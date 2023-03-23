Tornado California | అమెరికాలో టోర్నడో బీభత్సం

Apps:
Tornado California | అమెరికా (America)లో టోర్నడో (Tornado) తుపాను బీభత్సం సృష్టించింది. లాస్‌ ఏంజిల్స్ (Los Angeles)‌, కాలిఫోర్నియా (California) రాష్ట్రాన్ని బుధవారం అత్యంత శక్తివంతమైన సుడిగాలి (Tornado) అతలాకుతలం చేసేసింది.

Tornado California | అమెరికా (America)లో టోర్నడో (Tornado) తుపాను బీభత్సం సృష్టించింది. లాస్‌ ఏంజిల్స్ (Los Angeles)‌, కాలిఫోర్నియా (California) రాష్ట్రాన్ని బుధవారం అత్యంత శక్తివంతమైన సుడిగాలి (Tornado) అతలాకుతలం చేసేసింది. లాస్‌ ఏంజిల్స్ సమీపంలోని మోంటెబెల్లో (Montebello) నగరాన్ని కుదిపేసింది. ఈ టోర్నడో తుపాను కారణంగా ఇళ్లు, వాహనాలు పూర్తిగా ధ్వంసమయ్యాయి. భవనాల పైకప్పులు గాలికి కొట్టుకుపోయాయి. తీవ్రమైన పెను గాలుల ధాటికి విద్యుత్‌కు తీవ్ర అంతరాయం ఏర్పడింది. చెట్లు నేలకూలాయి. దీంతో ప్రజలు తీవ్ర భయాందోళనకు గురయ్యారు. అయితే ఈ టోర్నడో తుపాను కారణంగా ఎలాంటి ప్రాణనష్టం జరగలేదు.

‘తీవ్రమైన ఈ తుపాను కారణంగా భవనం పైకప్పులు కూలిపోయాయి. కారు అద్దాలన్నీ ధ్వంసమయ్యాయి. ఇది ఒక విపత్తు’ అని స్థానికి వ్యాపారి ఒకరు వెల్లడించారు. కాగా, అక్కడ తాజా వాతావరణ పరిస్థితుల్ని పరిశోధిస్తున్నట్లు నేషనల్ వెదర్ సర్వీస్ (National Weather Service -NWS) పేర్కొంది. మరోవైపు ఈ టోర్నడోను ‘బలహీనమైన సుడిగాలి’ (a weak tornado) గా అభివర్ణించింది.

కార్పింటేరియా (Carpinteria) నగరంలోని శాండ్‌పైపర్‌ విలేజ్‌ (Sandpiper Village) మొబైల్‌ హోమ్‌ పార్క్‌ (mobile home park)లో సుడిగాలి కారణంగా దాదాపు 25 మొబైల్‌ హోమ్‌ యూనిట్లు (mobile home units) దెబ్బతిన్నట్లు ఎన్‌డబ్ల్యూఎస్‌ (NWS) తెలిపింది. ఈ సుడిగాలి కారణంగా గంటకు 85 మైళ్ల వేగంతో గాలులు వీచినట్లు అంచనా వేసింది. ‘కాలిఫోర్నియా ప్రమాణాల ప్రకారం ఇది అతిపెద్ద సుడిగాలి, ఇది జనావాస ప్రాంతాలను తాకింది. స్పష్టంగా పెద్ద నష్టాన్ని కలిగించింది’ అని వాతావరణ శాస్త్రవేత్త డేనియల్ స్వైన్ ట్విట్టర్‌లో తెలిపారు.

