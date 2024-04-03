Apps:
Taiwan Earthquake | తైవాన్‌ రాజధాని తైపీని శక్తిమంతమైన భూకంపం (Taiwan Eartquake) వణికించిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. భూకంపం ధాటికి పెద్ద ఎత్తున భవనాలు ఊగిపోయాయి. పలు బ్రిడ్జిలు సైతం కుదుపులకు లోనయ్యాయి.

Taiwan Earthquake | తైవాన్‌ రాజధాని తైపీని శక్తిమంతమైన భూకంపం (Taiwan Eartquake) వణికించిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. బుధవారం ఉదయం 8 గంటల ప్రాంతంలో 7.5 తీవ్రతతో భూమి కంపించింది. భారీ భూకంపం కారణంగా నలుగురు ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోగా.. సుమారు 60 మందికిపైగా గాయాలపాలయ్యారు.

దక్షిణ తైవాన్‌లోని హులియన్‌ సిటీకి 18 కిలోమీటర్ల దూరంలో భూకంపం కేంద్రాన్ని గుర్తించారు. భూఅంతర్భాగంలో 34.8 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులు కదలికలు సంభావించాయని యూఎస్‌ జియోలాజికల్‌ సర్వే (USGS) వెల్లడించింది. ఆ తర్వాత 6.5 తీవ్రతతో మరో భూకంపం కూడా సంభవించినట్లు యూఎస్‌జీఎస్‌ వెల్లడించింది. 25 ఏండ్లలో తైవాన్‌ను తాకిన బలమైన భూకంపం ఇదే అని అధికారులు తెలిపారు. భూకంపం ధాటికి పెద్ద ఎత్తున భవనాలు ఊగిపోయాయి. పలు బ్రిడ్జిలు సైతం కుదుపులకు లోనయ్యాయి. దీంతో ప్రజలు తీవ్ర భయాందోళనకు గురయ్యారు. ఎక్కడివారు అక్కడే ప్రాణ భయంతో నిలబడిపోయారు. బిల్డింగ్‌లు, బ్రిడ్జిలు ఊగిపోతున్న దృశ్యాలు ప్రస్తుతం నెట్టింట వైరల్‌ అవుతున్నాయి.

