International Yoga Day | అంతర్జాతీయ యోగా దినోత్సవంలో పాల్గొన్న కేంద్ర మంత్రులు, ప్రముఖులు

దేశవ్యాప్తంగా అంతర్జాతీయ యోగా దినోత్సవం (International Yoga Day) ఘనంగా జరుగుతున్నది. జమ్ముకశ్మీర్‌లోని శ్రీనగర్‌లో నిర్వహించిన యోగా డే కార్యక్రమంలో ప్రధాని మోదీ పాల్గొన్నారు. ప్రముఖ పర్యాటక కేంద్రం దాల్‌ సరస్సు ఒడ్డున ప్రజలతో కలిసి యోగాసనాలు వేశారు.

న్యూఢిల్లీ: దేశవ్యాప్తంగా అంతర్జాతీయ యోగా దినోత్సవం (International Yoga Day) ఘనంగా జరుగుతున్నది. జమ్ముకశ్మీర్‌లోని శ్రీనగర్‌లో నిర్వహించిన యోగా డే కార్యక్రమంలో ప్రధాని మోదీ పాల్గొన్నారు. ప్రముఖ పర్యాటక కేంద్రం దాల్‌ సరస్సు ఒడ్డున ప్రజలతో కలిసి యోగాసనాలు వేశారు. ఇక కేంద్రమంత్రులు రాజ్‌నాథ్‌ సింగ్‌, శివరాజ్‌ సింగ్‌ చౌహాన్‌, నితిన్‌ గడ్కరి, జైశంకర్‌, కిషన్‌ రెడ్డి, అమిత్‌ షా, జేపీ నడ్డా, ప్రహ్లాద్‌ జోషి, పీయుష్‌ గోయల్‌, ఢిల్లీ లెఫ్టినెంట్‌ గవర్నర్‌ వినయ్‌ కుమార్‌ సక్సేనా, యూపీ సీఎం యోగి ఆదిత్యనాథ్‌, బీజేపీ ఎంపీ, సీనియర్‌ నటి హేమా మాలిని, ప్రముఖ నటుడు జాకీ ష్రాఫ్‌, కశ్మీర్‌లోని ప్యాంగాంగ్‌ సరస్సు వద్ద సైనికులు యోగా దినోత్సవంలో పాల్గొన్నారు. జపాన్‌లోని సుజుకి హాంగ్వాన్జీ ఆలయం వద్ద భారత ఎంబసీ ఆధ్వర్యంలో యోగా దినోత్సవం నిర్వహించారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో జపాన్‌కు చెందిన పలువురు నాయకులు, అధికారులు, యోగా ఔత్సాహితులు పాల్గొన్నారు.

జపాన్‌లోని సుజుకి హాంగ్వాన్జీ ఆలయం వద్ద భారత ఎంబసీ ఆధ్వర్యంలో యోగా దినోత్సవం నిర్వహించారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో జపాన్‌కు చెందిన పలువురు నాయకులు, అధికారులు, యోగా ఔత్సాహితులు పాల్గొన్నారు.

లేహ్‌లోని ప్యాంగాంగ్‌ సరస్సు వద్ద సైనికులు..

