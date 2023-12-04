చెన్నై: మిచాంగ్ తుఫాన్(Michaung Cyclone) వల్ల తమిళనాడులో భారీ వర్షాలు కురుస్తున్నాయి. దీంతో పలు జిల్లాలో నీరు వరదలై పారుతోంది. ఇక చెన్నైలో కూడా వర్షపు నీరు పోటెత్తుతోంది. వీధుల వెంట ఉప్పొంగుతోంది. భారీ వరద నీటి వల్ల.. రోడ్లపై ఉన్న వాహనాలు కొట్టుకుపోతున్నాయి. చెన్నైలోని వీలాచెరి, పల్లికరానై ప్రాంతంలో కార్లు వరద నీటిలో కొట్టుకపోయాయి. వరద జోరుకు కొన్ని కార్లు ఒకదానిపై ఒకటి ఎక్కేశాయి.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A car was seen stuck in the massive waterlogging in Chennai’s Velachery and Pallikaranai areas, caused due to heavy rainfall
