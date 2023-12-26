శ్రీనగర్: కేంద్ర పాలిత ప్రాంతాలైన లడఖ్ (Ladakh), జమ్ముకశ్మీర్లో భూమి కంపించింది. మంగళవారం ఉదయం 4.33 గంటలకు లడఖ్లోని లేహ్లో (Leh) భూకంపం (Earthquake) వచ్చింది. దీని తీవ్రత 4.5గా నమోదయిందని నేషనల్ సెంటర్ ఫర్ సీస్మోలజీ (NCS) తెలిపింది. భూ అంతర్భాగంలో 5 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులో ప్రకంపణలు చోటుచేసుకున్నాయని వెల్లడించింది.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 26-12-2023, 04:33:54 IST, Lat: 34.73 & Long: 77.07, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Leh, Ladakh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/IgR3VZl9Nm@Dr_Mishra1966 @KirenRijiju @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/llbbybAHbq
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 25, 2023
అదేవిధంగా జమ్మూకశ్మీరులోని కిష్టావర్లోనూ (Kishtwar) భూమి స్వల్పంగా కంపించింది. మంగళవారం తెల్లవారుజామున 1.10 గంటలకు 3.7 తీవ్రతతో భూకంపం వచ్చింది. ఇక్కడ కూడా 5 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులోనే కదలికలు సంభవించాయని ఎన్సీఎస్ తెలిపింది. కాగా, భూకంపం రావడంతో ప్రజలు ఇండ్ల నుంచి రోడ్లపైకి పరుగులు తీశారు. అయితే భూకంపం వల్ల జరిగిన నష్టానికి సంబంధించిన సమాచారం ఇంకా తెలియరాలేదని అధికారులు వెల్లడించారు.
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 26-12-2023, 01:10:26 IST, Lat: 33.36 & Long: 76.67, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/UjQvZGzqdI@Dr_Mishra1966 @KirenRijiju @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/3hjMBfZxqd
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 25, 2023