once praised the Dr.Modis work. The underlined word is known as&

1. an emphatic pronoun 2. A personal pronoun

3. An impersonal pronoun

4. A possessive Pronoun

12. After school you and ____ must discuss a few things.Fill in the blank with appropriate word.

1. I 2. Me 3. Myself 4. Mine

13. I havent got the keys. Father has got ____ Fill in the blank with appropriate word.

1. him 2. her 3. it 4. them

14. Can you see those boys and ______ father?Choose the appropriate word.

1. they 2.them 3. their 4. him

15. I havent got ______ paint. Choose the appropriate word.

1. any 2. some 3. nothing 4. many

16. We are late. The teacher will get angry with ____, Choose the appropriate word.

1. we 2. they 3. us 4. I

17 . This is not my bicycle. It is my ____bicycle.Choose the appropriate word.

1.fathers 2. father

3. father 4. fathers

18. Cats cant wash ______ paws and fur.Choose the appropriate word.

1. they 2. his 3. its 4.their

19. There I____ milk. Id like to drink ______ .Fill in the blank with appropriate word.

1. some, they 2.some, it

3.any, them 4.much, its

20. He is talking to two ______ .Fill in the blank with appropriate word.

1. women 2. woman

3. womans 4. womens

21. Choose the correct option that contains the appropriate words in the right sequence.

They do the English exercises &&&. because they think English is an&&&&.. subject.

1. hardly, hard

2. Slow, slowly

3. Easily, easy

4. Eagerly, eager

22.Read the following two sentences.

A. The early bird gets the worm.

B. She speaks so softly that I can hardly hear her.

Choose the best answer about the underlined words.

1. earlyis an adverb, softlyis an adjective.

2. early is an adjective, softlyis an adverb

3. Both early and softlyare adverbs

4. Both earlyand softlyare adjectives.

23. Which of the following is not an Abstract Noun?

1. childhood 2. Slavery 3. Honesty 4. Kindness

24. Identify the sentence in which the adverbs are used correctly.

1. I just saw him at the gate.

2. He has already finished his work.

3. I frequently meet her in the park.

4. She is ready always.

25. The way was long, the wind was cold, the minstrel was infirm and old. The underlined words are&

1. Adverbs 2. Adjectives 3. Verbs 4. Nouns

26. To make the Noun man an Adjective, the following suffix is added&

1. ness 2. ly 3. able 4. ish

27. I must have a reply without &.. delay. Fill in the blank with suitable word.

1. far 2. Further

3. Farther 4. farthest

28. Read the following two sentence and choose the best choice.

A. He is older than his sister.

B. Rama is the oldest boy in the eleven.

1. Sentence (A) is correct (B) is incorrect.

2. Sentence (A) is incorrect (B) is correct.

3. Both are correct.

4. Both are incorrect.

29.The majority accepted the — proposal.Fill in the blanks with a suitable word.

1. latter 2. Letter

3. Later 4. Late

30. The — news from China is very worrying. Fill in the blanks with a suitable word.

1. latter 2. Latest

3. Later 4. Last

31. Identify the grammatically correct sentence.

1. He spoke at the meeting impressively yesterday.

2. He impressively spoke yesterday impressively.

3. He spoke impressively at the meeting yesterday.

4. He spoke yesterday impressively at the meeting.

32. There are no pictures in this book. The underlined word is a/an&.

1. Noun 2. Adjective 3. Adverb 4. Adjective

33. Read the following two sentences.

1. He worked hard to get a job.

2. He was so changed that I could hardly recognize him.

Now choose the correct sentence.

1. 1. Sentence (1) is correct, (2) is incorrect.

2. Sentence (1) is incorrect, (2) is correct.

3. Both are correct. 4. Both are incorrect.

34. This sum is more difficult.The underlined words are&

1. Adverb, adverb

2. Adjective, Adjective

3. Noun, Adjective

4. Adverb, Adjective

35. Which is &&&&& between these two pens? Fill in the blank with the suitable adjective.

1. the best 2. The better

3. The good 4. The worst

36. Choose the grammatically incorrect sentence.

1. His performance was superior to mine.

2. My horse is better than Ram.

3. The markets of Delhi are larger than those of Agra.

4. The climate of Punjab is better than that of Bihar.

37. Choose the sentence with correct order of adjectives.

1. She saw a fat bald middle aged man.

2. She saw a middle-aged fat bald man.

3. She saw a bald, fat, middle aged man.

4. She saw a middle aged man fat bald.

