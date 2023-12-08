Apps:
గుజరాత్‌, మేఘాలయా, తమిళనాడు, కర్ణాటకలో వరుస భూకంపాలు (Earthquake) వచ్చాయి. శుక్రవారం ఉదయం 6.52 గంటలకు కర్ణాటకలోని (Karnataka) విజయపురాలో భూమి కంపించింది.

Earthquake |  నాలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో స్వల్పంగా కంపించిన భూమి.. 

హైదరాబాద్‌: గుజరాత్‌, మేఘాలయా, తమిళనాడు, కర్ణాటకలో వరుస భూకంపాలు (Earthquake) వచ్చాయి. శుక్రవారం ఉదయం 6.52 గంటలకు కర్ణాటకలోని (Karnataka) విజయపురాలో భూమి కంపించింది. దీని తీవ్రత 3.1గా నమోదయిందని నేషనల్‌ సెంటర్‌ ఫర్‌ సీస్మోలజీ తెలిపింది. 45 నిమిషాల వ్యవధిలో తమిళనాడులోని చంగల్పట్టులో కూడా భూకంపం వచ్చింది. ఉదయం 7.39 గంటలకు 3.2 తీవ్రతతో ప్రకంపణలు చోటుచేసుకున్నాయని, భూ అంతర్భాగంలో 10 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులో కదలికలు చోటుచేసుకున్నాయని ఎన్‌సీఎస్‌ వెల్లడించారు.

ఉదయం 8.46 గంటలకు మేఘాలయాలోని షిల్లాంగ్‌లో భూమి కంపించింది. దీని తీవ్రత 3.8గా నమోదయిందని అధికారులు తెలిపారు. ఇక గుజరాత్‌లోని కచ్‌లో ఉదయం 9 గంటలకు భూకంపం వచ్చింది. భూ అంతర్భాగంలో 20 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులో భూమి కంపించిందని వెల్లడించారు. ఈ నాలుగు భూకంపాల వల్ల జరిగిన నష్టానికి సంబంధించిన వివరాలు ఇంకా తెలియరాలేదన్నారు.

