K. C. Mahindra Scholarships for Post-Graduate Studies Abroad 2022

Scholarship Name 1: K. C. Mahindra Scholarships for Post-Graduate Studies Abroad 2022

Description: K. C. Mahindra Scholarships for Post-Graduate Studies Abroad 2022 is an opportunity offered by K. C. Mahindra Education Trust for graduate students to pursue postgraduate studies abroad.

Eligibility: Open for Indian candidates who have secured admission or applied for admission to pursue postgraduate studies abroad in various fields in reputable foreign universities for courses commencing from August 2022, but no later than February 2023. Applicants must hold a first-class degree or an equivalent diploma of a similar standard from a recognized university.

Prizes & Rewards: Interest-free loan scholarship up to INR 8 lakh

Last Date to Apply: 31-03-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 2: SERB Start-up Research Grant 2022

Description: SERB Start-up Research Grant 2022 is an opportunity offered to PhD or M.D./M.S./M.D.S./M.V.Sc degree holders. The aim of the scheme is to assist the researchers of the country to initiate their research careers in a new institution.

Eligibility: Open for Indian citizens who hold a PhD degree in Science or Engineering or M.D./M.S./M.D.S./M.V.Sc degree and a regular academic/research position in any recognized academic institution or a national laboratory or any other recognized R&D institution.

Prizes & Rewards: Research grant of INR 30 lakh plus overheads for 2 years

Last Date to Apply: 01-03-2022

Application mode: via email only

Scholarship Name 3: Kotak Shiksha Nidhi

Description: Kotak Shiksha Nidhi invites applications from school and college students who have lost a primary earning member of their family due to COVID-19, for continuity of their education from Class 1st to diploma and graduation level courses.

Eligibility: • Loss of both parents

• Loss of one of the parents

• Loss of primary earning member of the family

(other than parents)

• Applicants must be school or college going students aged between age 6 to 22 years i.e., class 1 to diploma or graduation course

Prizes & Rewards: Terms and Conditions Apply. Selection and the quantum of assistance under Kotak Shiksha Nidhi will be based on fulfilment of the eligibility criteria and will be at the discretion of Kotak Education Foundation.

Last Date to Apply: 31-03-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

