Tornado Rips Roofs Off Homes Throws Cars Around In Uss California

Tornado California | అమెరికాలో టోర్నడో బీభత్సం

Tornado California | అమెరికా (America)లో టోర్నడో (Tornado) తుపాను బీభత్సం సృష్టించింది. లాస్‌ ఏంజిల్స్ (Los Angeles)‌, కాలిఫోర్నియా (California) రాష్ట్రాన్ని బుధవారం అత్యంత శక్తివంతమైన సుడిగాలి (Tornado) అతలాకుతలం చేసేసింది.

March 23, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST

Tornado California | అమెరికా (America)లో టోర్నడో (Tornado) తుపాను బీభత్సం సృష్టించింది. లాస్‌ ఏంజిల్స్ (Los Angeles)‌, కాలిఫోర్నియా (California) రాష్ట్రాన్ని బుధవారం అత్యంత శక్తివంతమైన సుడిగాలి (Tornado) అతలాకుతలం చేసేసింది. లాస్‌ ఏంజిల్స్ సమీపంలోని మోంటెబెల్లో (Montebello) నగరాన్ని కుదిపేసింది. ఈ టోర్నడో తుపాను కారణంగా ఇళ్లు, వాహనాలు పూర్తిగా ధ్వంసమయ్యాయి. భవనాల పైకప్పులు గాలికి కొట్టుకుపోయాయి. తీవ్రమైన పెను గాలుల ధాటికి విద్యుత్‌కు తీవ్ర అంతరాయం ఏర్పడింది. చెట్లు నేలకూలాయి. దీంతో ప్రజలు తీవ్ర భయాందోళనకు గురయ్యారు. అయితే ఈ టోర్నడో తుపాను కారణంగా ఎలాంటి ప్రాణనష్టం జరగలేదు.

‘తీవ్రమైన ఈ తుపాను కారణంగా భవనం పైకప్పులు కూలిపోయాయి. కారు అద్దాలన్నీ ధ్వంసమయ్యాయి. ఇది ఒక విపత్తు’ అని స్థానికి వ్యాపారి ఒకరు వెల్లడించారు. కాగా, అక్కడ తాజా వాతావరణ పరిస్థితుల్ని పరిశోధిస్తున్నట్లు నేషనల్ వెదర్ సర్వీస్ (National Weather Service -NWS) పేర్కొంది. మరోవైపు ఈ టోర్నడోను ‘బలహీనమైన సుడిగాలి’ (a weak tornado) గా అభివర్ణించింది.

కార్పింటేరియా (Carpinteria) నగరంలోని శాండ్‌పైపర్‌ విలేజ్‌ (Sandpiper Village) మొబైల్‌ హోమ్‌ పార్క్‌ (mobile home park)లో సుడిగాలి కారణంగా దాదాపు 25 మొబైల్‌ హోమ్‌ యూనిట్లు (mobile home units) దెబ్బతిన్నట్లు ఎన్‌డబ్ల్యూఎస్‌ (NWS) తెలిపింది. ఈ సుడిగాలి కారణంగా గంటకు 85 మైళ్ల వేగంతో గాలులు వీచినట్లు అంచనా వేసింది. ‘కాలిఫోర్నియా ప్రమాణాల ప్రకారం ఇది అతిపెద్ద సుడిగాలి, ఇది జనావాస ప్రాంతాలను తాకింది. స్పష్టంగా పెద్ద నష్టాన్ని కలిగించింది’ అని వాతావరణ శాస్త్రవేత్త డేనియల్ స్వైన్ ట్విట్టర్‌లో తెలిపారు.

🚨#BREAKING: Damaging Tornado touches down near downtown Los Angeles 📌#Montebello | #California Watch as a extremely rare damaging tornado touches down in Montebello California about 8 miles from downtown Los Angeles as Debris flies in the air the air reports of multiple… pic.twitter.com/FkP4oBWzPt — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 22, 2023

#MontebelloTornado Damage report has been released. EF1 tornado with 0.42-mile damage path 50 yards wide. #LAweather #CAwx https://t.co/tM72O9rkuA — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 23, 2023

#Carpinteria Tornado Damage Report updated with fuller details. EF0 with 0.47-mile damage path 25 yards wide. #CAwx #SBAweather https://t.co/2POtpwhSet — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 23, 2023

🌪️Une #tornade a concerné la région de #Montebello dans la banlieue de #LosAngeles ce mercredi, un évènement peu fréquent dans la région qui a causé des dégâts parfois notables. https://t.co/6pidK8lDhf — Guillaume Séchet (@Meteovilles) March 23, 2023

It was surreal walking through #tornado damage in #Montebello today. People told me they were holding onto dear life when it ripped through the area. @kcalnews https://t.co/h0LTVXnibF pic.twitter.com/I1Bm1aNlTH — Rina Nakano (@RinaNakanoTV) March 23, 2023

Also Read..

Anand Mahindra | తోలుబొమ్మ ‘నాటు నాటు’ డ్యాన్స్‌.. ఈ పాట ప్రపంచాన్నే షేక్‌ చేస్తోందనడానికి ఇదే నిదర్శనమన్న ఆనంద్‌ మహీంద్రా

IndiGo | విమానంలో తప్పతాగి వికృత చేష్టలు.. ఇద్దరిని అరెస్ట్‌ చేసిన పోలీసులు

Cyber Crime | మన డేటాను అమ్మేస్తున్నారు.. దేశవ్యాప్తంగా 16 కోట్ల మంది వ్యక్తిగత డేటా చోరీ

Amritpal Singh | అమృత్‍పాల్ సింగ్ భార్యను విచారించిన పోలీసులు