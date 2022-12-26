Apps:
Follow us on:
Home International Snow Drifts Cover Cars And Houses In Us

మంచు గుప్పిట్లో అగ్రరాజ్యం.. వైరలవుతున్న వీడియోలు..!

మంచు గుప్పిట్లో అగ్రరాజ్యం.. వైరలవుతున్న వీడియోలు..!

America | అగ్రరాజ్యం అమెరికాను మంచు తుఫాను వణికిస్తోంది. ఆర్కిటిక్‌ పేలుడు సంభవించడంతో క్రిస్మస్‌ పండుగ పూట 48 రాష్ట్రాలు చలిగుప్పిట్లో చిక్కుకున్నాయి. భారీ మంచు తుఫాను కారణంగా అక్కడ రోడ్లన్నీ మంచు దారుల్ని తలపిస్తున్నాయి. ఇల్లు, వాహనాలు భారీగా మంచుతో కప్పుకుపోయాయి. దీంతో జనజీవనం స్తంభించింది. విపరీతమైన చల్లని గాలులు వీస్తుండటంతో దేశవ్యాప్తంగా ఇప్పటివరకు 32 మందికి పైగా మృతి చెందినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

న్యూయార్క్‌లో పరిస్థితి యుద్ధ క్షేత్రాన్ని తలపిస్తున్నట్లు గవర్నర్‌ క్యాథీ హోచుల్‌ అన్నారు. రోడ్లపై ఎక్కడ చూసినా గుట్టలు గుట్టలుగా మంచు పేరుకుపోవడంతో వాహనాలు వెళ్లడానికి వీల్లేకుండా పోయిందని చెప్పారు. ఇక బఫెలో లోని కొన్ని ప్రాంతాల్లో 2.4 అడుగుల మేర మంచు కురిసిందని, విద్యుత్‌ లేకపోవడంతో దేశవ్యాప్తంగా దాదాపు 20 లక్షల మందికి పైగా ప్రజలు అంధకారంలో చిక్కుకుపోయారని అధికారులు వెల్లడించారు. అక్కడ పరిస్థితి చూస్తే అమెరికా గడ్డకట్టుకుపోయిందా అన్నట్లు కనిపిస్తోంది. ఇందుకు సంబంధించిన దృశ్యాలు ప్రస్తుతం సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌ అవుతున్నాయి.

Also Read:

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు