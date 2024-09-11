Sanjauli Mosque | సంజౌలి మసీదు వివాదం.. సిమ్లాలో ఉద్రిక్తత.. లాఠీచార్జ్‌

September 11, 2024 / 01:54 PM IST

Sanjauli Mosque | హిమాచల్‌ ప్రదేశ్‌ (Himachal Pradesh) రాజధాని సిమ్లా (Shimla)లో ఉద్రిక్తత చోటు చేసుకుంది. సంజౌలి ప్రాంతంలో నిర్మించిన మసీదును (Sanjauli Mosque) కూల్చివేయాలంటూ జనం పెద్ద సంఖ్యలో నిరసన చేపట్టారు. దేవభూమి సంఘటన్‌ ఆధ్వర్యంలో హిందూ సంఘాలు, స్థానికులు బుధవారం మసీదు ముందు బైఠాయించి నిరసన వ్యక్తం చేశారు. పదేళ్ల కిందట చట్టవ్యతిరేకంగా నిర్మించిన నాలుగంతస్తుల మసీదును కూల్చివేయాలని డిమాండ్‌ చేశారు. ఈ మేరకు రోడ్డుపై బైఠాయించి పెద్ద ఎత్తున ఆందోళన చేపట్టారు.

#WATCH | Shimla Protests | Himachal Pradesh: Police lathi-charge the protestors in order to disperse them while they are on their way to the alleged illegal construction of a mosque in the Sanjauli area pic.twitter.com/u6MZxlpYdu — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2024

‘హిమాచల్‌ నే తానా హై, దేవభూమి కో బచానా హై’, ‘భారత్‌ మాతా కీ జై’ వంటి నినాదాలు చేశారు. సమాచారం అందుకున్న పోలీసులు అక్కడికి చేరుకుని నిరసనకారులను అడ్డుకునే ప్రయత్నం చేశారు. ఈ క్రమంలో పోలీసులు- ఆందోళనకారుల మధ్య వాగ్వాదం, తోపులాట చోటు చేసుకుంది. పరిస్థితిని అదుపుచేసేందుకు పోలీసులు లాఠీ చార్జ్‌ చేశారు. వాటర్‌కేన్లను ప్రయోగించారు. ప్రస్తుతం అక్కడ పరిస్థితి ఆందోళనకరంగా మారింది.

#WATCH | Shimla Protests | Himachal Pradesh: Police use water cannons against the protestors to disperse them while they are on their way to the alleged illegal construction of a mosque in the Sanjauli area pic.twitter.com/tmDXReNG4A — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2024

#WATCH | Shimla Protests | Himachal Pradesh: Water cannons and sloganeering continue as the protestors clash with the police while on their way to the alleged illegal construction of a mosque in the Sanjauli area pic.twitter.com/fuHXO9xGMK — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2024

