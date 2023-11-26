Spoken English | ఆట.. మన బలహీనతల్ని మనకు ఎత్తిచూపుతుంది

Spoken English Lesson 53 |ఆట.. మైదానంలో ప్రపంచాన్ని చూపుతుంది. గెలుపు ఓటములను సమానంగా స్వీకరించడం నేర్పుతుంది. సమష్టి కృషిని పరిచయం చేస్తుంది. మన బలహీనతల్ని మనకు ఎత్తిచూపుతుంది. మన బలాలుఏమిటో గుర్తుచేస్తుంది. పరిపూర్ణ ఆరోగ్యాన్ని ఇస్తుంది. పతకాలు, కప్పులు, అవార్డులు అదనపు ప్రయోజనాలే.
Madan: Hello Vikram! How do you do?
Vikram: Hello Madan! How do you do?
Madan: A long time since I saw you in the playground.
Vikram: I’ll never go there again in my life.
Madan: Why?
Vikram: Why should I go there?
Madan: : Asking me such a dumb question? You go to the playground to play games.
Vikram: I’m not happy with myself.
Madan: : Not happy with yourself?
Vikram: I started playing cricket as a kid.
Madan: Laudable!
Vikram: I could never make it to the school team.
Madan: I see.
Vikram: I played cricket during my college days.
Madan: Excellent!
Vikram: I couldn’t make it to the college team.
Madan: Natural!
Vikram: Nor was I selected at town level.
Madan: Shall I tell you about myself?
Vikram: Please.
Madan: I started playing football as a kid.
Vikram: Commendable!
Madan: I played during my college days.
Vikram: Admirable!
Madan: I’m still playing.
Vikram: Are you in any team?
Madan: I have no such dream.
Vikram: Aren’t you simply wasting your time?
Madan: I play for exercise, not for excellence.
Vikram: A different approach! A different attitude!
Madan: I play for fitness, not for fame.
Vikram: You’re not spirited, dynamic or ambitious.
Madan: Hundreds of people will play, but only a few people can make it to the top.
Vikram: Of course.
Madan: I don’t say you shouldn’t have ambition. But you must cut your coat according to the cloth.
Vikram: Will I never be selected for any team at any level?
Madan: Everybody can excel. But everybody should know what they can excel in.
Vikram: I don’t get you.
Madan: Explore yourself. Know your talent. Put your heart and soul into a game or art or activity you are best suited to.
Vikram: Will I succeed?
Madan: I have no doubt you’ll find out for what you’re cut out.
Captain: Shall I send you as the next batsman?
Player: Three down?
Captain: Yes.
Player: Please send me five down. I’m afraid of that wily bowler.
Captain: Why are you afraid?
Player: He will break my leg. He is a leg-break bowler.
సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ లాంగ్వేజెస్, రామకృష్ణమఠం.
