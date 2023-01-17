సుశాంత్‌ సింగ్‌ పెంపుడు శునకం మృతి.. స్వర్గంలోని స్నేహితుడి వద్దకు వెళ్లిందంటూ పోస్ట్‌..!

Sushant Singh Rajput | తన యాక్టింగ్తో కోట్లాదిమంది ఫాలోవర్లు, అభిమానులను సంపాదించుకున్నాడు బాలీవుడ్ నటుడు సుశాంత్ సింగ్ రాజ్పుత్ (Sushanth Singh Rajput). స్టార్ యాక్టర్గా లీడింగ్ పొజిషన్కు చేరుకునే క్రమంలో సుశాంత్ సింగ్ ఆకస్మిక మరణం యావత్ సినీ ప్రపంచాన్ని కలచివేసింది. 2020 జూన్లో ముంబైలోని అపార్ట్మెంట్లో అనుమానాస్పద స్థితిలో మృతి చెందాడు. సుశాంత్ చనిపోయి మూడేళ్లు గడుస్తున్నా అభిమానులు మాత్రం అతన్ని ఇంకా మర్చిపోలేకపోతున్నారు. ఫొటోలు, వీడియోలతో నటుడిని గుర్తు చేసుకుంటూనే ఉన్నారు.
తాజాగా సుశాంత్కు ఎంతో ఇష్టమైన తన పెంపుడు శునకం ‘ఫడ్జ్’ మృతి చెందింది. ఈ విషయాన్ని సుశాంత్ సోదరి ప్రియాంక సింగ్ ట్విట్టర్ ద్వారా షేర్ చేసింది. ‘ఫడ్జ్ స్వర్గంలోని తన స్నేహితుడిని కలిసేందుకు వెళ్లింది. ఎప్పుడో ఒకసారి మేము కూడా అక్కడికి వస్తాం..’ అంటూ పోస్టు చేసింది. ఇది చూసిన అభిమానులు ఎమోషనల్ కామెంట్లు పెడుతున్నారు. గతంలో ఫడ్జ్తో సుశాంత్ దిగిన ఫొటోలు, వీడియోలను షేర్ చేస్తూ పాత జ్ఞాపకాలను గుర్తు చేసుకుంటున్నారు.
So long Fudge! You joined your friend's Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heart broken 💔
