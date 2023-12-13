Pm Modi Along With Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Meet The Family Members Of The Fallen Jawans At The Parliament

Parliament attack | పార్లమెంట్‌పై ఉగ్రదాడికి 22 ఏళ్లు.. అమరులకు నివాళులర్పించిన నేతలు

Parliament attack | పార్లమెంట్‌ భవనంపై ఉగ్రవాదులు దాడి (Parliament attack) జరిపి నేటికి సరిగ్గా 22 ఏళ్లు పూర్తైంది. ఆ దాడిలో మరణించిన జవాన్లకు పలువురు నేతలు నివాళులర్పించారు.

December 13, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST

Parliament attack | పార్లమెంట్‌ భవనంపై ఉగ్రవాదులు దాడి (Parliament attack) జరిపి నేటికి సరిగ్గా 22 ఏళ్లు పూర్తైంది. 2001 డిసెంబ్‌ 13వ తేదీకి ఢిల్లీలోని పార్లమెంట్‌ భవనంపై ఉగ్రదాడి జరిగిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. ఆ దాడిలో మరణించిన జవాన్లకు పలువురు నేతలు నివాళులర్పించారు.

రాజ్యసభ చైర్మన్‌, ఉపరాష్ట్రపతి జగదీప్‌ ధన్‌ఖర్‌, ప్రధాని మోదీ, లోక్‌సభ స్పీకర్‌ ఓంబిర్లా పార్లమెంట్‌ ఆవరణలో అమరవీరులకు నివాళులర్పించారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా మరణించిన జవాన్ల కుటుంబ సభ్యులను పరామర్శించారు. మరోవైపు కేంద్ర మంత్రి అమిత్‌ షా, బీజేపీ జాతీయ అధ్యక్షుడు జేపీ నడ్డా, కాంగ్రెస్‌ అధ్యక్షుడు మల్లికార్జున్ ఖర్గే, కాంగ్రెస్ పార్లమెంటరీ పార్టీ ఛైర్‌పర్సన్ సోనియా గాంధీ, కాంగ్రెస్ ఎంపీ అధిర్ రంజన్ చౌదరి, టీఎంసీ ఎంపీ డెరెక్ ఓబ్రెయిన్ ఇతర నేతలు జవాన్లకు నివాళులర్పించారు.

#WATCH | Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays tribute to the fallen jawans, on the 22 years of the Parliament attack. pic.twitter.com/PFi4HnzcEm — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and other leaders gathered at the Parliament to pay… pic.twitter.com/ThGJ560Syq — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

#WATCH | Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and other leaders gathered at the Parliament to pay tribute to the fallen jawans, on the 22 years of the Parliament attack. pic.twitter.com/AjDAiZvKH0 — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

#WATCH | Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC MP Derek O’Brien and other leaders pay tribute to the fallen jawans, at the Parliament, on the 22 years of the Parliament Attack pic.twitter.com/oiviNQNTy1 — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar meet the family members of the fallen jawans at the Parliament, on the 22 years of the Parliament attack. pic.twitter.com/suEXK8mmCr — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

Also Read..

Viral Video | రన్నింగ్‌ ఆటోలో విన్యాసాలు ప్రదర్శిస్తూ.. సైక్లిస్ట్‌ను ఢీ కొట్టిన యువకుడు

Samantha | సమంత ఇంట మొదలైన క్రిస్మస్‌ సందడి.. పిక్స్‌ షేర్‌ చేసిన నటి

Hyderabad CP | హైదరాబాద్‌ సీపీగా బాధ్యతలు స్వీకరించిన కొత్తకోట శ్రీనివాస్‌రెడ్డి