Mahatma Gandhi | రాజ్‌ఘాట్‌లో మహాత్మునికి నివాళులర్పించిన రాష్ట్రపతి ముర్ము, ప్రధాని మోదీ

జాతిపిత మహాత్మాగాంధీ (Mahatma Gandhi) 154వ జయంతి సందర్భంగా ఢిల్లీలోని రాజ్‌ఘాట్‌లో ప్రముఖులు నివాళులర్పించారు.

న్యూఢిల్లీ: జాతిపిత మహాత్మాగాంధీ (Mahatma Gandhi) 154వ జయంతి సందర్భంగా ఢిల్లీలోని రాజ్‌ఘాట్‌లో ప్రముఖులు నివాళులర్పించారు. రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపది ముర్ము, ప్రదాని మోదీ, రాజ్యసభలో విపక్ష నేత, ఏఐసీసీ అధ్యక్షుడు మల్లికార్జున ఖర్గే, ఉపరాష్ట్రపతి జగ్‌దీప్‌ ధన్కర్‌, లోక్‌సభ స్పీకర్‌ ఓంబిర్లా, కేంద్ర మంత్రులు జితేంద్ర సింగ్‌, మీనాక్షీ లేఖి, ఢిల్లీ లెఫ్టినెంట్‌ గవర్నర్‌ వీకే సక్సేనా మహాత్మాగాంధీ సమాధి వద్ద పుష్పాంజలి ఘటించారు. అనంతరం సర్వమత ప్రార్థనల్లో పాల్గొన్నారు.

గాంధీ ప్రభావం ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా ఉందని ప్రధాని మోదీ అన్నారు. గాంధీ ఆశయాలను ముందుకు తీసుకెళ్లేందుకు ప్రయత్నిద్దామని ట్విట్టర్‌ వేదికగా చెప్పారు. కాగా, లాల్‌బహదూర్‌ శాస్త్రి జయంతి నేపథ్యంలో విజయ్‌ఘాట్‌లో ప్రధాని నివాళులర్పించారు. జై జవాన్‌, జై కిసాన్‌ నినాదం ప్రస్తుత తరాలకు ప్రేరణగా నిలుస్తుందన్నారు.

