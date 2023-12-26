December 26, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

శ్రీనగర్‌: కేంద్ర పాలిత ప్రాంతాలైన లడఖ్ (Ladakh)‌, జమ్ముకశ్మీర్‌లో భూమి కంపించింది. మంగళవారం ఉదయం 4.33 గంటలకు లడఖ్‌లోని లేహ్‌లో (Leh) భూకంపం (Earthquake) వచ్చింది. దీని తీవ్రత 4.5గా నమోదయిందని నేషనల్‌ సెంటర్‌ ఫర్‌ సీస్మోలజీ (NCS) తెలిపింది. భూ అంతర్భాగంలో 5 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులో ప్రకంపణలు చోటుచేసుకున్నాయని వెల్లడించింది.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 26-12-2023, 04:33:54 IST, Lat: 34.73 & Long: 77.07, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Leh, Ladakh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/IgR3VZl9Nm@Dr_Mishra1966 @KirenRijiju @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/llbbybAHbq

— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 25, 2023