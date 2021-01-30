శనివారం 30 జనవరి 2021
National - Jan 30, 2021 , 11:17:36

రాజ్‌ఘాట్‌లో బాపూ స‌మాధి వ‌ద్ద రాష్ట్ర‌ప‌తి, ప్ర‌ధాని నివాళి

రాజ్‌ఘాట్‌లో బాపూ స‌మాధి వ‌ద్ద రాష్ట్ర‌ప‌తి, ప్ర‌ధాని నివాళి

న్యూఢిల్లీ: ప్ర‌ధాని న‌రేంద్ర మోదీ ఇవాళ మ‌హాత్మా గాంధీకి నివాళి అర్పించారు. ఢిల్లీలోని రాజ్‌ఘాట్ వ‌ద్ద గాంధీ వ‌ర్ధంతి నేప‌థ్యంలో ప్ర‌ధాని మోదీ ఇవాళ పుష్పాల‌తో నివాళులు అర్పించారు.  అంత‌కుముందు ఆయ‌న త‌న ట్విట్ట‌ర్‌లో బాపు పుణ్య తిథి సంద‌ర్భంగా నివాళి అర్పిస్తున్న‌ట్లు పేర్కొన్నారు.  బాపూజీ ఆశ‌యాలు ల‌క్ష‌లాది మందికి ప్రేర‌ణ‌గా నిలుస్తున్నాయ‌న్నారు.  అమ‌రుల దినోత్స‌వం రోజున దేశ స్వాతంత్య్రం కోసం ప్రాణాల‌ను అర్పించిన వారి త్యాగాల‌ను గుర్తుచేసుకుంటామ‌న్నారు. రాజ్‌ఘాట్ వ‌ద్ద రాష్ట్ర‌ప‌తి రామ్‌నాథ్ కోవింద్‌, ఉపాధ్య‌క్షుడు ఎం వెంక‌య్య‌నాయుడు కూడా ఇవాళ బాపూజీ స‌మాధికి నివాళి అర్పించారు.  ర‌క్ష‌ణ‌మంత్రి రాజ్‌నాథ్ కూడా గాంధీ వ‌ర్ధంతి సంద‌ర్భంగా నివాళి అర్పించారు.

RELATED NEWS
రైతుల ఆందోళన.. రూ.600 కోట్ల నష్టం
రైతుల ఆందోళన.. రూ.600 కోట్ల నష్టం
ఉత్తరభారతంపై చలి పంజా
ఉత్తరభారతంపై చలి పంజా
దేశంలో కొత్తగా 13,083 కరోనా కేసులు
దేశంలో కొత్తగా 13,083 కరోనా కేసులు

More

Previous Article మ‌హాత్ముడికి గ‌వ‌ర్న‌ర్ త‌మిళిసై, మంత్రి కేటీఆర్ నివాళి
Next Article
Namasthe Telangana Telegram Channel

తాజావార్తలు


MOST READ
అగ్రి చట్టాలకు వ్యతిరేకంగా మమతా తీర్మానం అగ్రి చట్టాలకు వ్యతిరేకంగా మమతా తీర్మానం
మత్స్యకారులు అభివృద్ధి చెందాలి మత్స్యకారులు అభివృద్ధి చెందాలి
ప‌వ‌న్‌తో క‌లిసిన రానా.. ఇక సంద‌డే సంద‌డి! ప‌వ‌న్‌తో క‌లిసిన రానా.. ఇక సంద‌డే సంద‌డి!
ఉద్యమస్థలి ఉద్రిక్తం ఉద్యమస్థలి ఉద్రిక్తం
త్వరలో లాజిస్టిక్‌ పాలసీ త్వరలో లాజిస్టిక్‌ పాలసీ
కల్లుగీస్తుండగా ప్రమాదం..వ్యక్తికి గాయాలు కల్లుగీస్తుండగా ప్రమాదం..వ్యక్తికి గాయాలు
ఆన్‌లైన్‌లో గ్లోబల్‌ ఫ్యాషన్‌ ఆన్‌లైన్‌లో గ్లోబల్‌ ఫ్యాషన్‌
మొక్కల పెంపకమే.. భవిష్యత్‌ తరాలకు తరగని ఆస్తి : మంత్రి హరీశ్‌రావు మొక్కల పెంపకమే.. భవిష్యత్‌ తరాలకు తరగని ఆస్తి : మంత్రి హరీశ్‌రావు
బండి సంజ‌య్‌, అర‌వింద్ ల‌కు మంత్రి వేముల స‌వాల్‌ బండి సంజ‌య్‌, అర‌వింద్ ల‌కు మంత్రి వేముల స‌వాల్‌
రైతు నేత రాకేశ్‌ తికాయత్‌ నిరాహార దీక్ష రైతు నేత రాకేశ్‌ తికాయత్‌ నిరాహార దీక్ష
TRENDING
'30 రోజుల్లో ప్రేమించడం ఎలా' కు ప్రదీప్ రెమ్యున‌రేష‌న్ ఎంతంటే..?
'మ‌హాసముద్రం' టీం నుంచి న్యూ అప్‌డేట్‌
సమ్మర్ త్వరగా రావాలి..నిహారిక స్పెషల్ ట్వీట్
ఒకే ఫ్రేమ్‌లో మెగాబ్ర‌ద‌ర్స్ అండ్ సిస్ట‌ర్స్
10 శాతం అదనం ప‌రిహారానికి ‘మాస్టర్’ డిస్ట్రిబ్యూటర్స్ డిమాండ్‌
3 రోజులు..9 సినిమాలు రిలీజ్ డేట్స్ ఫిక్స్..అవేంటంటే..?
ఎంట్రీ ఇవ్వ‌క‌ముందే ఇంత‌మంది ఫాలోవ‌ర్లా..?
KGF ఛాప్టర్ 2 రిలీజ్ డేట్ ఫిక్స్..రాఖీ భాయ్ టైం షురూ !
ఆచార్య వ‌ర్సెస్ నార‌ప్ప..చిరు-వెంకీ ఫైట్..!
‘ఆచార్య’ రిలీజ్ డేట్ వ‌చ్చేసింది

To advertise on Namasthe Telangana website contact [email protected]

The contents of this site are ©️ 2020 Telangana Publications pvt. Ltd

Resources

logo