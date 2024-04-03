Taiwan Earthquake | భారీ భూకంపం.. ఊగిపోయిన భవనాలు, బ్రిడ్జ్‌లు.. VIDEOS

Taiwan Earthquake | తైవాన్‌ రాజధాని తైపీని శక్తిమంతమైన భూకంపం (Taiwan Eartquake) వణికించిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. భూకంపం ధాటికి పెద్ద ఎత్తున భవనాలు ఊగిపోయాయి. పలు బ్రిడ్జిలు సైతం కుదుపులకు లోనయ్యాయి.

April 3, 2024 / 12:44 PM IST

Taiwan Earthquake | తైవాన్‌ రాజధాని తైపీని శక్తిమంతమైన భూకంపం (Taiwan Eartquake) వణికించిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. బుధవారం ఉదయం 8 గంటల ప్రాంతంలో 7.5 తీవ్రతతో భూమి కంపించింది. భారీ భూకంపం కారణంగా నలుగురు ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోగా.. సుమారు 60 మందికిపైగా గాయాలపాలయ్యారు.

దక్షిణ తైవాన్‌లోని హులియన్‌ సిటీకి 18 కిలోమీటర్ల దూరంలో భూకంపం కేంద్రాన్ని గుర్తించారు. భూఅంతర్భాగంలో 34.8 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులు కదలికలు సంభావించాయని యూఎస్‌ జియోలాజికల్‌ సర్వే (USGS) వెల్లడించింది. ఆ తర్వాత 6.5 తీవ్రతతో మరో భూకంపం కూడా సంభవించినట్లు యూఎస్‌జీఎస్‌ వెల్లడించింది. 25 ఏండ్లలో తైవాన్‌ను తాకిన బలమైన భూకంపం ఇదే అని అధికారులు తెలిపారు. భూకంపం ధాటికి పెద్ద ఎత్తున భవనాలు ఊగిపోయాయి. పలు బ్రిడ్జిలు సైతం కుదుపులకు లోనయ్యాయి. దీంతో ప్రజలు తీవ్ర భయాందోళనకు గురయ్యారు. ఎక్కడివారు అక్కడే ప్రాణ భయంతో నిలబడిపోయారు. బిల్డింగ్‌లు, బ్రిడ్జిలు ఊగిపోతున్న దృశ్యాలు ప్రస్తుతం నెట్టింట వైరల్‌ అవుతున్నాయి.

#WATCH | A very shallow earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 struck in the ocean near Taiwan. Japan has issued an evacuation advisory for the coastal areas of the southern prefecture of Okinawa after the earthquake triggered a tsunami warning. Tsunami waves of up to 3… pic.twitter.com/2Q1gd0lBaD — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

Taiwan was struck by its strongest earthquake in 25 years few minutes ago when a 7.4 magnitude tremor struck the island’s eastern coast, prompting tsunami warnings across the region. A rooftop swimming pool during the Taiwan earthquake.pic.twitter.com/mepqSLuCIM — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) April 3, 2024

New footage captured someone swimming in a pool when the powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake strikes 📌#Taipei | #Taiwan pic.twitter.com/UPiDHjwYx2 — طوفان الأقصى (@Afcq1954) April 3, 2024

If you were terrified of bridges after the Baltimore Key bridge collapse, this footage from the earthquake in Taiwan should calm ya down. pic.twitter.com/vUllK41n7R — Ｎｅｒｄｙ 🅰🅳🅳🅸🅲🆃 (@Nerdy_Addict) April 3, 2024

The earthquake in Taiwan caused significant shaking. This is scary stay safe 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0x4VMm7ZuL — Ms.पॉजिटिविटी 🇮🇳 (@No__negativtyxd) April 3, 2024

Also Read..

Taiwan | తైవాన్‌ను వణికించిన శక్తిమంతమైన భూకంపం.. నలుగురు మృతి

Worlds Oldest Man | ప్రపంచంలోనే అత్యంత వృద్ధ వ్యక్తి మృతి

Sushil Modi | గత 6 నెలలుగా క్యాన్సర్‌తో పోరాడుతున్నాను.. సుశీల్‌ మోదీ సంచలన ప్రకటన

Read Today's Latest International Telugu News