Chhattisgarh | ఛత్తీస్‌గఢ్‌లో మావోయిస్టులు రెచ్చిపోయారు. దంతెవాడలో మందుపాతర పేల్చారు. ఈ ఘటనలో 11 మంది ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయారు.

Chhattisgarh | ఛత్తీస్‌గఢ్‌ (Chhattisgarh)లో మావోయిస్టులు (Maoists) రెచ్చిపోయారు. దంతెవాడ (Dantewada)లో మందుపాతర పేల్చారు. ఈ ఘటనలో 11 మంది ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయారు.

పోలీసులు యాంటీ మావోయిస్ట్ ఆపరేషన్ ముగించుకుని వస్తున్న క్రమంలో మావోలు ఈ ఘాతుకానికి పాల్పడ్డారు. జవాన్లతో వెళ్తున్న మినీ బస్సును టార్గెట్‌ చేసి ఇంప్రూవైజ్డ్‌ ఎక్స్‌ప్లోజివ్ డివైస్ (improvised explosive device )ని పేల్చినట్లుగా అధికారులు వెల్లడించారు. ఈ ఘటనలో దాదాపు 10 మంది జవాన్లతోపాటు ఒక డ్రైవర్‌ ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయారు. మృతులు డిఫెన్స్‌ రీసెర్చ్‌కు చెందినవారిగా గుర్తించారు.

మరోవైపు ఈ ఘటనపై ఛత్తీస్‌గఢ్ ముఖ్యమంత్రి భూపేష్ బగేల్ స్పందించారు. జవాన్ల మృతి పట్ల ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలిపారు. ‘ఈ ఘటన గురించి సమాచారం అందింది. ఇలా జరగటం చాలా బాధాకరం. మృతుల కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. మావోయిస్టులపై మా యుద్ధం కొనసాగుతుంది. వాళ్లను వదిలే ప్రసక్తే లేదు’ అని అన్నారు.

