Parliament attack | పార్లమెంట్‌పై ఉగ్రదాడికి 22 ఏళ్లు.. అమరులకు నివాళులర్పించిన నేతలు

Parliament attack | పార్లమెంట్‌ భవనంపై ఉగ్రవాదులు దాడి (Parliament attack) జరిపి నేటికి సరిగ్గా 22 ఏళ్లు పూర్తైంది. 2001 డిసెంబ్‌ 13వ తేదీకి ఢిల్లీలోని పార్లమెంట్‌ భవనంపై ఉగ్రదాడి జరిగిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. ఆ దాడిలో మరణించిన జవాన్లకు పలువురు నేతలు నివాళులర్పించారు.

రాజ్యసభ చైర్మన్‌, ఉపరాష్ట్రపతి జగదీప్‌ ధన్‌ఖర్‌, ప్రధాని మోదీ, లోక్‌సభ స్పీకర్‌ ఓంబిర్లా పార్లమెంట్‌ ఆవరణలో అమరవీరులకు నివాళులర్పించారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా మరణించిన జవాన్ల కుటుంబ సభ్యులను పరామర్శించారు. మరోవైపు కేంద్ర మంత్రి అమిత్‌ షా, బీజేపీ జాతీయ అధ్యక్షుడు జేపీ నడ్డా, కాంగ్రెస్‌ అధ్యక్షుడు మల్లికార్జున్ ఖర్గే, కాంగ్రెస్ పార్లమెంటరీ పార్టీ ఛైర్‌పర్సన్ సోనియా గాంధీ, కాంగ్రెస్ ఎంపీ అధిర్ రంజన్ చౌదరి, టీఎంసీ ఎంపీ డెరెక్ ఓబ్రెయిన్ ఇతర నేతలు జవాన్లకు నివాళులర్పించారు.

