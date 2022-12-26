మంచు గుప్పిట్లో అగ్రరాజ్యం.. వైరలవుతున్న వీడియోలు..!

December 26, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST

America | అగ్రరాజ్యం అమెరికాను మంచు తుఫాను వణికిస్తోంది. ఆర్కిటిక్‌ పేలుడు సంభవించడంతో క్రిస్మస్‌ పండుగ పూట 48 రాష్ట్రాలు చలిగుప్పిట్లో చిక్కుకున్నాయి. భారీ మంచు తుఫాను కారణంగా అక్కడ రోడ్లన్నీ మంచు దారుల్ని తలపిస్తున్నాయి. ఇల్లు, వాహనాలు భారీగా మంచుతో కప్పుకుపోయాయి. దీంతో జనజీవనం స్తంభించింది. విపరీతమైన చల్లని గాలులు వీస్తుండటంతో దేశవ్యాప్తంగా ఇప్పటివరకు 32 మందికి పైగా మృతి చెందినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

న్యూయార్క్‌లో పరిస్థితి యుద్ధ క్షేత్రాన్ని తలపిస్తున్నట్లు గవర్నర్‌ క్యాథీ హోచుల్‌ అన్నారు. రోడ్లపై ఎక్కడ చూసినా గుట్టలు గుట్టలుగా మంచు పేరుకుపోవడంతో వాహనాలు వెళ్లడానికి వీల్లేకుండా పోయిందని చెప్పారు. ఇక బఫెలో లోని కొన్ని ప్రాంతాల్లో 2.4 అడుగుల మేర మంచు కురిసిందని, విద్యుత్‌ లేకపోవడంతో దేశవ్యాప్తంగా దాదాపు 20 లక్షల మందికి పైగా ప్రజలు అంధకారంలో చిక్కుకుపోయారని అధికారులు వెల్లడించారు. అక్కడ పరిస్థితి చూస్తే అమెరికా గడ్డకట్టుకుపోయిందా అన్నట్లు కనిపిస్తోంది. ఇందుకు సంబంధించిన దృశ్యాలు ప్రస్తుతం సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌ అవుతున్నాయి.

With snow still falling and windchill temperatures below zero, Hoaks looks like a scene out of Frozen. Please stay home, stay warm, and stay safe, New York. https://t.co/VYkG35G09P — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 24, 2022

Apparently the #Bills players parking lot was the location of one of the largest snow drifts anywhere all weekend 😁❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/KpsaxLjJYt — Pamela 💙❤️ (@Pammadonna) December 26, 2022

Now that the heart of the lake effect band has shifted north of the area a bit and visibilities have improved to a whopping 1/8th of a mile, we can finally get a better look at some snow drifts outside the office. For reference, our Observation Program Leader is 6ft tall. pic.twitter.com/NAPFONZpiB — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) December 24, 2022

Wild one out there today and tonight. Can’t remember seeing it like this for a long time, if ever. Insanely high winds and whiteout snow and some snow drifts a few feet high. Doesn’t stop us from out nightly walk though. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/Y0lbkWIMh8 — Curtis T (@CTLikesSports) December 24, 2022

A friend’s pic from Lynden. Snow drifts have buried his back patio. #wawx pic.twitter.com/NMkPYZ0xpi — John HopperstadTV (@JohnHopperstad) December 20, 2022

NEW VIDEO: Snow drifts are reaching the height of SUVs in the Buffalo area as this historic blizzard gradually winds down. Some cars have been abandoned in the middle of roads during the height of the lake-effect snowstorm. #NYwx #snow pic.twitter.com/0v90aofgsX — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) December 25, 2022

Cars are getting swallowed up by snow drifts in Depew!

What's out your window? @WBEN pic.twitter.com/41L1hr3xSm — Andy Parker (@andyparkertv) December 24, 2022