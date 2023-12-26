Apps:
Follow us on:
Home National Earthquake Of 4 5 Magnitude Hits Leh Ladakh And 3 7 Magnitude In Kishtwar

Earthquake | లడఖ్‌లో స్వల్ప భూకంపం.. కశ్మీర్‌లోని కిష్టావర్‌లోనూ ప్రకంపణలు

కేంద్ర పాలిత ప్రాంతాలైన లడఖ్, జమ్ముకశ్మీర్‌లో భూమి కంపించింది. మంగళవారం ఉదయం 4.33 గంటలకు లడఖ్‌లోని లేహ్‌లో భూకంపం వచ్చింది.

Earthquake | లడఖ్‌లో స్వల్ప భూకంపం.. కశ్మీర్‌లోని కిష్టావర్‌లోనూ ప్రకంపణలు

శ్రీనగర్‌: కేంద్ర పాలిత ప్రాంతాలైన లడఖ్ (Ladakh)‌, జమ్ముకశ్మీర్‌లో భూమి కంపించింది. మంగళవారం ఉదయం 4.33 గంటలకు లడఖ్‌లోని లేహ్‌లో (Leh) భూకంపం (Earthquake) వచ్చింది. దీని తీవ్రత 4.5గా నమోదయిందని నేషనల్‌ సెంటర్‌ ఫర్‌ సీస్మోలజీ (NCS) తెలిపింది. భూ అంతర్భాగంలో 5 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులో ప్రకంపణలు చోటుచేసుకున్నాయని వెల్లడించింది.

అదేవిధంగా జమ్మూకశ్మీరులోని కిష్టావర్‌లోనూ (Kishtwar) భూమి స్వల్పంగా కంపించింది. మంగళవారం తెల్లవారుజామున 1.10 గంటలకు 3.7 తీవ్రతతో భూకంపం వచ్చింది. ఇక్కడ కూడా 5 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులోనే కదలికలు సంభవించాయని ఎన్‌సీఎస్‌ తెలిపింది. కాగా, భూకంపం రావడంతో ప్రజలు ఇండ్ల నుంచి రోడ్లపైకి పరుగులు తీశారు. అయితే భూకంపం వల్ల జరిగిన నష్టానికి సంబంధించిన సమాచారం ఇంకా తెలియరాలేదని అధికారులు వెల్లడించారు.

Also Read:

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు