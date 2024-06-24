Apps:
KTR | చరిత్ర పునరావృతం అవుతుంది.. అధికారంలో ఉన్నవారికంటే బలంగా ప్రజల శక్తి: కేటీఆర్‌

హైదరాబాద్‌: చరిత్ర పునరావృతం అవుతుందని బీఆర్‌ఎస్‌ వర్కింగ్‌ ప్రెసిడెంట్‌ కేటీఆర్‌ (KTR) అన్నారు. అధికారంలో ఉన్నవారికంటే ప్రజల శక్తి ఎప్పడూ బలంగా ఉంటుందని చెప్పారు. 2004-06 మధ్య కూడా తమ పార్టీ నుంచి ఫిరాయింపులు జరిగాయని, ప్రజాఉద్యమం ఉధృతంతో తెలంగాణ గట్టిగా స్పందించిందని చెప్పారు. దీంతో కాంగ్రెస్‌ పార్టీ తలవంచక తప్పలేదనిన్నారు. చరిత్ర మళ్లీ పునరావృతం అవుతుందంటూ పార్టీ ఫిరాయింపులపై ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా స్పందించారు.

