KTR | చరిత్ర పునరావృతం అవుతుంది.. అధికారంలో ఉన్నవారికంటే బలంగా ప్రజల శక్తి: కేటీఆర్‌

June 24, 2024 / 10:05 AM IST

హైదరాబాద్‌: చరిత్ర పునరావృతం అవుతుందని బీఆర్‌ఎస్‌ వర్కింగ్‌ ప్రెసిడెంట్‌ కేటీఆర్‌ (KTR) అన్నారు. అధికారంలో ఉన్నవారికంటే ప్రజల శక్తి ఎప్పడూ బలంగా ఉంటుందని చెప్పారు. 2004-06 మధ్య కూడా తమ పార్టీ నుంచి ఫిరాయింపులు జరిగాయని, ప్రజాఉద్యమం ఉధృతంతో తెలంగాణ గట్టిగా స్పందించిందని చెప్పారు. దీంతో కాంగ్రెస్‌ పార్టీ తలవంచక తప్పలేదనిన్నారు. చరిత్ర మళ్లీ పునరావృతం అవుతుందంటూ పార్టీ ఫిరాయింపులపై ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా స్పందించారు.

The power of people is always stronger than the people in power

We have faced several defections of MLAs in the past in 2004-06 when Congress was in Government

Telangana responded strongly by stepping up the people’s agitation & eventually Congress had to bow its head…

— KTR (@KTRBRS) June 24, 2024