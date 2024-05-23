Apps:
Budda Purnima | దేశంలో ఘనంగా బుద్ధపూర్ణిమ వేడుకలు.. పుణ్యస్నానాలకు పోటెత్తిన భక్తులు.. Videos

Budda Purnima | దేశంలో ఘనంగా బుద్ధపూర్ణిమ వేడుకలు జరుగుతున్నాయి. బుద్ధపూర్ణిమను పురస్కరించుకుని దేశంలోని ఆలయాలు, వివిధ నదుల తీరాల్లో పుష్కరఘాట్‌లు భక్తులతో కిక్కిరిసిపోయాయి. ఆయోధ్య, వారణాసి సహా పలు ఆలయాలకు భక్తులు పోటెత్తారు. సకుటుంబ సమేతంగా ఆలయాలకు వెళ్లి పూజలు చేస్తున్నారు.

Budda Purnima : దేశంలో ఘనంగా బుద్ధపూర్ణిమ వేడుకలు జరుగుతున్నాయి. బుద్ధపూర్ణిమను పురస్కరించుకుని దేశంలోని ఆలయాలు, వివిధ నదుల తీరాల్లో పుష్కరఘాట్‌లు భక్తులతో కిక్కిరిసిపోయాయి. ఆయోధ్య, వారణాసి సహా పలు ఆలయాలకు భక్తులు పోటెత్తారు. సకుటుంబ సమేతంగా ఆలయాలకు వెళ్లి పూజలు చేస్తున్నారు.

అదేవిధంగా గంగా, యుమునా, సరయూ తదితర నదీ తీరాల్లోని పుష్కరఘాట్‌లు కూడా భక్తులతో కిక్కిరిసిపోయాయి. పవిత్ర నదుల్లో పుణ్యస్నానం ఆచరించేందుకు భక్తులు వేలాదిగా తరలివచ్చారు. నదీ తీరాల్లో ప్రత్యేక ప్రార్థనలు చేసి పుణ్య స్నానాలు ఆచరిస్తున్నారు. ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్‌, ఉత్తరాఖండ్‌లోని వివిధ పుష్కర ఘాట్‌ల దగ్గర భక్తులు కిక్కిరిసన దృశ్యాలను కింది వీడియోల్లో మీరు కూడా వీక్షించవచ్చు.

