Spoken English | ఆట.. మన బలహీనతల్ని మనకు ఎత్తిచూపుతుంది

Spoken English Lesson 53 |ఆట.. మైదానంలో ప్రపంచాన్ని చూపుతుంది. గెలుపు ఓటములను సమానంగా స్వీకరించడం నేర్పుతుంది. సమష్టి కృషిని పరిచయం చేస్తుంది. మన బలహీనతల్ని మనకు ఎత్తిచూపుతుంది. మన బలాలుఏమిటో గుర్తుచేస్తుంది. పరిపూర్ణ ఆరోగ్యాన్ని ఇస్తుంది. పతకాలు, కప్పులు, అవార్డులు అదనపు ప్రయోజనాలే.

November 26, 2023 / 06:40 AM IST

Madan: Hello Vikram! How do you do?

Vikram: Hello Madan! How do you do?

Madan: A long time since I saw you in the playground.

Vikram: I’ll never go there again in my life.

Madan: Why?

Vikram: Why should I go there?

Madan: : Asking me such a dumb question? You go to the playground to play games.

Vikram: I’m not happy with myself.

Madan: : Not happy with yourself?

Vikram: I started playing cricket as a kid.

Madan: Laudable!

Vikram: I could never make it to the school team.

Madan: I see.

Vikram: I played cricket during my college days.

Madan: Excellent!

Vikram: I couldn’t make it to the college team.

Madan: Natural!

Vikram: Nor was I selected at town level.

Madan: Shall I tell you about myself?

Vikram: Please.

Madan: I started playing football as a kid.

Vikram: Commendable!

Madan: I played during my college days.

Vikram: Admirable!

Madan: I’m still playing.

Vikram: Are you in any team?

Madan: I have no such dream.

Vikram: Aren’t you simply wasting your time?

Madan: I play for exercise, not for excellence.

Vikram: A different approach! A different attitude!

Madan: I play for fitness, not for fame.

Vikram: You’re not spirited, dynamic or ambitious.

Madan: Hundreds of people will play, but only a few people can make it to the top.

Vikram: Of course.

Madan: I don’t say you shouldn’t have ambition. But you must cut your coat according to the cloth.

Vikram: Will I never be selected for any team at any level?

Madan: Everybody can excel. But everybody should know what they can excel in.

Vikram: I don’t get you.

Madan: Explore yourself. Know your talent. Put your heart and soul into a game or art or activity you are best suited to.

Vikram: Will I succeed?

Madan: I have no doubt you’ll find out for what you’re cut out.

leg-break bowler

Captain: Shall I send you as the next batsman?

Player: Three down?

Captain: Yes.

Player: Please send me five down. I’m afraid of that wily bowler.

Captain: Why are you afraid?

Player: He will break my leg. He is a leg-break bowler.

సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

