న్యూఢిల్లీ: ప్ర‌ధాని న‌రేంద్ర మోదీ ఇవాళ మ‌హాత్మా గాంధీకి నివాళి అర్పించారు. ఢిల్లీలోని రాజ్‌ఘాట్ వ‌ద్ద గాంధీ వ‌ర్ధంతి నేప‌థ్యంలో ప్ర‌ధాని మోదీ ఇవాళ పుష్పాల‌తో నివాళులు అర్పించారు. అంత‌కుముందు ఆయ‌న త‌న ట్విట్ట‌ర్‌లో బాపు పుణ్య తిథి సంద‌ర్భంగా నివాళి అర్పిస్తున్న‌ట్లు పేర్కొన్నారు. బాపూజీ ఆశ‌యాలు ల‌క్ష‌లాది మందికి ప్రేర‌ణ‌గా నిలుస్తున్నాయ‌న్నారు. అమ‌రుల దినోత్స‌వం రోజున దేశ స్వాతంత్య్రం కోసం ప్రాణాల‌ను అర్పించిన వారి త్యాగాల‌ను గుర్తుచేసుకుంటామ‌న్నారు. రాజ్‌ఘాట్ వ‌ద్ద రాష్ట్ర‌ప‌తి రామ్‌నాథ్ కోవింద్‌, ఉపాధ్య‌క్షుడు ఎం వెంక‌య్య‌నాయుడు కూడా ఇవాళ బాపూజీ స‌మాధికి నివాళి అర్పించారు. ర‌క్ష‌ణ‌మంత్రి రాజ్‌నాథ్ కూడా గాంధీ వ‌ర్ధంతి సంద‌ర్భంగా నివాళి అర్పించారు.



Tributes to the great Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals continue to motivate millions. On Martyrs’ Day we recall the heroic sacrifices of all those great women and men who devoted themselves towards India’s freedom and the well-being of every Indian.

On behalf of a grateful nation, my humble tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi who embraced martyrdom this day. We should adhere to his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means and humility. Let us resolve to follow his path of truth and love.