PM Modi | మూడో దఫాలో మూడు రెట్లు అధికంగా పనిచేస్తాం : ప్రధాని మోదీ

June 24, 2024 / 11:03 AM IST

PM Modi | 18వ లోక్‌సభ (18th Lok Sabha) తొలి సమావేశాలు మరికాసేపట్లో ప్రారంభం కాబోతున్నాయి. ఈ సందర్భంగా కొత్తగా ఎన్నికైన సభ్యులంతా ఇప్పటికే పార్లమెంట్‌ భవనానికి చేరుకున్నారు. ఇక వరుసగా మూడోసారి ప్రధానిగా బాధ్యతలు తీసుకున్న నరేంద్ర మోదీ (PM Modi) కూడా పార్లమెంట్‌ వద్దకు చేరుకున్నారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా మోదీ మీడియాతో మాట్లాడారు. దేశానికి మూడోసారి సేవచేసే భాగ్యాన్ని కల్పించినందుకు ప్రజలకు ఈ సందర్భంగా ధన్యవాదాలు తెలిపారు. రాజ్యాంగాన్ని గౌరవిస్తూ నిర్ణయాలు తీసుకుంటామని చెప్పారు. కొత్త పార్లమెంట్‌ భవనంలో 18వ లోక్‌సభ సమావేశమవుతుందని చెప్పారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా కొత్తగా ఎన్నికైన సభ్యులకు స్వాగతం పలికారు.

‘ప్రపంచంలో అతిపెద్ద ఎన్నికల ప్రక్రియ నిర్వహించాం. 65 కోట్ల మంది ఓటర్లు ఈ ప్రక్రియలో పాల్గొన్నారు. మా విధానాలకు, అంకితభావానికి జనామోదం లభించింది. ప్రజలు మాకు వరుసగా మూడోసారి సేవచేసే అవకాశం కల్పించారు. ఇది చాలా పవిత్రమైన రోజు. కొత్త సభ్యులకు స్వాగతం. కొత్త ఆశలు, కొత్త ఉత్సాహంతో ముందుకు సాగాలి. అందరి సహకారంతో భరతమాత సేవలో పాల్గొంటాం. కొత్త లక్ష్యాలను చేరుకోవడానికి మనమంతా కృషి చేయాలి. 2047 వికసిత్‌ భారత్‌ సంకల్పం, లక్ష్యాన్ని నెరవేర్చే దిశగా సాగుతాం. రాజ్యాంగానికి గౌరవం ఇస్తూ నిర్ణయాలు తీసుకుంటాం. కొత్త లక్ష్యాలను నిర్దేశించుకుని ముందుకు సాగుతాం. భారత ప్రజల ఆకాంక్షలను నెరవేర్చేలా కృషి చేస్తాం’ అని మోదీ తెలిపారు.

ఎమర్జెన్సీ ద్వారా ప్రజాస్వామ్యంపై పడిన మచ్చకు రేపటితో 50 ఏళ్లు అని ప్రధాని మోదీ ఈ సందర్భంగా గుర్తు చేశారు. అప్పట్లో ప్రజలను జైళ్లలో వేసినట్లు చెప్పారు. 50 ఏళ్లకిందట జరిగిన తప్పు మరెవరూ చేయకూడదన్నారు. మూడో దఫాలో మూడు రెట్లు అధికంగా పనిచేస్తామని ఈ సందర్భంగా మోదీ పునరుద్ఘాటించారు. జనహితం కోసం సభ్యులు ఈ అవకాశాన్ని ఉపయోగించుకోవాలని సూచించారు. 18వ లోక్‌సభలో విపక్షం బాధ్యతాయుతంగా వ్యవహరించాలని వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

#WATCH | First session of 18th Lok Sabha | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “In Parliamentary democracy, this is a glorious day…For the first time after independence, swearing-in ceremony is taking place at our own new Parliament building. It used to happen in the Old… pic.twitter.com/vicGInKMob — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, “…The 18th Lok Sabha is starting today. The world’s largest election was conducted in a very grand and glorious manner… This election has also become very important because for the second time after independence, the people of the country have… pic.twitter.com/bASHVtfh3S — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

#WATCH | First session of 18th Lok Sabha | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “In the last 10 years, we have always tried to implement a tradition because we believe that a majority is required to run the government but to run the country a consensus is of utmost importance. So,… pic.twitter.com/cz8B9k1C3T — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, “Tomorrow is 25th June. 25th June marks 50 years of the blot that was put on the democracy of India. The new generation of India will never forget that the Constitution of India was completely rejected, every part of the Constitution was torn to… pic.twitter.com/FelYrEut2s — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, “The people of the country expect good steps from the opposition. I hope that the opposition will live up to the expectations of the common citizens of the country to maintain the dignity of democracy. People do not want drama, disturbance. People… pic.twitter.com/j0IFFtpkVU — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

#WATCH | First session of 18th Lok Sabha | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “The people of the country have given us an opportunity for the third time. This is a great victory, a grand victory. Our responsibility increased threefold…So, I assure the countrymen that in our… pic.twitter.com/eBPYPFBXpR — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

