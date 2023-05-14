Spoken English | భాషకు మెరుగుపెట్టాలంటే స్టోరీ టెల్లింగ్‌ ప్రాక్టీస్‌ చేయాల్సిందే!

Spoken English Lesson 31 | కించిత్‌ ఊహ, కొంత సృజన, చిటికెడు నాటకీయత, పదునైన పదాలు.. కలగలిపితే మంచి కథ అవుతుంది. ఊకొట్టించడం, ఉలిక్కిపడేలా చేయడం ఉత్తమ కథ లక్షణాలు. భాషకు మెరుగులు పెట్టుకోవడానికి స్టోరీ టెల్లింగ్‌ ఓ అభ్యసన ప్రక్రియ. మీరూ సాధన చేయండి.

May 14, 2023 / 06:20 AM IST

Suma: Tell me a story, will you?

Saira: Sure, with pleasure. Shall I tell you a Chinese story?

Suma: Yes, please. I’m excited!

Saira: There was a mother-in-law who illtreated her daughter-in-law.

Suma: A universal phenomenon!

Saira: If an excess measure of food was served, she would say, Do you think I am a glutton?

Suma: A termagant!

Saira:If the measure was a little less, she would say, Do you think I am destitute?

Suma: A virago!

Saira:After a time, the daughter-in-law was no longer submissive. She would retort and revolt.

Suma: I pity the daughter-in-law. A horrible home it must have been!

Saira: It was a hell of a home. Not at all a sweet home.

Suma: Better to run away than to dwell in hell.

Saira: The daughter-in-law meets a country doctor and begs him for poison to kill the squawking mother-in-law.

Suma: What a cruel thought!

Saira: The doctor gives her herbal poison. He tells her to poison her mother-in-law slowly but surely.

Suma: A sudden death might lead to suspicion!

Saira: She serves the poisoned food and pretends great love for the old lady. ‘My daughter-in-law is now so loving and caring!’ The mother-in-law is surprised and pleased to see her daughter-in-law in a new light.

Suma: So the mother-in-law changes!

Saira: She transforms into a loving lady. This surprises and pleases the daughter-in-law.

Suma: The daughter-in-law also changes! She must be afraid and guilty for what she has done.

Saira: She is now filled with feelings of fear and guilt. She no longer wants the old lady to die. She runs to the doctor and asks him for an antidote to save her life.

Suma: The doctor must be angry.

Saira: No. The doctor was happy to know about this change in the two ladies.

Suma: Could he prevent the possible death?

Saira: He assures that the old lady would not die from poison.

Suma: Does he give an antidote?

Saira: He had given no poison at all! The herbs were meant for vigour and strength.

Suma: What a wise and benevolent doctor!

Saira: The daughter-in-law feels greatly relieved. A great load has come off her chest.

Suma: All is well that ends well.

Saira: Hatred begets hatred. Love conquers hatred.

Suma: We can win hearts with love, can’t we?

Saira: Yes. If we treat others well, others will treat us well.

Suma: Love is powerful!

Saira: Love is the only power capable of changing an enemy into a friend.

Burning candidate

Interviewer: Please be seated. Tell us about yourself.

Candidate: Thank you, sir. My name is M. Gopi. I was burn in a small village.

Interviewer: First-degree, second-degree or third-degree?

Candidate: B. Tech third year, sir.

Interviewer: We don’t want burning candidates. You can leave.

– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

