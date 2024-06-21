International Yoga Day | అంతర్జాతీయ యోగా దినోత్సవంలో పాల్గొన్న కేంద్ర మంత్రులు, ప్రముఖులు

దేశవ్యాప్తంగా అంతర్జాతీయ యోగా దినోత్సవం (International Yoga Day) ఘనంగా జరుగుతున్నది. జమ్ముకశ్మీర్‌లోని శ్రీనగర్‌లో నిర్వహించిన యోగా డే కార్యక్రమంలో ప్రధాని మోదీ పాల్గొన్నారు. ప్రముఖ పర్యాటక కేంద్రం దాల్‌ సరస్సు ఒడ్డున ప్రజలతో కలిసి యోగాసనాలు వేశారు.

June 21, 2024 / 09:16 AM IST

న్యూఢిల్లీ: దేశవ్యాప్తంగా అంతర్జాతీయ యోగా దినోత్సవం (International Yoga Day) ఘనంగా జరుగుతున్నది. జమ్ముకశ్మీర్‌లోని శ్రీనగర్‌లో నిర్వహించిన యోగా డే కార్యక్రమంలో ప్రధాని మోదీ పాల్గొన్నారు. ప్రముఖ పర్యాటక కేంద్రం దాల్‌ సరస్సు ఒడ్డున ప్రజలతో కలిసి యోగాసనాలు వేశారు. ఇక కేంద్రమంత్రులు రాజ్‌నాథ్‌ సింగ్‌, శివరాజ్‌ సింగ్‌ చౌహాన్‌, నితిన్‌ గడ్కరి, జైశంకర్‌, కిషన్‌ రెడ్డి, అమిత్‌ షా, జేపీ నడ్డా, ప్రహ్లాద్‌ జోషి, పీయుష్‌ గోయల్‌, ఢిల్లీ లెఫ్టినెంట్‌ గవర్నర్‌ వినయ్‌ కుమార్‌ సక్సేనా, యూపీ సీఎం యోగి ఆదిత్యనాథ్‌, బీజేపీ ఎంపీ, సీనియర్‌ నటి హేమా మాలిని, ప్రముఖ నటుడు జాకీ ష్రాఫ్‌, కశ్మీర్‌లోని ప్యాంగాంగ్‌ సరస్సు వద్ద సైనికులు యోగా దినోత్సవంలో పాల్గొన్నారు. జపాన్‌లోని సుజుకి హాంగ్వాన్జీ ఆలయం వద్ద భారత ఎంబసీ ఆధ్వర్యంలో యోగా దినోత్సవం నిర్వహించారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో జపాన్‌కు చెందిన పలువురు నాయకులు, అధికారులు, యోగా ఔత్సాహితులు పాల్గొన్నారు.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs Yoga at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on J&K, on International Day of Yoga. pic.twitter.com/7rzgZfXOpg — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

Delhi: Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and BL Verma perform yoga on the 10th International Yoga Day.#InternationalYogaDay2024 pic.twitter.com/yAC7wbuIuM — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy performs yoga on the 10th International Yoga Day.#InternationalYogaDay2024 pic.twitter.com/vQKo0SC1DH — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

#WATCH | Union Minister Kiren Rijiju performs yoga on the 10th International Yoga Day.#InternationalYogaDay2024 pic.twitter.com/yVq2n4TjwB — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandi Ben Patel perform yoga on the 10th International Yoga Day.#InternationalYogaDay2024 pic.twitter.com/zT3a7bs0vb — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

#WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Army chief Gen Manoj Pande and others perform Yoga in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. pic.twitter.com/ke7DgB80ld — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar and other diplomats perform Yoga in Delhi, on the International Day of Yoga. pic.twitter.com/MSbucUs40x — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

#WATCH | Union Minister Piyush Goyal takes part in a Yoga session in Mumbai, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. pic.twitter.com/oiVx1xTYYs — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena performs Yoga, on International Day of Yoga. pic.twitter.com/HKiebm0DG0 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

#WATCH | Telangana: Union Minister and state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy, and others participate in a Yoga session at Nizam College Grounds, Basheer Bagh in Hyderabad. #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/bSI3g11tQz — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

జపాన్‌లోని సుజుకి హాంగ్వాన్జీ ఆలయం వద్ద భారత ఎంబసీ ఆధ్వర్యంలో యోగా దినోత్సవం నిర్వహించారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో జపాన్‌కు చెందిన పలువురు నాయకులు, అధికారులు, యోగా ఔత్సాహితులు పాల్గొన్నారు.

Celebrations of the 10th International Day of Yoga by Embassy of India in Japan at Tsukiji Hongwanji Temple witnessed an overwhelming participation from Japanese Leadership, diplomats, Yoga enthusiasts & friends of India in Japan: Embassy of India in Japan pic.twitter.com/eBiUf1567h — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

#WATCH | Actor Jackie Shroff performs Yoga in Mumbai, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. pic.twitter.com/ffCHxRvDvV — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes part in a Yoga session, on International Day of Yoga. pic.twitter.com/sDaQo4T7Bm — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

#WATCH | BJP MP Hema Malini says, “Lord Krishna spread the message of Yoga all over the world…Everyone should practice yoga daily…” https://t.co/mOz2YgSS2y pic.twitter.com/9kUl5ihY98 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

లేహ్‌లోని ప్యాంగాంగ్‌ సరస్సు వద్ద సైనికులు..

#WATCH | ITBP personnel perform Yoga at Pangong Tso in Leh, on the 10th International Yoga Day. (Video source – ITBP) pic.twitter.com/6LCV406hla — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

Indian Army officers perform Yoga, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. (Pic source – Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/q9Sfoc8UtJ — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

#WATCH | ITBP personnel perform Yoga at Karzok in Leh, on the 10th International Yoga Day. pic.twitter.com/ZaLsW9Fldd — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

ITBP personnel perform Yoga at Muguthang Sub Sector in Muguthang Sub Sector, Sikkim at an altitude of more than 15,000 feet, on the 10th International Yoga Day. pic.twitter.com/uDqlILQvUT — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

#WATCH | Indian Army personnel perform Yoga in icy heights on the northern frontier on #InternationalYogaDay2024 (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/7zjIBfJ0Ye — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

#WATCH | Indian Army troops perform Yoga in Eastern Ladakh on #InternationalYogaDay2024 (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/kYpzYdMYmz — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

